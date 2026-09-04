With an undeniable charisma and comedic flair, Paul Rudd has effortlessly carved out a name for himself in Hollywood’s ever-shifting landscape. This New Jersey native, born on April 6, 1969, first charmed audiences with memorable performances in classics like ‘Clueless’ (1995) and then later in hits like ‘The 40-Year-Old Virgin’ (2005). Throughout his career, Rudd’s adaptability to fit both light-hearted comedies and more intense dramas has been commendable, frequently teaming up with stalwarts like Judd Apatow. Marvel fans will undeniably recognize him as the witty Scott Lang from the ‘Ant-Man’ movies, showcasing his appeal in major blockbusters. As his admirers look forward to what he’ll tackle next, one thing’s clear – Paul Rudd’s enchantment in the entertainment realm isn’t fading anytime soon. Stay tuned to discover all the new roles and projects lined up for this evergreen star!

1. Avengers: Doomsday (December 18, 2026)

Rudd will reprise his role of Scott Lang/Ant-Man in ‘Avengers: Doomsday.’ It will show the Earth’s mightiest heroes going up against Doctor Doom, played by Robert Downey Jr. The rest of the cast includes Anthony Mackie (Captain America), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Danny Ramirez (The Falcon), Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), Letitia Wright (Black Panther), Winston Duke (M’Baku), Pedro Pascal (Mr. Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (The Invisible Woman), Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Thing) and Joseph Quinn (The Human Torch). We also have Patrick Stewart returning as Professor X, Ian McKellen back as Magneto, James Marsden as Cyclops, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique, Alan Cuming as Nightcrawler, and Kelsey Grammer as Beast. Channing Tatum will return as Gambit and Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor, too. Based on a story by Stephen McFeely and helmed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, the movie has completed post-production. It will be released on December 18, 2026. We do not yet know whether Rudd will be in ‘Avengers: Secret Wars,’ which will be released on May 7, 2027. You can watch the Doctor Doom teaser for ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ here.

2. Rain Reign (2026)

Paul Rudd will star in Erika Burke Rossa’s ‘Rain Reign,’ alongside Jeremy Sisto, Mary Stuart Masterson, Gretchen Mol, and Jeremy Davidson. The film, adapted by Rossa from Ann M. Martin’s novel of the same name, follows Rose Howard, a young girl with Asperger’s syndrome, who searches for her dog, Rain, after Rain goes missing during a storm, leading to a tough choice for her. The movie premiered at the Tribeca Festival in June 2026. A 2026 release date is awaited.

3. A Statement (TBA)

Post-production is complete for an upcoming comedy movie titled ‘A Statement,’ by Tom McCarthy. Based on Nathaniel Rich’s book ‘Losing Earth,’ and adapted by Thomas Bidegan, Noé Debré, and McCarthy, the story follows 20 experts who gather at a beachside resort in Florida in 1980 for a weekend conference on climate change with a simple mandate from Congress to write a statement about what to do. The cast also includes Tatiana Maslany, Evan Peters, Paul Giamatti, John Turturro, Jason Clarke, Amy Ryan, Jim Klock, Christopher Denham, Zach Woods, Dylan Baker, Michael Chernus, Nina Arianda, and Zak Orth. The movie will premiere at the 2026 New York Film Festival in September.

Read More: Clueless (1995): Where Was the Movie Filmed?