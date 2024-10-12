10 Romantic Movies Like Lonely Planet You Must See

Directed by Susannah Grant, ‘Lonely Planet’ centers on Katherine Loewe, a seasoned novelist who travels to a writer’s retreat in Morocco to complete her latest work. Facing writer’s block, she hopes to spend her time in isolation, focusing on making progress. However, her life takes a turn when she meets Owen Brophy, who has just tagged along with his girlfriend. As the two travel across the exotic locations of Morocco, they develop a kindred understanding, finding solace in each other’s company. The Netflix romance film paints a touching portrait of blossoming emotions as the two feel a magnetic connection forming between them despite their age differences and fall into an enchanting love affair.

10. Authors Anonymous (2014)

Authors Anonymous, directed by Ellie Kanner, is a lighthearted comedy shot in a documentary style. It follows a group of aspiring writers who meet regularly to share notes and support each other. When one of their members, Hannah (Kaley Cuoco), unexpectedly finds success with her debut novel, it leads to envy and competition within the group as their own rejections hit much harder.

As the writers wrestle with their frustrations and romantic entanglements, the film humorously explores the struggles of pursuing a creative career. Similar to ‘Lonely Planet,’ the film features a group of writers getting together and figuring out a host of issues in their personal and professional lives. Both narratives involve writer’s block as well as romance blooming in an inspiration-rich backdrop.

9. We Don’t Live Here Anymore (2004)

With John Curran in the director’s chair, ‘We Don’t Live Here Anymore’ is an emotionally charged drama that follows two seemingly perfect couples who begin falling for each other’s partners. It is based on the short stories ‘We Don’t Live Here Anymore’ and ‘Adultery’ from Andre Dubus’ short story collection. In the movie, couples Jack and Terry (Mark Ruffalo and Laura Dern) and Hank and Edith (Peter Krause and Naomi Watts) are a close quartet who often spend time together in their serene Washington state town.

While Jack and Hank are close friends, their personal and professional frustrations cascade into an uncontrolled web of affairs and deceit. Just as ‘Lonely Planet’ examines infidelity and emotional needs, ‘We Don’t Live Here Anymore’ offers a mature exploration of long-term relationships and the potential to love two people at once. The raw emotional honesty of both films makes it impossible to tear oneself away from the unfolding story of betrayal, love, and guilt.

8. Find Me Falling (2024)

With Stelana Kliris at the helm, Netflix’s ‘Find Me Falling’ follows John Allman, a rockstar past his prime who buys a picturesque Mediterranean house to refresh his creativity and take a much-needed break. He soon discovers that his cliffside home is located at a popular suicide hotspot, and his plans of peace are derailed as he is often compelled to comfort troubled souls. However, an unexpected run-in with an old flame reignites a long-dormant romance. Fans of ‘Lonely Planet’ will find themselves immersed in the scenic locales of Cyprus as long-lost bonds are rediscovered. Both films’ protagonists reach for their lost creative spark as they are drawn into an emotionally turbulent journey.

7. Leap Year (2010)

Helmed by Anand Tucker, ‘Leap Year’ follows Anna (Amy Adams), a woman traveling across Ireland with the plan of proposing to her boyfriend on Leap Day—a tradition that is supposed to guarantee a yes. However, disruptions in her travel plans cause Anna to request the reluctant assistance of Declan (Matthew Goode), a rugged innkeeper who agrees to accompany her to her destination. Along the way, Anna and Declan’s unlikely bond grows into something deeper as they travel through the picturesque Irish countryside. Much like ‘Lonely Planet,’ ‘Leap Year’ centers on personal discovery through travel and unexpected connections. Both films treat us to scenic landscapes, charming chemistry, and heartfelt romances between two very different individuals finding comfort with one another.

6. A Room with a View (1985)

A film adaptation of E.M. Forster’s 1908 novel, directed by James Ivory, ‘A Room with a View’ follows a young woman’s brief but passionate affair in Florence, which leaves her rethinking her upcoming marriage. The period drama follows Lucy Honeychurch, a young woman traveling through Italy, who finds herself torn between her attraction to the free-spirited George and her engagement to the supercilious Cecil.

As Lucy experiences the beauty of Florence and the stirrings of a new romance, she begins to question the constraints of her life in England. Even though they are eras apart, ‘Lonely Planet’ and ‘A Room with a View’ celebrate personal transformation sparked by travel and connection. They boast picturesque foreign settings, a slow-burn romance, and a deep exploration of characters.

5. An Education (2009)

Directed by Lone Scherfig, ‘An Education’ is a poignant coming-of-age drama set in 1960s London following a precocious teen girl’s adventure with a man twice her age. Jenny (Carey Mulligan) is a bright and ambitious teenager on the path to attending Oxford. While her parents are pushing her toward excellence, she finds her life uninteresting and drab. All that changes when she meets the charming and much older David (Peter Sarsgaard), who introduces her to a glamorous world of jazz clubs and takes her on a trip to Paris.

As Jenny becomes more entangled in David’s life, she learns that he and his companions have an illicit secret, forcing her to reconsider her future and education. Both ‘Lonely Planet’ and ‘An Education’ center on protagonists who find themselves reevaluating their lives after becoming involved in an intoxicating romance while having a considerable age gap with their partner.

4. Under the Tuscan Sun (2005)

With director Audrey Wells at the helm, ‘Under the Tuscan Sun’ is a cult classic romantic drama about starting over on a romantic journey of self-discovery. The film follows Frances Mayes (Diane Lane), a writer plunged into sorrow after a recent divorce, who impulsively buys a villa in Tuscany to rebuild her life. However, the idyllic fantasy she imagines turns out to be very different when she actually arrives at the location, realizing that the property needs heavy-duty renovation.

As she rediscovers joy amidst a foreign culture, many of the locals become like a surrogate family to her, and the possibility of finding love appears at the perfect time. The protagonists in ‘Under the Tuscan Sun’ and ‘Lonely Planet’ face persistent writer’s block for different reasons. Their journeys to find peace in a foreign land lead them to transformative experiences of friendship and love amidst picturesque retreats.

3. Before We Go (2014)

Chris Evans’ directorial debut, ‘Before We Go,’ is a touching romantic drama about two strangers whose chance meeting turns into a romantic adventure over the course of a single night in New York City. The film follows Nick (Chris Evans), a street musician, and Brooke (Alice Eve), a woman stranded after missing her train, as they look for her belongings together. Throughout the night, they open up about their personal struggles and find an unexpected warmth in each other’s company. Similar to ‘Lonely Planet,’ the romance sees strangers quickly growing into companions when they are stuck at a place together. In both cases, the romance sparks off as the two confide in each other their lives’ secrets.

2. The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2011)

While the tourists in ‘Lonely Planet’ travel to a stunning resort in Morocco, the characters in John Madden’s ‘The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel’ do the same in India, the only difference being the state of disrepair in which they find their destination. As the seven elderly British guests arrive at the advertised hotel in Jaipur, India, they are hurriedly greeted by their over-enthusiastic host, Sonny (Dev Patel).

Seeking different outcomes from their trip, ranging from finding love to a cheap hip replacement surgery, the guests warm up to the hotel’s charm. Their journey through the historically rich and culturally shocking landscapes of Jaipur features more comedy and less romance in comparison with ‘Lonely Planet,’ but both films seamlessly weave various personal stories together in an uplifting tapestry of exotic charm.

1. Shakespeare in Love (1998)

Helmed by John Madden, ‘Shakespeare in Love’ is a charming romantic comedy that combines period drama with fiction, exploring the life of a young and destitute William Shakespeare as he struggles with writing his next play. Set in late 16th-century England, his muse comes in the form of Viola De Lesseps (Gwyneth Paltrow), a spirited woman determined to perform in an era when it was forbidden for women. Their passionate love affair becomes the backdrop for the creation of ‘Romeo and Juliet’ as Viola’s betrothed enters stage left, presenting a threat to their union. Much like Katherine in ‘Lonely Planet,’ William Shakespeare faces writer’s block until he falls in love. The star-studded film won seven Oscars and promises unbridled entertainment with its unmatched dry humor and compelling characters.

