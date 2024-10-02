Where Was Love Is Blind Season 7 Filmed?

The creation of Chris Coelen, Netflix’s ‘Love Is Blind,’ is a dating reality show that follows a bunch of attractive singles looking for their soulmates through a social experiment — they must emotionally connect with one another without meeting face-to-face and get engaged before they find out what their partner looks like. Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, the seventh edition of the series followed the same format but saw new contestants trying to find the one for themselves. Just like every season, the couples headed off to exotic and unique locations that elevated the visual aspect of the season.

Love Is Blind Season 7 Filming Locations

The makers chose different locations for different stages of the social experiment, following the same pattern as previous seasons. The seventh edition of the dating show takes the contestants to Santa Clarita, California; Cabo San Lucas, Mexico; Washington, DC; and Bealeton and Leesburg, Virginia. Reportedly, shooting for season 7 of ‘Love Is Blind’ began around October 2023 and seemingly wrapped up sometime in early 2024.

Santa Clarita, California

When it comes to the scenes set in the pods, they were shot in Santa Clarita, particularly in LA North Studios – The Ranch. Situated at 21401 Needham Ranch Parkway in Santa Clarita, the film studio has been home to the pods since season 2 of ‘Love Is Blind.’ The soundproof pods were utilized once again as new participants held conversations and got to know each other in them. Home to two sound stages, LA North Studios — The Ranch also consists of office space of over 13,000 square feet in area. Given the amenities of the film studio, the showrunners find it convenient to tape important pod scenes there.

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Once the participants were paired up, they were given the opportunity to spend some time together and get to know each other better in the resort city of Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. To be specific, Viceroy Los Cabos at P.º Malecon San Jose Lote 8, Zona Hotelera in San José del Cabo served as the hotel where the cast and crew members stayed for the getaway scenes. Besides that, many pivotal sequences were also lensed in various local streets, beaches, and restaurants as the couples went out on dates. For instance, SAGE Baja at Jose Maria Morelos 133, Centro in San José del Cabo, featured in the show’s seventh edition.

Washington, DC

According to reports, the production team of ‘Love Is Blind’ season 7 also traveled to Washington, DC, to shoot some important portions as most of the contestants are based in and around the capital. In October 2023, a few key portions of the season were shot in and around Urban Roast at 916 G Street Northwest. Moreover, the cast and crew members took over The Crown & Crow at 1317 14th Street Northwest, where they filmed the cocktail party scenes.

Virginia

In order to shoot the wedding sequences, the filming unit of the seventh installment of ‘Love Is Blind’ utilized a couple of establishments situated across Virginia. One of the weddings took place on the grand lawn of the Great Marsh Estate at 6105 Great Marsh Place in the census-designated place of Bealeton. Several cast and crew members were also spotted recording important scenes at the Stone Tower Winery at 19925 Hogback Mountain Road in Leesburg, Virginia.

