If you’re a fan of the comedic genius of Kevin Hart, Netflix has got your laughter fix covered! This article serves as your ultimate guide to all things Kevin Hart on the streaming giant. From his uproarious stand-up specials like ‘Kevin Hart: What Now?’ to his blockbuster films including ‘Me Time’ and ‘The Man from Toronto,’ Netflix offers a front-row seat to the comedic charm of this pint-sized powerhouse. Dive into the world of ‘Kevin Hart’s Guide to Black History’ for a hilarious yet educational experience or follow his journey in the docuseries ‘Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up.’ Whether you’re in the mood for gut-busting comedy or a glimpse behind the scenes, this curated list ensures that you won’t miss a moment of Kevin Hart’s charismatic performances available on Netflix. Get ready to laugh out loud as we navigate through the extensive collection of Kevin Hart titles waiting for your viewing pleasure.

13. This Is the End (2013)

In the uproarious comedy ‘This Is the End,’ the spotlight is on a star-studded cast, including Seth Rogen, James Franco, Jonah Hill, and, of course, the irrepressible comedic talent Kevin Hart. Directed by Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen, the film hilariously blurs the lines between reality and fiction as the ensemble plays exaggerated versions of themselves facing an apocalyptic scenario. Amidst the chaos, Kevin Hart’s cameo injects a burst of comedic energy, contributing to the film’s sidesplitting moments. With its unique blend of humor, satire, and celebrity self-parody, ‘This Is the End’ stands out as an outrageous comedy. You can stream it here.

12. Fatherhood (2021)

Within the heartfelt narrative of ‘Fatherhood,’ Kevin Hart gracefully assumes a poignant role, revealing a nuanced dimension of his acting prowess. Directed by Paul Weitz, the movie follows the journey of a widowed father, Matt Logelin, navigating the challenges of single parenthood after the sudden loss of his wife. Hart delivers a standout performance, demonstrating his versatility by seamlessly transitioning from comedy to heartfelt drama. ‘Fatherhood’ explores the complexities of parenting, grief, and resilience, offering a touching narrative that resonates with audiences. Hart’s portrayal adds a layer of sincerity to the film, making it a good watch for those seeking a blend of laughter and emotional depth. Feel free to stream it here.

11. Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (2017)

Venturing into the animated adventure ‘Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie,’ Kevin Hart gives voice to the character George Beard, a clever and imaginative student at the heart of the elementary school escapades. Directed by David Soren, the film brings to life the beloved children’s book series by Dav Pilkey. Hart’s energetic and comedic delivery enhances the whimsical tale of George and his friend Harold, who accidentally hypnotize their principal, turning him into the eccentric superhero Captain Underpants. You can watch it here.

10. Kevin Hart: I’m a Grown Little Man (2009)

In ‘Kevin Hart: I’m a Grown Little Man,’ the comedian unleashes his trademark humor on adulthood, relationships, and personal experiences. Directed by Shannon Hartman, the stand-up special captures Hart’s high-energy style and sharp wit, delivering laughs with impeccable timing. From family dynamics to relatable tales, Hart’s charisma and relatability make this performance a comedic gem. A masterclass in humor, the special cements Kevin Hart’s status as a dynamic and iconic comedian, providing viewers with an entertaining exploration of the challenges and absurdities of grown-up life. Feel free to stream it here.

9. The Man from Toronto (2022)

‘The Man from Toronto‘ plunges into chaos when mistaken identity thrusts together the lethal assassin, Woody Harrelson’s “The Man from Toronto,” and the timid, unsuspecting stranger played by Kevin Hart. Directed by Patrick Hughes, the action-comedy promises a blend of thrilling sequences and comedic shenanigans as the mismatched duo navigates a high-stakes mission. With the unique pairing of Hart and Harrelson, ‘The Man from Toronto’ is poised to deliver a rollercoaster of laughs and adrenaline, making it a must-watch for fans of action-packed comedies. You can watch it here.

8. Kevin Hart: Zero F**ks Given (2020)

In ‘Kevin Hart: Zero F**ks Given,’ directed by Leslie Small, the comedic virtuoso delivers uproarious laughter while enjoying brick-oven pizza from the confines of his home. Fearlessly tackling subjects like male group chats, navigating intimacy post-40, and the comedic intricacies of life during the COVID-19 era, Hart combines humor with personal insights. The unique blend of wit and candor makes this stand-up special a delightful and unapologetic exploration of everyday experiences, showcasing Hart’s comedic prowess in an intimate setting. You can watch it here.

7. Me Time (2022)

At the heart of the buddy comedy ‘Me Time,’ crafted by writer and director John Hamburg, a dynamic ensemble featuring Kevin Hart, Mark Wahlberg, Regina Hall, Luis Gerardo Méndez, and Jimmy O. Yang commands attention and steals the spotlight. The film revolves around a stay-at-home dad who unexpectedly finds himself with some long-awaited ‘me time’ when his wife and kids are away. Reconnecting with his former best friend, Huck, leads to a wild weekend that threatens to turn his life upside down in this humorous exploration of friendship, parenting, and the unexpected twists of a free-spirited weekend escapade. Feel free to stream it here.

6. Kevin Hart: Irresponsible (2019)

Embarking on a comedic journey in ‘Kevin Hart: Irresponsible,’ the maestro fearlessly plunges into the depths of humor, unleashing laughs with his trademark charisma and wit. Directed by Leslie Small, the special captures Hart’s unfiltered take on life’s absurdities, from family antics to the consequences of his own questionable decisions. With a perfect blend of relatability and irreverence, Hart keeps the audience on the edge of their seats, proving once again that he’s the unrivaled king of comedic storytelling. ‘Irresponsible’ is a rollercoaster of laughter that showcases Hart’s comedic genius in top form. You can stream it here.

5. Kevin Hart’s Guide to Black History (2019)

In the enlightening yet entertaining ‘Kevin Hart’s Guide to Black History,’ the charismatic comedian takes on the role of a guide, leading audiences through a captivating journey into the often-overlooked corners of Black history. Directed by Tom Stern, the special combines Hart’s comedic flair with a deep dive into pivotal events and remarkable figures, creating an engaging and informative experience. By blending humor and historical insight, Hart manages to make the exploration of Black history accessible, fostering a greater appreciation for the unsung heroes and significant milestones that have shaped the African-American narrative. You can stream it here.

4. Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up (2019)

Diving deep into the rollercoaster life of Kevin Hart, ‘Don’t F**k This Up‘ isn’t just a docuseries; it’s a raw, unfiltered journey through the maze of fame. This isn’t a glossy Hollywood tale — it’s Hart himself, executive producing and baring it all. From career highs to personal lows, controversies, and family moments, the series is an intimate, no-holds-barred narrative. With Kevin Hart steering the ship, the series becomes more than a peek behind the curtain; it’s an unvarnished, unapologetic exploration of a man relentlessly chasing success while grappling with the challenges fame brings. You can watch it here.

2. True Story (2021)

Created by Eric Newman and starring Kevin Hart alongside Wesley Snipes, ‘True Story’ is a gripping Netflix series that blurs the lines between reality and fiction. In this intense drama, Hart plays a fictionalized version of himself, navigating the consequences of a wild night that spirals into a web of deceit, crime, and moral quandaries. Executive produced by Hart himself, the show offers a riveting narrative that explores the darker side of fame. With its stellar cast and a plot filled with unexpected twists, ‘True Story’ promises a thrilling ride that keeps audiences on the edge of their seats. Feel free to stream it here.

1. Kevin Hart: What Now? (2016)

Navigating the colossal stage of a sold-out football stadium in Philadelphia, ‘Kevin Hart: What Now?’ redefines the landscape of stand-up comedy. Directed by Leslie Small and Tim Story, this exceptional special transforms the genre into a cinematic spectacle, pushing the boundaries of traditional humor. Hart’s magnetic stage presence and inventive storytelling captivate the audience as he seamlessly intertwines uproarious tales, clever insights, and contagious charisma. Far beyond a typical comedy performance, ‘What Now?’ is an immersive journey, catapulting Kevin Hart into a league of his own within the realm of stand-up, leaving an indelible mark on the art of comedic storytelling. You may watch it here.

