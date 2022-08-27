7 Movies Like Me Time You Must See

Netflix’s ‘Me Time’ is a buddy comedy film written and directed by John Hamburg. It follows Sonny, a stay-at-home dad who finds some personal time for the first time in years while his wife and kids are away. When Sonny reunites with Huck, his longtime best friend, it forms a recipe for disaster that upends Sonny’s entire life.

The movie stars Kevin Hart, Mark Wahlberg, and Regina Hall in the lead roles. If you enjoyed the unique dynamic between the lead buddies and enjoyed their hilarious misadventures, we are sure you must be craving more such content. In that case, we have assembled a hand-picked list of similar films for you. You can watch most of these movies like ‘Me TIme’ on Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hulu!

7. Spenser Confidential (2020)

‘Spenser Confidential‘ is an action comedy film directed by Peter Berg. It follows Spenser, a former Boston detective who returns to the city to solve the grueling murders of two cops. It is based on author Robert B. Parker’s fictional private investigator of the same name, who is also the subject of novels and television movies. The film stars Mark Wahlberg in the lead role and features light comedic moments with an action-packed narrative. As a result, the movie is in complete contrast to ‘Me Time’ but still holds some familiar visual elements.

6. Keanu (2016)

‘Keanu’ (also known as ‘Cat Boys’) is a buddy comedy film directed by Peter Atencio. It revolves around two cousins who infiltrate a gang in order to retrieve their beloved stolen kitten. The film stars iconic comedy duo Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key, and their on-screen dynamic will remind viewers of Sonny and Huck from ‘Me Time.’ The movie is a loose parody of the hit action movie ‘John Wick‘ and viewers hungry for more action in a buddy comedy after watching ‘Me Time’ will enjoy ‘Keanu.’

5. Grown Ups (2010)

Directed by Dennis Dugan, ‘Grown Ups‘ is a comedy film. It stars Adam Sandler, Kevin James, Chris Rock, David Spade, and Rob Schneider as childhood best friends Lenny Feder, Eric Lamonsoff, Kurt McKenzie, Marcus Higgins, and Rob Hilliard. After taking different paths in life, the friends reunite years later for a family vacation. Like ‘Me TIme,’ the movie stars popular comedians and explores the theme of balancing personal time with family life. Moreover, it is a comedic extravaganza with Sandler, James, Rock, and Spade, each bringing their standup comedy sensibilities to the story.

4. I Love You, Man (2009)

‘I Love You, Man‘ is a comedy movie starring Paul Rudd and Jason Segel in the lead roles. Rudd plays Peter Klaven, a friendless real estate agent looking for the best man for his wedding. When Peter meets Sydney Fife (Segel), the two become fast friends, but their newfound bond strains Peter’s relationship with his fiance. The premise will remind viewers of ‘Me Time’ as Sydney and Huck both serve as negative influences on the seemingly perfect lives of Peter and Sonny. Rudd and Segel’s on-screen dynamic drastically differs from Hart and Wahlberg’s in ‘Me Time.’ Nonetheless, both films are directed by John Hamburg.

3. Ted (2012)

‘Ted’ is a comedy film that marks the directorial debut of Seth MacFarlane. It tells the story of John Bennett, a Boston native whose teddy bear friend, Ted comes to life. However, Ted’s presence prevents John and his girlfriend, Lori Collins, from progressing in their relationship. One of the most subversive premises in the buddy comedy genre, the presence of a living teddy bear makes for some hilarious moments. Moreover, the trope of a friendship straining the protagonist’s relationship with their significant other is common between ‘Ted’ and ‘Me Time.’ Moreover, both movies star Mark Wahlberg making it a treat for the actor’s fans.

2. Central Intelligence (2016)

If you thought Kevin hart and Mark Wahlberg’s on-screen chemistry as BFFs is electric in ‘Me Time,’ we would recommend ‘Central Intelligence.’ The buddy action comedy film is directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber and stars Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson as childhood best friends, Calvin Joyner and Bob Stone. The duo is caught in a criminal conspiracy after Stone’s CIA mission goes awry. The hilarious and heartfelt movie powered by Hart and Johnson’s performances matches ‘Me Time’ punch for punch in action and comedy.

1. Night School (2017)

‘Night School’ is a buddy comedy film directed by Malcolm D. Lee. It follows Teddy Walker, who finds himself attending a night school after accidentally blowing up his workplace. Walker is forced to deal with a group of colorful students and teachers at the night school, leading to hilarious downturns in his life. The movie is co-written by ‘Me Time’ director John Hamburg and stars Kevin Hart in the lead role. The script is filled with crisp jokes and tooled to serve the comedic style of Hart, much like ‘Me Time.’ Moreover, it also features a strong supporting cast featuring Tiffany Haddish, Rob Riggle, and Keith David. Therefore, ‘Night School’ takes the top spot on this list!

