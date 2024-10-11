Lonely Planet: Is Kasbah A’shab a Real Writers’ Retreat in Morocco?

Netflix’s ‘Lonely Planet’ is a romance drama film that dives into a story about connection in a foreign land through the perspective of a novelist, Katherine Loewe. After traveling to Morocco, she finds herself lodging in a scenic resort in the countryside known as the Kasbah A’shab International Writers’ Retreat. However, Katherine spends most of her time cooped up in her lavish guesthouse, unwilling to socialize with the other prominent literary icons inhabiting the halls of the Moroccan abode. It is graced with striking views of the rural landscape, while its interiors are polished with a mix of modern and ancient amenities. Although the protagonist remains immune to its charm, the place offers a stunning backdrop to the film’s exploration of identity and self-discovery!

Kasbah A’shab is a Fictional Writers’ Retreat With Loose Ties to Reality

Kasbah A’shab is a fictional resort in the Moroccan countryside crafted by writer, director, and co-producer Susannah Grant. As ‘Lonely Planet’ explores the world of literature, among many other subject matters, it is apt that the beauty and elegance of the North African country are brought to the fore. Morocco has deep-rooted connections with prominent works of literature in the past, particularly through seminal works drafted on topics of Islam. However, the hotel where Katherine is hosted is a fictional construction by the filmmaker to lend a sense of believability and connection with the literary magic that the protagonist is missing. Intriguingly, the place does have a real counterpart, as during filming, the five-star hotel Kasbah Bab Ourika stood in for the fictional abode.

In the past, Kasbahs were castle-like fortifications that stood guard over villages. Such is the case with Kasbah Bab Ourika, which is situated in the Ourika valley, bordered on each side by the Atlas mountains. The place is forty-five minutes from Marrakesh, Morocco’s fourth largest city. In the movie, the hills surrounding the real-life Kasbah are visible throughout the narrative and offer a dreamlike backdrop to the locale. As the writers gather in the halls of the fictional Kasbah, they find it a beautiful way to escape the drudgery of everyday urban life. Considering Morocco’s love for mysticism and poetry, the Kasbah A’shab brings all of it to life authentically. Still, its fictional ties remain prominent.

The movie depicts Kasbah A’shab as being run and operated by Fatema Benzakour, a local lady who organizes the retreat to connect with influential writers worldwide. Its unsung glory is personified even further through the numerous talents that are drawn to the halls of the Kasbah, despite the fact that most of them seem more interested in entertaining themselves through parties than writing. Only Katherine keeps herself busy with her work, devoting almost no time to leisure. This changes as she starts growing closer with Owen, who himself is reevaluating elements of his own life. Despite the retreat’s ties to Kasbah Bab Ourika, it is primarily depicted as a fictional abode that does not exist in reality.

