Explore the dynamic world of prolific filmmaker and entertainment mogul Tyler Perry as Netflix opens its treasure trove to showcase his extensive body of work. From groundbreaking films to compelling television series, the collection spans the entire spectrum of Perry’s creative genius. ‘A Fall from Grace,’ ‘Madea’s Family Reunion,’ and ‘A Jazzman’s Blues’ are just a glimpse into the multifaceted storytelling that has captivated audiences worldwide. Perry’s unique ability to blend humor, drama, and poignant social commentary creates an immersive experience that resonates with diverse audiences. Join us on a cinematic journey that transcends genres and celebrates the enduring impact of Tyler Perry’s storytelling, all conveniently available on Netflix for fans and newcomers alike to enjoy.

14. Mea Culpa (2024)

Written and directed by Perry, this legal thriller follows criminal defense attorney Mea Harper (Kelly Rowland), who takes on the case of charming artist Zyair Malloy (Trevante Rhodes), who is accused of killing his girlfriend, Hydie. Malloy is mysterious, which might make sense since he is an artist, but the only way for Harper to defend him is to solve the mystery. As Malloy lets her in, things get rather steamy, and slowly, the reason is surpassed by desire. Will Harper prove Malloy innocent, or will she aid him in being proved so? And this is if he has indeed killed Hydie. You can watch ‘Mea Culpa’ here to find out the truth.

13. Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys (2008)

‘Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys’ centers on two women, the rich Charlotte Cartwright and her best friend, Alice Evans, who belongs to the working class. Their being best friends has brought their children closer, though it soon takes a toll on both their lives. Amid the kids’ marriages and affairs, the besties are forced to make difficult choices, with only each other for support. Will they overcome the obstacles, or not? If so, at what cost? Starring Kathy Bates as Charlotte Cartwright and Alfre Woodard as Alice Evans, along with Sanaa Lathan, KaDee Strickland, Cole Hauser, Rockmond Dunbar, Taraji P. Henson, and Tyler Perry, ‘Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys’ is a domestic drama you can stream right here.

12. Madea’s Destination Wedding (2025)

Helmed by Perry, ‘Madea’s Destination Wedding’ follows Madea and family as they head to the Bahamas for the destination wedding of Tiffany, the daughter of Madea’s nephew Brian. It’s all fun and sunny until the underlying tension between Tiffany and her fiancé, Zavier, comes to the surface. Moreover, the weird mannerisms of Tiffany’s mother, AKA Brian’s ex-wife, have been bugging Madea, too. As she tries to figure out what’s going on, ‘Madea’s Destination Wedding’ becomes a family mystery disguised as a comedy, much to the viewers’ hilarity. Perry, who plays Madea, is joined by Cassi Davis Patton, Diamond White, Xavier Smalls, David Mann, Tamela Mann, and Taja V. Simpson. You can enjoy the movie here.

11. Tyler Perry’s Joe’s College Road Trip (2026)

‘Joe’s College Road Trip’ follows Joe Simmons, Madea’s brother, who accompanies his grandson, B.J., to college. The college road trip becomes a series of life lessons for B.J., whether he likes it or not. From bikers to people with guns to women, the young boy has a lot to learn about and face if he wants to be ready for college. And Joe is all set to give the kid all the lessons he needs. Featuring Perry and Jermaine Harris, ‘Joe’s College Road Trip’ is the next addition in the ‘Madea’ franchise and a customary watch for the fans. It can be streamed here.

10. Beauty in Black (2024- )

Created by Perry, ‘Beauty in Black’ offers a steamy exploration of a beauty empire. Propelled by politics, greed, corruption, and twisted relationships, the drama centers on struggling stripper Kimmie (Taylor Polidore Williams), who crosses paths with successful businesswoman Mallory (Crystle Stewart), who has her hands in many pies, including her husband’s elite beauty company that is involved in sex trafficking. A quintessential Tyler Perry creation, ‘Beauty in Black’ is a spectacular drama underscored by polish and peccadilloes. You can stream it here.

9. #BLACKAF (2020)

Created by famous writer/producer/director/actor Kenya Barris, ‘#BlackAF’ is an 8-episode sitcom that shows a fictionalized version of Barris as he and his family (his wife Joya (Rashida Jones) and their kids) grapple with ‘new money,’ race and culture while navigating their private life. Newfound success can be confusing, and this show proves it most hilariously. Perry plays himself in the series. You can watch it right here.

8. A Jazzman’s Blues (2022)

In ‘A Jazzman’s Blues,’ a poignant exploration of love and legacy, Tyler Perry takes on the roles of director, writer, and producer. The film follows Bayou (Joshua Boone), a Black man, and Leanne (Solea Pfeiffer), a Black woman who has fair skin, who fall in love but are separated after Leanne’s mother takes her away to marry her off to a white family. They meet again ten years later and though they realize that they never fell out of love with each other, their complicated lives are bound to make it difficult for them to be together. Perry’s storytelling prowess is on full display, navigating themes of redemption and the enduring power of music. The narrative unfolds with a soulful rhythm, capturing the complexities of the human experience. With Perry’s multifaceted contributions, ‘A Jazzman’s Blues’ becomes a cinematic journey that resonates with emotion, offering both a melodic and introspective ode to life’s highs and lows. You can watch it here.



7. A Madea Homecoming (2022)

The sequel to ‘A Madea Family Funeral,’ ‘A Madea Homecoming’ stars Cassi Davis-Patton, David Mann, Tamela Mann, Gabrielle Dennis, and Brendan O’Carroll. The film unfolds at Madea’s great-grandson’s college graduation party, where buried secrets resurface, and unexpected guests add to the hilarity. Adapted from Perry’s stage play, ‘Madea’s Farewell Play,’ the movie seamlessly blends laughter and heart, offering a cinematic celebration of family, surprises, and the unique charm that Madea brings to every occasion. Dive into the laughter-filled chaos as Madea takes center stage in this delightful homecoming celebration. You can watch the film here.

6. She the People (2025- )

Created by Perry, ‘She the People,’ AKA ‘Miss Governor,’ follows newly-elected Lieutenant Governor, Antoinette Dunkerson (Terri J. Vaughn), as she navigates her new job, and her eccentric family who move in with her at the lieutenant governor’s mansion. Dunkerson is Mississippi’s first Black lieutenant governor, a proud honor, and there’s much to be done to prove herself worthy of the position. However, there’s a lot of new stuff that she will require getting accustomed to if not deal with, including her mother’s addiction to weed, and a condescending governor, much to the hilarity of the viewers. Blending political satire and family drama, ‘She the People’ is a bingeworthy show you can stream right here.

5. A Fall from Grace (2020)

Directed, written, and acted by Tyler Perry, ‘A Fall from Grace‘ unfolds as a gripping thriller. Crystal Fox leads as Grace Waters, accused of murdering her husband, played by Mehcad Brooks, and pleads guilty for the same. Grace is defended by public defender Jasmine Bryant (Bresha Webb), who believes Grace is innocent. The narrative twists and turns with suspense, heightened by standout performances from Phylicia Rashad and Bresha Webb. Perry’s directorial finesse is evident, crafting a tale that delves into deception, betrayal, and the relentless pursuit of justice. The film stands as a testament to Perry’s storytelling prowess, keeping audiences on the edge with its engaging plot and stellar cast. ‘A Fall from Grace’ is a cinematic journey into suspense and intrigue. Feel free to stream it here.

4. STRAW (2025)

‘STRAW,’ directed by Perry, stars Taraji P. Henson as Janiyah, a single, hard-working mother who takes a desperate step after undergoing a series of misfortunes, including eviction and robbery. She grabs a gun and makes her way into a bank. As helpless as she is and wants to be heard, those inside the bank inform the cops about a hostage situation. What could have been avoided gets worse, and while it is clear that she is not going to hurt anyone, the gun in her hand makes people think otherwise, as it always does. Tears do not count when there is a weapon in hand. Did she bring the gun to take her own life? What about her daughter? Henson shines bright as Janiyah, bringing vulnerability and pain to her character in a rare manner, one that arrests us as we wait to find out what happens next. ‘STRAW’ can be streamed here.

3. The Six Triple Eight (2024)

‘The Six Triple Eight’ is a biographical war drama that tells the true story of over 800 unsung American women soldiers who joined forces to ensure that the men on the battlefield received the letters and packages their loved ones sent for them during World War II. The 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion was an all-Black female unit that successfully sorted out three years’ worth of letters, serving as the kind-hearted intermediary between those willing to give their lives for their country and those waiting for their sons, husbands, and fathers to return home. Directed by Perry, the emotionally powerful drama stars Kerry Washington, Oprah Winfrey, Ebony Obsidian, and Milauna Jackson. ‘The Six Triple Eight’ does a great job showcasing a lesser-known chapter in American history in all its glory, be it emotionally or visually. You can watch the drama right here.

2. Don’t Look Up (2021)

Embark on a cinematic journey of impending doom and social satire with ‘Don’t Look Up,’ Adam McKay’s darkly comedic take on humanity’s response to imminent catastrophe. Starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence as astronomers racing against time to make the authorities aware of a comet about to hit Earth, the film weaves a satirical narrative that cleverly critiques political ineptitude and public indifference. Notably, Tyler Perry’s inclusion in the ensemble cast adds depth to the film’s exploration of power dynamics and decision-making during a global crisis. With Meryl Streep, Timothée Chalamet, and Jonah Hill rounding out the stellar cast, ‘Don’t Look Up’ invites viewers to laugh and reflect on the absurdity of our collective response to existential threats. You can watch the film here.



1. Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Movies (2007-2026)

‘Why Did I Get Married?’ (2007) and ‘Why Did I Get Married Too?’ (2010) are standalone films that are a part of the same universe and follow the same four couples as they meet for their yearly marriage retreats, one in each film. Both have been written and directed by Perry, who also stars in them. The films deal with the ups and downs in the relationships of married couples in the present time. The couples are played by Sharon Leal and Perry, Tasha Smith and Michael Jai White, Jill Scott and Richard T. Jones, and Janet Jackson and Malik Yoba.

In ‘Why Did I Get Married?’ the infidelity in one couple gives way to issues of commitment among the rest and shows how each couple deals with it and tries to move on. In ‘Why Did I Get Married Too?’ the issue manifests in the form of the ex-husband of one of the women, played by Richard T. Jones, who turns up at the vacation spot, giving rise to arguments and misunderstandings. ‘Why Did I Get Married Again?’ is the third addition to the franchise, showing the group coming together for Marcus and Angela’s daughter’s marriage at a scenic Italian location. Melodramatic in the true sense of the word, both films received mixed reviews. You can watch the movies here.

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