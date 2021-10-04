7 Movies Like Grown Ups You Must See

With Dennis Dugan at the director’s chair, the comedy movie ‘Grown Ups’ is a riveting and star-studded affair. With A-listers Adam Sandler, Kevin James, Rob Schneider, and Salma Hayek at the helm, the comedy spirals out of control in no time. Childhood friends Lenny, Eric, Kurt, Marcus, and Rob, win a basketball championship and celebrate the victory at a picturesque lake house owned by their beloved coach, Buzzer.

Thirty years later, all the friends are out of touch and established in their own lives. But the death of Buzzer paves the path for a chaotic reunion, to put it mildly. The messy, eventful, and eccentric comedy may not be pleasing in the eyes of the critics, but it sure packs enough to be a box office darling. If you have liked the comedy concoction, we have a few recommendations that you will find delicious. You can find most of these movies similar to ‘Grown Ups’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

7. American Reunion (2012)

Director duo Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg team up to deliver a rib-tickling extravaganza in sex comedy ‘American Reunion.’ The movie, which is the fourth installation in the famous ‘American Pie’ franchise, brings back the known group of troublemakers – Jim, Oz, Kevin, Finch, and Stifler – for a potentially endless reunion party. And as it often happens in these ventures, things go south in the blink of an eye, and the friends are forced to refigure their friendship and relationships. ‘Grown Ups’ revolves around the theme of a high school reunion, and if you miss your high school buddies, this is a film that will alleviate some of the pain.

6. Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion (1997)

Director David Mirkin brings to life a hilarious high-voltage comedy road movie mashup in ‘Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion.’ The story revolves around two inseparable friends, who may not be the brightest, but shine in their indomitable spirit. When they hear the news of their ten-year high school reunion, they have to get a piece of the cake. They hit the road for meeting old friends while conjuring an elaborate lie about their lives. Mira Sorvino acts aside ‘Friends‘ alumni Lisa Kudrow in this roving and wacky reunion tale. If you are on a reunion movie marathon following ‘Grown Ups,’ this movie is where you should head next.

5. Hot Tub Time Machine (2010)

Steve Pink is not a new name in the world of comedy. The director delivers another snowy and sidesplitting affair in the reunion comedy movie ‘Hot Tub Time Machine.’ The story revolves around three depressed friends who head to a ski resort in the Kodiak Valley to drink, chill, and enjoy hot spas. They accidentally stumble upon a hot tub-shaped time machine that takes the party back to the past.

Now, they must keep the course of the future on the right track. While articulating a bonkers idea on the screen, the movie also toys with the concepts of free will and predestination. Stars John Cusack, Craig Robinson, Rob Corddry, and Clark Duke keep the boat (more like the tub) afloat. While both ‘Grown Ups’ and ‘Hot Tub Time Machine’ deal with similar themes, the way the two movies execute their visions makes all the difference. Hence, if you’ve liked the former, the latter might be a refreshing change for you.

4. Grosse Pointe Blank (1997)

Comedy director George Armitage’s ‘Grosse Pointe Blank’ is another hilarious John Cusack starred bonanza. A hitman is on a mission in his suburban hometown of Grosse Pointe, Michigan. Coincidentally, the night is also the eve of his high school reunion of ten years. After meeting his old buds, he comes to know that someone is out for his life. The eventful night spirals out of control in no time. With a plot as riveting as this, there is still a certain je ne sais quoi that the motifs in the movie possess, which makes us remember ‘Grown Ups.’

3. Coherence (2013)

Noted director James Ward Byrkit’s ‘Coherence’ is a grounded and ambitious sci-fi thriller that packs immense intrigue under its low-budget appearance. The story revolves around eight friends who reunite for a housewarming party thrown by Mike and Lee. They come to know that Miller’s comet would pass through the night sky and begin to experience anomalies. At the same time, these friends have some unresolved qualms of their own. The movie was widely applauded as a groundbreaking foray in the genre, and if you are looking to stick to the reunion theme of ‘Grown Ups’ while changing the mood, this is a perfect shocker that you should add to your bucket list.

2. Kicking And Screaming (1995)

Noah Baumbach is a director who needs no introduction to the Sundance visitors, and if you want to see a reunion movie done right, you may as well check out the director’s feature debut ‘Kicking and Screaming.’ It is even better than a reunion because the friends seem to be stuck in their college days even though they are getting older by the day. A realistic and honest depiction of a subculture, the movie is also amply entertaining. If you do not ever want to be a grown-up following ‘Grown Ups,’ you may sympathize with this indie gem.

1. Grown Ups 2 (2013)

Director Dennis Dugan brings back the original cast for the sequel ‘Grown Ups 2,’ following the earlier movie’s massive box office success. The story picks up three years following the original film’s finale and sees Lenny moving into his hometown and the deer-infested neighborhood of Stanton. He catches up with his old buds Eric, Kurt, and Marcus, kickstarting a killer comedy. If you have liked the early film, nothing can stop you from devouring this movie.

