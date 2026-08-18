There is something so cathartic about having a good cry. Tragedy is one of the most powerful emotions a human being can feel – it is no wonder Greek playwrights used it as an effective storytelling tool. These movies highlight the deepest vulnerabilities, be it irony, grief, a fall from pride, or complicated relationships. However, the nuances of storytelling have evolved over the centuries, and cinema is open to exploring a range of genres. So, if you want to watch some heartbreaking dramas, we have compiled a list of Hulu films you might like!

7. The Ultimate Playlist of Noise (2021)

How many sounds do you need to hear before you can afford to go deaf? This is the question that takes forward the plot of ‘The Ultimate Playlist of Noise.’ Directed by Bennett Lasseter, this film follows high school senior Marcus Lund (Keean Johnson), who loves music and sound in general. However, disaster strikes hardest when he is diagnosed with a tumor that will take his hearing away. Lund thus decides to make a playlist of 50 sounds, aka “noise,” and sets off on a cross-country trip for the same. His experiences along the way make up the rest of this moving film. You can stream it here.

6. The United States vs. Billie Holiday (2021)

The world as we know it today is a result of the tireless efforts and sacrifices that people before us have made. Based on the book ‘Chasing the Scream: The First and Last Days of the War on Drugs,’ the biographical drama film puts the spotlight on the life of singer Billie Holiday. The film particularly underlines the final years of her life and how she found herself at the center of the War on Drugs. However, one of her most significant contributions to society is her song “Strange Fruit,” which became a call to action against the lynching of black people; this sequence is documented in the film. However, the fact that most of the events depicted in ‘The United States vs. Billie Holiday’ actually happened in real life makes the narrative more powerful. The film uses the song at some pivotal points in the storyline, further enhancing the heartbreaking moments in the movie. Fortunately, the drama film is a part of Hulu’s streaming library, and you can watch it here.

5. Minding the Gap (2018)

Directed by Bing Liu, ‘Minding the Gap’ is a documentary film that chronicles his experiences of growing up in Rockford, Illinois. Set against the backdrop of skateboard culture, Liu, along with his friends Keire Johnson and Zack Mulligan, re-examine their formative years. Through this documentary, the director tries to establish a link between an individual’s upbringing and understanding of masculinity. While life circumstances caused the three friends to part ways, what remains common to their respective journeys is that they saw abuse at home growing up. Thus, the Academy Award-nominated documentary explores hard-hitting themes with nuance and sensitivity. Are you keen on watching the film? You can do so right here!

4. A Separation (2011)

Asghar Farhadi’s Iranian drama ‘A Separation’ is a poignant exploration of the dynamic within an Iranian middle-class couple, Nader and Simin, stemming from Simin’s decision to leave Iran and Nader’s urge to stay and care for his father. A divorce happens, and their 10-year-old daughter, Termeh, bears the brunt. Things get further complicated when Nader is accused of pushing a woman, which leads to her miscarriage. Amidst interpersonal relationships, household disputes, their effects on a kid, and class struggle, ‘A Separation’ becomes a heavy-hitting drama that is as personal as it is social. The Oscar-nominated film can be streamed here.

3. Rust and Bone (2012)

Jacques Audiard’s ‘Rust and Bone’ explores the relationship between Alain “Ali” van Versch, a single father who has recently been hired as a bouncer at a nightclub, and Stéphanie, an orca trainer. When Stéphanie loses her legs in a workplace accident, Ali gives her new hope. However, he himself is dealing with issues, including with his sister, Anna, at whose place he stays with his young son, Sam. Ali and Stéphanie’s casual sex relationship affects the two in different ways, with the movie showing how misdirected affection can lead to grief, which is made further worse when things do not go our way. With brilliant performances by Marion Cotillard as Stéphanie and Matthias Schoenaerts as Ali, ‘Rust and Bone’ is based on Craig Davidson’s 2005 short story collection of the same name. You can stream the Palme d’Or-nominated drama right here.

2. Rosemead (2025)

Directed by Eric Lin, ‘Rosemead’ tells the story of Irene, a terminally ill mother, Irene (Lucy Liu), who is struggling to take care of her 17-year-old schizophrenic son Joe (Lawrence Shou). When Irene discovers shocking material in Joe’s iPad, she joins him in his therapy sessions, making things worse for Joe, who doesn’t want to share much with her because she always tries to pinpoint his wrongs. Joe’s behavior eventually leads Irene to make a tragic decision, which marks the most painful culmination of a broken mother-son relationship. With powerful performances and a well-written plot, ‘Rosemead’ is a must-watch. It can be streamed right here.

1. A Man Called Otto (2022)

Marc Forster’s ‘A Man Called Otto’ tells the poignant tale of a lonely widower struggling with his emotional demons. Otto Anderson (Tom Hanks) has been contemplating death for a while, but the arrival of his new neighbors seems to be life’s way of letting him know that all is not lost. However, he is a tough nut to crack, and this makes it tough for the neighbors to get him out of his wretched shell. Hanks does full justice to his role, and by the end of the film, he leaves us with a smile garnished by a handful of tears. A remake of the Swedish film ‘A Man Called Ove,’ ‘A Man Called Otto’ is a must-watch. You can stream it here.

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