Once in a while, we tend to blanket in the blues. Millions of people around the globe battle with depression. It manifests in a number of ways on individuals and affects our personal and professional lives alike. The worst of all, depression funnels out the feeling of happiness from our lives. Movies, like in many other cases, can console you by helping you to understand the situation. Movies about depression help us to compare how the protagonist deals with similar problems and situations onscreen. We need more movies based on depression as they help us to know it better and deal with it effectively. Moreover, watching depression movies will empower us to be empathetic towards people suffering from depression. Netflix has a rich collection of depression movies in its repository. So, here’s the list of really good depression movies on Netflix that are available to stream right now.

10. Silver Linings Playbook (2012)

David O. Russel’s ‘Silver Linings Playbook‘ assures us that we can always bounce back from difficult situations like depression. The most important thing is the journey and not the big or small things waiting at the end of it. When Pat Solatano, played by Bradley Cooper, returns after spending a few months in the prison, he finds everything has gone. His house, his job and his wife, there was nothing of his own, except his indifferent mother and father, played by Jacki Weaver and Robert DeNiro.

But Pat is optimistic about reuniting with his ex-wife, because he believes in bouncing back. When he meets the mysterious Tiffany, played by Jennifer Lawrence, he gets a purpose in life. Tiffany makes a pact with him to help to reconnect with his ex-wife only if Pat backs Tifanny to solve her problems. Soon after the pair start their journey together, they develop a mutual affection. ‘Silver Linings Playbook‘ gives us hope. It shows us that people find love in unexpected places and in unexpected people. David O. Russell underlines the importance of seeing the silver lining with the movie.

9. Paddleton (2019)

The Netflix original movie, ‘Paddleton’ is a heart-touching story of friendship and hope. The movie depicts the relationship between neighbors Michael and Andy, played by Mark Duplass and Ray Romano. Both of them find a true friend in each other as society treats them as two freaking misfits. But their friendship is tested when one of them is diagnosed with terminal cancer. The discovery leads to an unexpected and intense emotional journey for the two men. ‘Paddleton’ draws the subtle beauty of friendship that beats the internal conflicts on the face of depression, hopelessness and imminent death.

8. The Last Shaman (2016)

Directed by Raz Degan, ‘The Last Shaman’ is a documentary that centers upon a clinically depressed man named James Freeman, who is conscious of the fact that he is slowly losing his battle with his mental health issues. In order to take matters into his own hands, he decides to visit the Amazon, where he manages to find acceptance of self and makes great progress. However, it is the startling discovery of the tribal plant medicine Ayahuasca that not only changes his life forever but also helps him have revelationary experiences.

7. The White Helmets (2016)

Set in Aleppo, Syria and Turkey in 2016, ‘The White Helmets‘ follows a team of three first respondents who risk everything to save the lives of innocent people. While immersed in the dangerous mission of saving civilian lives, the volunteers are reeling under fears of safety about their beloved ones back home. Directed by Academy Award nominee Orlando von Einsiedel, ‘The White Helmets’ tells the harrowing tale of human suffering on one side and the humbling saga of the human spirit on the other side.

6. Roma (2018)

Alfonso Cuaron’s masterpiece in black and white, ‘Roma’ is the physical and emotional suffering of Cleo, a domestic worker from the middle-class neighborhood of Roma in Mexico City. The movie lays out the harsh social situations and their engravings on people’s psyche in a straight-from-the-heart tone. Cuaron digs out his own childhood memories and experiences to draw a vivid picture of women who raise a generation at the cost of their dreams and interests. ‘Roma’ is a heartfelt tribute to those women who fought depression and hopelessness arising from poverty and patriarchal values reigning within the Mexican urban society in the backdrop of the turbulent ’70s.

5. Crazy About Her (2021)

Written by Natalia Durán and Eric Navarro, ‘Crazy About Her’ is a Spanish comedy-drama movie that features stand-out performances by Álvaro Cervantes and Susana Abaitua. The Dani de la Orden follows Adri, an ordinary young man who falls madly in love with a girl named Carl after their wild one-night stand. However, much to his dismay, he realizes that the only way he can meet her again is by getting admitted to the psychiatric center where she lives. While the movie primarily focuses on his hilarious misadventures there, it also acquaints viewers with characters struggling with depression and its horrible consequences.

Read More: Best Holocaust Movies on Netflix

4. All the Bright Places (2021)

Inspired by Niven’s namesake novel, ‘All the Bright Places’ is a teen romantic drama film directed by Brett Haley. The Elle Fanning and Justice Smith-starrer revolve around Theodore Finch and Violet Markey, two teenagers who relive the emotional scars of their past following their unexpected mingling. However, it does not take them long to realize that they can find happiness in the smallest things, and they eventually end up embarking on a life-changing and cathartic journey across Indiana.

Read More: Best Gay and Lesbian Movies on Netflix

3. To the Bone (2017)

Starring Lily Collins, Keanu Reeves, Carrie Preston, and Lili Taylor. ‘To the Bone’ is a romantic comedy movie written and directed by Marti Noxon. The story centers upon a young adult named Ellen, who has been struggling with anorexia for several years. However, despite various recovery programs, she still could not make the transformation that she expected and has always ended up getting a few pounds lighter. Her mental health is taking a toll because of the lack of progress until she meets an unconventional doctor who helps her embrace life and come to terms with her condition in healthy ways.

2. Extremis (2016)

Netflix’s short documentary ‘Extremis’ focuses on end-of-life care. Shot in an intensive care unit at Highland Hospital in Oakland, California, the movie follows doctors, families, and patients who are going through the dilemma of making end-of-life decisions for their beloved ones. Directed and produced by Dan Krauss, ‘Extremis’ is one of the rare documentaries which looks into the burning issue of desperate human lives. The 24-minute-long documentary drama is filled with heart-wrenching moments of families who are stuck in the horrible position of making a vital decision of whether their beloved one should live or die. Dan Krauss raises some key questions like: can a terminally ill person make decisions about their own life? And what about their loved ones?

Read More: Best War Movies on Netflix

1. Girl, Interrupted (1999)

Based on Susanna Kaysen’s memoir of the same name, ‘Girl, Interrupted’ is a psychological drama movie directed and co-written by James Mangold. The Winona Ryder and Angelina Jolie-starrer focus on Susanna Kaysen, a young woman with mental health issues who is taken to a psychiatric hospital after a nervous breakdown. Once she is there, Kaysen realizes that she must constantly struggle with the thin line between normal and crazy. If she desires to not languish there for the rest of her life, she has to fight for her own liberation to keep her sanity intact.

Read More: Best Romantic Movies on Netflix