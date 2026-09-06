Love is an extremely complicated emotion. Even the lover fails to understand when, where, or why he/she has fallen in love in the first place. Of course, there are societal norms or restrictions that tend to prevent emotions from transgressing certain boundaries. However, on most occasions, one cannot exactly quantify why we fall in love with a certain person. The mutual attraction between humans can be sexual or romantic, anywhere on the sex/gender spectrum, and even with people beyond one’s age group. The relationships where there is a massive age gap tend to be looked down upon in society. The dynamics of such relationships have been explored in movies in different forms, and Netflix has some of the best movies that deal with this subject.

10. A True Gentleman (2024)

In Onur Bilgetay’s Turkish drama ‘A True Gentleman,’ a gigolo makes a deal with an older woman: He shall offer her his services forever in return for payment for his daily needs. While it sounds like the deal of a lifetime, complications arise when the guy falls for another lady around his age, and as much as he wants to come out clear to her, he cannot, as she would then leave him. The question is how long can he continue playing both sides? Starring Çagatay Ulusoy, Senay Gürler, and Ebru Sahin, ‘A True Gentleman’ offers bingeworthy spicy entertainment while showcasing the ups and downs of an older-woman-younger-man relationship. Customized for the niche section of the audience that gets a kick out of Netflix’s bouquet of steamy romances, the film can be streamed right here.

9. Happiness for Beginners (2023)

Based on Katherine Center’s popular novel of the same name, Vicky Wight’s ‘Happiness for Beginners’ features Ellie Kemper and Luke Grimes as leads. The story follows recently divorced Helen (Kemper), who goes on a hiking trip in the Appalachian Mountains to give her life a reset and start afresh. At the trek, she meets many people, including her younger brother’s friend, Jake (Grimes). The two start off on the wrong foot but soon become comfortable with each other, ultimately having love join them on the trek. ‘Happiness for Beginners’ is a sweet and bingeable rom-com perfect to watch with your partner over a cozy dinner. It can be streamed here.

8. A Family Affair (2024)

In this romantic comedy, Nicole Kidman’s Brooke, a single mother, gets romantically involved with a much younger man, Zac Efron’s Chris Cole, a Hollywood star. Brooke’s daughter Zara, 24, played by Joey King, has been Chris’ personal assistant and had to quit due to his narcissistic attitude. Now, when she finds out that her mother is involved with the guy, she is at her wit’s end. She knows the womanizer that Chris is and his penchant for breaking hearts, and she doesn’t want that to happen to her mother. Directed by Richard LaGravenese, ‘A Family Affair’ doesn’t take itself seriously despite pretending that it does, and this shows, especially in the acting. If you have nothing to do and are looking for a rom-com to binge, ‘A Family Affair’ serves the purpose of passing the time more than as a rom-com. You can watch it here.

7. Lonely Planet (2024)

Directed by Susannah Grant, ‘Lonely Planet’ centers on single novelist Katherine Loewe (Laura Dern), who finds love in a much younger man, Owen Brophy (Liam Hemsworth), at a Moroccan writers’ retreat. While the feeling is mutual, all sorts of hindrances push them apart, ranging from disrespect to personal loss. The matter of choice takes center stage as the two people question their feelings while clearly wanting to stay together. Can they do it? ‘Lonely Planet’ is yet another addition to Netflix’s long line of original romances that are sweet and binge-worthy. You can watch it here.



6. Tonight You’re Sleeping with Me (2023)

A middle-aged woman gets torn between marriage and desire in Robert Wichrowski’s Polish drama ‘Tonight You’re Sleeping with Me.’ Nina (Roma Gasiorowska) is married to Maciek (Wojciech Zielinski) and has two daughters. The family is complete and everything is working the way it should, except Nina’s heart, which yearns for passionate romance. One day, she encounters her ex-boyfriend, the much younger Janek (Maciej Musial). Things get more complicated and “steamy” when Maciek leaves on a solo trip for a month and Janek arrives to help Nina take care of her daughters and the house. Naturally, old feelings resurface and give shape to a passionate infidelity, taking its toll on Nina while giving her what she has been wanting for a long time. ‘Tonight You’re Sleeping with Me’ doesn’t delve much into the psychology of stuff but showcases a straightforward narrative in a bingeable fashion. It can be streamed right here.

5. The Perfect Find (2023)

Forty-year-old Jenna Jones (Gabrielle Union) falls for twenty-five-year-old Eric (Keith Powers) in Numa Perrier’s romantic drama. She meets him during a night out and kisses him, only to find out later on that he is the son of her new boss, Darcy (Gina Torres). While Eric also has feelings for her, dating the son of her frenemy (Darcy) is risky for Jenna as it poses a threat to her career. How will Jenna deal with the situation? A binge-worthy romantic drama inclined towards the more serious side, ‘The Perfect Find’ is based on the book by Tia Williams. It can be streamed right here.

4. Desire (2026)

Helmed by Teresa Simone, ‘Desire’ is a Mexican drama that explores the affair between Lucero (Ludwika Paleta) and Matías (Óscar Casas), the new and young swimming coach of Lucero’s daughter Viviana’s (Pilar Pascual). Despite living among excesses, she finds Matías as the window to her sexual desires, left long unaddressed by her husband, Fernando (José María Yazpik). As the affair picks up steam, Matías starts to fall for Lucero, though she is in it only for the pleasure. Further worsening the situation are Viviana’s crush on Matías and Fernando’s growing doubts about Lucero’s whereabouts. To find out what fate has in store for Lucero, you can stream the erotic thriller right here.

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3. Black Island (2021)

Directed by Miguel Alexandre, ‘Black Island’ is a German film that tells the story of Jonas, a high school senior living on the titular island in the North Frisian Islands. Following the death of a well-loved educator at the local school, Helena Jung arrives on the island to be the new German teacher. Early in the film, it is implied that she might have ulterior motives. She grows close to Jonas, who aspires to be a writer. Soon, a sordid affair begins between the two. ‘Black Island’ is not a perfect film, but its flaws don’t overshadow the positives. Alexandre is a capable filmmaker and maintains an aura of suspense throughout the film. He is helped in his efforts by performances of Hanns Zischler, Alice Dwyer, and Mercedes Müller. You can watch ‘Black Island’ here.

2. Mai (2024)

Directed by Tran Thanh, ‘Mai’ is a Vietnamese drama about Mai (Phuong Anh Dao), a 37-year-old single mother, and 30-year-old Lothario Duong (Tuan Tran), a wealthy playboy. Mai is struggling with motherhood and her profession as a masseuse to repay her father’s gambling debts. She also has a dark domestic past to carry, but none of these have stopped her from wanting to relive her youth. One day, she meets Lothario Duong, who takes a liking to her and slowly becomes a regular client at her massage parlor. A romance blooms after Mai accepts Duong’s proposition for a date. However, there’s much in Mai’s life to solve before Duong can figure out a place for himself in it. To find out if he can, you can stream the raw, emotional drama right here.



1. May December (2023)

This intriguing drama explores the relationship between 36-year-old Gracie and her son’s schoolmate, Joe Yoo, who is 13, through the eyes of actress Elizabeth Berry, who will play Gracie in her upcoming independent project. Gracie, currently 60, and Joe, currently 37, eventually got married and even have three kids. Through Elizabeth’s interview with Gracie and others, we find out how things came to be. FYI, Gracie served in prison after getting caught in the middle of a sex act with Joe. ‘May December’ is based on the true story of Mary Kay Letourneau, a teacher who was arrested in 1997 after being found to be in a sexual relationship with her minor student, Vili Fualaau. The film stars Julianne Moore as Gracie, Charles Melton as Joe Yoo, and Natalie Portman as Elizabeth. You can watch it here.

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