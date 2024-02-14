Where was Love is Blind Season 6 Filmed?

Much to the delight of the fans of Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind,’ the sixth season of the series proved to be just as entertaining as the one that preceded it. From captivating storylines to intriguing drama, there are multiple reasons why this particular installment of the reality show has become beloved among viewers. One of the key reasons behind the show’s popularity is also its attractive visuals, with each stage of the experiment having backdrops that have left the world curious about just where season 6 of the dating show was filmed.

Love is Blind Season 6 Filming Locations

For season 6 of ‘Love is Blind,’ the showrunners chose different locations for different stages of the experiment. The locations seen in this iteration of the series include Santa Clarita in California and Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic. Charlotte, North Carolina, also serves as a major place of production, given that the participants of season 6 are based in the city.

Santa Clarita, California

One can hardly talk about the production of ‘Love is Blind’ season 6 without talking about the city of Santa Clarita in California. Located north of the famed Los Angeles, California, Santa Clarita is home to LA North Studios – The Ranch. The filming studio can be found at 21401 Needham Ranch Parkway, Santa Clarita, and houses the pods that are used for the blind dating part of the show. The pods themselves are quite unique and were constructed especially for the series.

The pods that the viewers see in season 6 of the series are actually the same ones that have been used for each and every installment of the show before it. While the pods were located in Atlanta, Georgia, in season 1, they were shipped to LA North Studios for season 2 and have remained there since then. In total, there are 20 pods, 10 for the men and 10 for the women. The soundproof pods measure 12 feet by 12 feet and contain amenities like alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks. As for just how the cast members talk to each other through soundproof pods, it’s thanks to the simple technological magic of microphones and speakers.

While there are no restrooms in the pods themselves, the common areas for the men and the women do have those, which the participants can use at any time. When not on dates, the cast members can lounge about in their specific common areas and interact with others while also discussing what had been going on in their lives. The participants stay in hotel rooms, and to ensure the “blind” aspect of the experiment, they are led to and from their rooms to the filming area.

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Following the blind date portion of ‘Love is Blind’ season 6, the engaged couples got to enjoy some alone time in the beautiful town of Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. Specifically, the cast members stayed at the TRS Turquesa Hotel, located in Avenida Francia, Punta Cana. The establishment is part of the Palladium Hotel Group and provides a beautiful view of the Atlantic Ocean. Apart from its luxurious rooms and impressive amenities, the hotel also gives the guests a chance to take part in various kinds of activities, something that participants of the show were seen indulging in during their stay as well.

Charlotte, North Carolina

Given that most of the cast of ‘Love is Blind’ season 6 is primarily based in and around Charlotte, North Carolina, the city played a huge role in the production of this particular installment. It was in Charlotte that the engaged couples got their dose of a reality check as they tried to assimilate into their everyday lives alongside their newly chosen partners. From living together to meeting up with friends, Charlotte served as the place to be. Naturally, it was also here that the cast members bought their dresses and declared their final decisions when it came to marriage.

Read More: Where is Love Is Blind Sweden Filmed?