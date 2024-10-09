Where Was Netflix’s Lonely Planet Filmed?

Written and directed by Susannah Grant, Netflix’s ‘Lonely Planet’ is a romance set in the picturesque rolling landscapes of Morocco. The story follows author Katherine Loewe (Laura Dern) as she takes up residence in a writer’s retreat, hoping to unwind by herself and overcome her writer’s block. Her paths cross with Owen Brophy (Liam Hemsworth), who has accompanied his writer girlfriend to the retreat. The two feel an undeniable connection as they grow closer over the course of exploring the exotic destinations and seaside locales.

Lonely Planet Filming Locations

‘Lonely Planet’ was primarily filmed in Morocco, more specifically in the cities of Marrakech, Fes, and Essaouira. Some sequences were also shot in Los Angeles County, California. Principal photography for the project began in early May 2022 and was completed after two months, by early July of the same year. The cast seems to have made the most of their filming destination behind the scenes, exploring the local culture and cuisine while having light-hearted moments between takes.

Liam Hemsworth revealed that, much like the characters they play, he and Laura Dern felt an instant connection and trust. “For some reason, we felt like we could tell each other everything and be seen and heard and all these things that are in the film,” said Liam Hemsworth in an interview. “Sometimes, you can work with another great actor, and you’re still able to do that sort of thing on screen, but maybe not necessarily have that in real life. We had both, and it was a real gift for us to have that.”

Marrakech, Morocco

The film crew traveled to the vibrant city of Marrakech in the North African country of Morocco. Many of the sequences of Katherine and Owen exploring the city together were captured along its bustling streets and around its many historical sites. The walled medieval city is home to the labyrinthine alleys with thriving merchants of textiles, jewelry, and pottery set up around every corner. In particular, the film features the hustle and bustle of the Medina of Marrakech, which is a UNESCO World Heritage site and one of the best-preserved locations of the Muslim Old World. The mazelike lanes of the area lead to the Jemaa el-Fna square, a center of cultural activity and excitement with dancers, food vendors, and artists displaying their craft.

The hotel depicted in the film is, in reality, the Kasbah Bab Ourika, a five-star resort located south of Marrakech. Near the town of Ourika, the resort is an oasis of luxury and comfort framed by the Atlas Mountains looming in the background. Constructed with the traditional Berber techniques using rammed earth, the eco-friendly resort boasts multiple pool suites and a staggering view of the surrounding landscapes.

Fes, Morocco

Known as Morocco’s cultural capital, Fes became an important filming location for ‘Lonely Planet’ as the characters immersed themselves in their journey through the region. The city’s densely packed souks and medieval Marinid architecture can be seen as the tourists make their way into the city. The narrow streets of Fes el Bali, the city’s oldest medina, evoke a sense of timelessness, immersing us in a world that feels untouched by modernity.

Essaouira, Morocco

‘Lonely Planet’ is also filmed in the coastal city of Essaouira, a charming seaside town on Morocco’s Atlantic coast. Known for its whitewashed buildings with bright blue shutters, sweeping ocean views, and laid-back atmosphere, Essaouira offers a stark contrast to the bustling streets of Marrakech and Fes. The sequences of Katherine and Owen by the rocky beach were captured in Essaouira. The town’s old medina has been designated a UNESCO World Heritage site, and the city’s ramparts and fortified walls evoke times of ancient glory. The historic Kasbah district is especially prominent in the film, with its whitewashed buildings and streets encircled by walls visible in a cinematic landscape shot by the sea.

Los Angeles County, California

‘Lonely Planet’ also filmed a few sequences in and around Los Angeles, California. The film crew visited Santa Clarita, a popular filming destination just outside Los Angeles. Santa Clarita’s proximity to Hollywood and its variety of film-friendly locations made it an ideal choice for capturing supplemental shots for ‘Lonely Planet.’ The arid landscapes of the city and its filming properties are able to stand in for a variety of other locations and have been featured in shows and films like ‘Desperate Housewives,’ ‘A Star Is Born,’ Netflix’s ‘Love Is Blind,’ and ‘Palm Springs.’

