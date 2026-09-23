If you’re a fan of the comedic genius of Kevin Hart, Netflix has got your laughter fix covered! This article serves as your ultimate guide to all things Kevin Hart on the streaming giant. From his uproarious stand-up specials like ‘Kevin Hart: What Now?’ to his blockbuster films, including ‘Me Time’ and ‘The Man from Toronto,’ Netflix offers a front-row seat to the comedic charm of this pint-sized powerhouse. Dive into the world of ‘Kevin Hart’s Guide to Black History’ for a hilarious yet educational experience or follow his journey in the docuseries ‘Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up.’ Whether you’re in the mood for gut-busting comedy or a glimpse behind the scenes, this curated list ensures that you won’t miss a moment of Kevin Hart’s charismatic performances available on Netflix. Get ready to laugh aloud as we navigate the extensive collection of Kevin Hart titles waiting for your viewing pleasure.

20. Cold as Balls (2026- )

‘Cold as Balls’ is a popular ice-bath interview format hosted by Kevin Hart, who is joined by famous athletes across football, basketball, tennis, fighting, and soccer. They include Serena Williams, Novak Djokovic, Rob Gronkowski, Cooper Flagg, Sean O’Malley, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and even IShowSpeed. As Hart keeps the conversation going in ice, the live-filmed show garners laughs from an audience, giving it a sort of “late night” vibe. ‘Cold as Balls’ can be streamed here.

19. Kevin Hart: Acting My Age (2025)

Midlife crisis hits hard as Hart addresses his over-40 physical and mental struggles and injuries in ‘Kevin Hart: Acting My Age.’ From his time in the ER after his abdominal-rupturing loss to retired NFL running back Stevan Ridley in 2023 to his gorilla expedition with his family in Rwanda to his struggle digesting a Chick-fil-A spicy chicken sandwich, Hart travels back and forth between the microcosm and macrocosm of his life to give us an hour worth of laughter and mirth. You can enjoy ‘Kevin Hart: Acting My Age’ right here.

18. Kevin Hart: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor (2024)

Kevin Hart has been awarded the 25th Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. From Jerry Seinfeld to Dave Chappelle to Tiffany Haddish to Chris Rock, many celebrities and comedians honor and roast him on this heartfelt occasion that is, as expected, hilarious. The prize, named after 19th-century novelist Mark Twain, is presented by Wells Fargo and honors the world’s greatest humorists who have made an impact on society. You can watch it here.

17. Best of Stand-Up (2020)

This 1 hour 15-minute special brings together the best of stand-up comedy specials from 2020. Among all the comedians, we have Kevin Hart, who shows his ability to make people laugh at the most common of things in daily life. The other comedians include Jerry Seinfeld, Hannah Gadsby, Leslie Jones, Michelle Buteau, and Sam Jay. You can watch the special here.

16. Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only (2023)

Directed by Rashidi Natara Harper, this documentary film offers a BTS exploration of the careers of two of the best comedy icons to have walked the face of the Earth, Kevin Hart and Chris Rock. Through archive footage and interviews of both the celebrities as well as their peers and friends who are also celebrities in their own right, ‘Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only’ is a must-watch, especially if you want to know both of these personalities, as the people they really are. You can do so right here.

15. Kevin Hart: Zero F**ks Given (2020)

In ‘Kevin Hart: Zero F**ks Given,’ directed by Leslie Small, the comedic virtuoso delivers uproarious laughter while enjoying brick-oven pizza from the confines of his home. Fearlessly tackling subjects like male group chats, navigating intimacy post-40, and the comedic intricacies of life during the COVID-19 era, Hart combines humor with personal insights. The unique blend of wit and candor makes this stand-up special, a delightful and unapologetic exploration of everyday experiences that showcases Hart’s comedic prowess in an intimate setting. You can watch it here.

14. Kevin Hart: Irresponsible (2019)

Embarking on a comedic journey in ‘Kevin Hart: Irresponsible,’ the maestro fearlessly plunges into the depths of humor, unleashing laughs with his trademark charisma and wit. Directed by Leslie Small, the special captures Hart’s unfiltered take on life’s absurdities, from family antics to the consequences of his own questionable decisions. With a perfect blend of relatability and irreverence, Hart keeps the audience on the edge of their seats, proving once again that he’s the unrivaled king of comedic storytelling. ‘Irresponsible’ is a rollercoaster of laughter that showcases Hart’s comedic genius in top form. You can stream it here.

13. Kevin Hart’s Guide to Black History (2019)

In the enlightening yet entertaining ‘Kevin Hart’s Guide to Black History,’ the charismatic comedian takes on the role of a guide, leading audiences through a captivating journey into the often-overlooked corners of Black history. Directed by Tom Stern, the special combines Hart’s comedic flair with a deep dive into pivotal events and remarkable figures, creating an engaging and informative experience. By blending humor and historical insight, Hart manages to make the exploration of Black history accessible, fostering a greater appreciation for the unsung heroes and significant milestones that have shaped the African-American narrative. You can stream it here.

12. Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up (2019)

Diving deep into the rollercoaster life of Kevin Hart, ‘Don’t F**k This Up‘ isn’t just a docuseries; it’s a raw, unfiltered journey through the maze of fame. This isn’t a glossy Hollywood tale — it’s Hart himself, executive producing and baring it all. From career highs to personal lows, controversies, and family moments, the series is an intimate, no-holds-barred narrative. With Kevin Hart steering the ship, the series becomes more than a peek behind the curtain; it’s an unvarnished, unapologetic exploration of a man relentlessly chasing success while grappling with the challenges fame brings. You can watch it here.

11. The Roast of Tom Brady (2024)

Directed by Beth McCarthy-Miller, the Netflix special brings together comedians, celebrities, and peers who take turns to roast NFL legend Tom Brady (New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers). These include Nikki Glaser, Andrew Schulz, Tony Hinchcliffe, Drew Bledsoe, and Randy Moss, along with surprise guests. Kevin Hart co-hosts the show, adding to it his signature charm, and Jeff Ross, AKA “Roastmaster General.” You can watch the special here.

10. Kevin Hart: What Now? (2016)

Navigating the colossal stage of a sold-out football stadium in Philadelphia, ‘Kevin Hart: What Now?’ redefines the stand-up comedy landscape. Directed by Leslie Small and Tim Story, this exceptional special transforms the genre into a cinematic spectacle, pushing the boundaries of traditional humor. Hart’s magnetic stage presence and inventive storytelling captivate the audience as he seamlessly intertwines uproarious tales, clever insights, and contagious charisma. Far beyond a typical comedy performance, ‘What Now?’ is an immersive journey, catapulting Kevin Hart into a league of his own within the realm of stand-up, leaving an indelible mark on the art of comedic storytelling. You may watch it here.

9. The Roast of Kevin Hart (2026)

After roasting so many people, it is Hart’s turn to get roasted. In ‘The Roast of Kevin Hart,’ Hart’s friends, including comedians and celebrities, take turns to blur the line between comedy and brutal disrespect, with him as the target. The show, which takes place in the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, is hosted by Shane Gillis. You can watch it here.

8. Funny AF with Kevin Hart (2026)

Hart is joined by Keegan-Michael Key, Chelsea Handler, Tom Segura, and Kumail Nanjiani in the search to find the next great stand-up comedian. While it captures the fun associated with the profession, the audience also gets to see the grind involved and the hard work that goes into making people have a great time laughing. And it is the viewers who vote and decide who wins. ‘Funny AF with Kevin Hart’ can be streamed here.

7. True Story (2021)

Created by Eric Newman and starring Kevin Hart alongside Wesley Snipes, ‘True Story’ is a gripping Netflix series that blurs the lines between reality and fiction. In this intense drama, Hart plays a fictionalized version of himself, navigating the consequences of a wild night that spirals into a web of deceit, crime, and moral quandaries. Executive produced by Hart himself, the show offers a riveting narrative that explores the darker side of fame. With its stellar cast and a plot filled with unexpected twists, ‘True Story’ promises a thrilling ride that keeps audiences on the edge of their seats. Feel free to stream it here.

6. Me Time (2022)

At the heart of the buddy comedy ‘Me Time,’ crafted by writer and director John Hamburg, a dynamic ensemble featuring Kevin Hart, Mark Wahlberg, Regina Hall, Luis Gerardo Méndez, and Jimmy O. Yang commands attention and steals the spotlight. The film revolves around a stay-at-home dad who unexpectedly finds himself with some long-awaited ‘me time’ when his wife and kids are away. Reconnecting with his former best friend, Huck, leads to a wild weekend that threatens to turn his life upside down in this humorous exploration of friendship, parenting, and the unexpected twists of a free-spirited weekend escapade. Feel free to stream it here.

5. Fatherhood (2021)

Within the heartfelt narrative of ‘Fatherhood,’ Kevin Hart gracefully assumes a poignant role, revealing a nuanced dimension of his acting prowess. Directed by Paul Weitz, the movie follows the journey of a widowed father, Matt Logelin, navigating the challenges of single parenthood after the sudden loss of his wife. Hart delivers a standout performance, demonstrating his versatility by seamlessly transitioning from comedy to heartfelt drama. ‘Fatherhood’ explores the complexities of parenting, grief, and resilience, offering a touching narrative that resonates with audiences. Hart’s portrayal adds a layer of sincerity to the film, making it a good watch for those seeking a blend of laughter and emotional depth. Feel free to stream it here.

4. Lift (2024)

When faced with arrest by his ex-girlfriend Abby Gladwell (Gugu Mbatha-Raw), an Interpol agent, unless he does a job, Cyrus (Kevin Hart) is forced to say yes. He is a notorious thief who, along with his team, has pulled off heists worldwide. The job he receives, however, is the toughest one yet. He will have to steal half a billion in gold, which is headed to a terrorist cell mid-flight. The members of his team include Denton (Vincent D’Onofrio), Camila (Úrsula Corberó), Mi-Sun (Kim Yoon-ji), Magnus (Billy Magnussen) and Luke (Viveik Kalra). How they pull off the heist and what difficulties and risks they undertake for it is what follows. Directed by F. Gary Gray, you can watch this heist comedy right here.

3. 72 Hours (2026)

Also directed by Tim Story, ‘72 Hours’ follows 40-year-old executive Joe Nixon (Hart), who is added to a chat group of 20-something dudes planning a 3-day bachelor party. Realizing that it may be his last-ditch effort to land a vodka brand as a new client by positioning it as strongly connected to youngsters, he seizes the opportunity. However, once he joins, he realizes that nothing is as he had expected, and he is bombarded with booze, robbers, drugs, gangsters, cops, and whatnot. From infiltrating a yacht to getting robbed to getting stranded on an island, Joe takes it all in just so he can keep his job. ‘72 Hours’ co-stars Marcello Hernández, Kam Patterson, Ben Marshall, Michael Mando, Mike Epps, and Teyana Taylor. You can watch it here.

2. The Man from Toronto (2022)

‘The Man from Toronto‘ plunges into chaos when mistaken identity thrusts together the lethal assassin, Woody Harrelson’s Randy, aka “The Man from Toronto,” and the timid, unsuspecting Teddy Jackson, played by Kevin Hart. This happens after Teddy inadvertently manages to intimidate a bad guy into giving up a piece of crucial info, after which the FBI reaches out to him and teams him up with Randy to catch the villainous Colonel Marin. Directed by Patrick Hughes, the action-comedy promises a blend of thrilling sequences and comedic shenanigans as the mismatched duo navigates a high-stakes mission. With the unique pairing of Hart and Harrelson, ‘The Man from Toronto’ is poised to deliver a rollercoaster of laughs and adrenaline, making it a must-watch for fans of action-packed comedies. You can watch it here.

1. Ride Along (2014) & Ride Along 2 (2016)

Tim Story’s buddy-cop action comedy movies ‘Ride Along’ and ‘Ride Along 2’ revolved around brothers-in-law, Ben (Kevin Hart), a probation cop, and James Payton (Ice Cube), an undercover detective whom Ben is trying to prove himself to. In order to marry James’s sister, Angela (Tika Sumpter), Ben has to show that he is worthy. In the first movie, the duo tackles arms dealer Omar (Laurence Fishburne). In the sequel, they look for a man named Antonio Pope (Benjamin Bratt), a new guy supplying all the drugs entering the city. With a fan-favorite chemistry between Hart and Cube, the ‘Ride Along’ movies are true-to-form buddy cop comedies that ensure a good time without having to use your mind. The movies can be streamed here.

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