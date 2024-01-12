Where is Love Is Blind Sweden Filmed?

Originally titled ‘Love is Blind: Sverige,’ Netflix’s ‘Love Is Blind: Sweden’ is a Swedish dating reality TV series that is based on the eponymous American version. It brings together single and attractive individuals from different walks of life who have one common goal — find true love and settle down with their partner. However, they must find out if they connect with someone on the pod and propose marriage before seeing each other in person.

Leading to the wedding day, the couples spend some time together to get to know each other and then decide if they wish to marry the person they fell in love with blindly. The Swedish version of the entertaining reality show is hosted by the popular Swedish television presenter and reporter Jessica Almenäs, who adds charm to the already dramatic format of the series. Whether it is the pods where the couples first meet or the establishments where they go on dates and be in each other’s company, the places in the backdrop are likely to spark some interest in the viewers’ minds.

Love Is Blind: Sweden Filming Locations

‘Love Is Blind: Sweden’ is filmed in Sweden, reportedly in Stockholm. From the looks of it, the production for the inaugural iteration of the reality series took place around March 2023, for a couple of weeks or so. So, let’s delve right into all the places where the couples spend their time together in the Netflix production!

Stockholm, Sweden

Shooting of ‘Love Is Blind: Sweden’ takes place primarily in the city of Sweden — Stockholm. Known as the cultural, political, economic, and media center of the Scandinavian country, Stockholm’s streets and neighborhoods seemingly feature in various scenes of the dating series. The capital is home to numerous landmarks and attractions, such as Stockholm City Hall, the Kista Science Tower, Avicii Arena, the Stockholm Palace, and more, some of which may or may not appear in the Swedish reality show.

From the looks of it, the cast and crew members seemingly take over some local establishments in and around Stockholm, which lies on the east coast of Sweden. Having its own characteristics that stand out from the rest makes it one of the favorites for many filmmakers. Over the years, apart from ‘Love Is Blind: Sweden,’ the locales of the city have hosted the production of a number of film and TV projects. It also consists of several museums and other intriguing sites, including the Vasa Museum, the Nationalmuseum, Skansen, the Museum of Far Eastern Antiquities, and the Swedish Museum of Natural History.

