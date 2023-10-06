Young minds and souls undoubtedly need a guiding hand to help them across troubled times. Inexperience is the greatest stumbling block one has to pass through in life, and the people who are dedicated to making us understand and experience the complexities of the world we see around us deserve more respect than anyone else. These people are our teachers. After our parents, they are the ones who have the most influence on our lives. Our teachers have made us aware of the world around us. They have influenced our lives and helped us understand our true potential. Thus, we can safely say that the relationship students share with their teachers is one of the most treasured relationships in life.

Below, we have listed certain movies that depict the relationship between students and teachers, which you can readily watch on Netflix. Some of these movies depict instances where the sanctity of this relationship has been transgressed by the carnal instinct of man, while others are about teachers who have really been inspirational figures. There is one fascinating observation that can be made while compiling such a list: Netflix has truly become a website to satisfy all our entertainment needs. With that said, here’s the list of really good student-teacher relationship movies on Netflix that are available to stream right now:

6. Crazy Awesome Teachers (2020)

‘Crazy Awesome Teachers,’ directed by Sammaria Simanjuntak, stands as a touching Indonesian comedy-drama that delves into the enriching dynamics of teacher-student relationships. With a talented cast including Gading Marten, Boris Bokir, and Kevin Ardilova, the film follows a reluctant new teacher who sets out to recover stolen staff salaries. Through this mission, he discovers the profound joys of teaching, showcasing how the teacher-student bond can be transformative. The movie highlights personal growth, resilience, and the genuine connections that can be forged in the pursuit of education.

5. Private Lesson (2022)

‘Private Lesson,’ directed by Kivanç Baruönü and featuring Bensu Soral in the lead role, is a delightful Turkish comedy-romance film that skillfully portrays teacher-student dynamics. The plot revolves around Azra, who disguises herself as a private tutor to guide students in navigating life and love, all while facing amusing challenges along the way. Through Azra’s interactions with her students, the film showcases the evolving relationships and personal growth that can occur within the teacher-student dynamic, making it an engaging exploration of mentorship and life’s unexpected lessons.

4. Black Island (2021)

‘Black Island,’ directed by Miguel Alexandre, features an ensemble cast, including German actors Ken Duken, Kostja Ullmann, and Claudia Michelsen. This film centers around themes of redemption, friendship, and mentorship. The plot follows a young teacher, Max, who takes a position at a juvenile detention center on an isolated island. There, he encounters a group of troubled teenage boys who have lost their way in life. Through patience and dedication, Max forms a unique bond with his students, guiding them toward personal growth and redemption. ‘Black Island’ is a compelling teacher-student movie because it beautifully illustrates the transformative power of mentorship and the potential for positive change even in the most challenging circumstances.

3. Silenced (2011)

‘Silenced,’ directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, is a gripping South Korean drama based on real events and adapted from the novel ‘The Crucible’ by Gong Ji-young. The film features stellar performances by Gong Yoo and Jung Yu-mi. It delves into harrowing themes of child abuse and institutional corruption. The story revolves around a teacher, Kang In-ho, who uncovers the horrifying abuse of hearing-impaired children at a school. Despite facing immense opposition and danger, Kang In-ho, along with a human rights activist played by Jung Yu-mi, seeks justice for the victims. ‘Silenced’ is a powerful teacher-student film as it exposes the importance of protecting the vulnerable and the role of educators in advocating for their students’ well-being.

2. The Karate Kid (2010)

‘The Karate Kid,’ directed by Harald Zwart, is a compelling remake of the classic 1984 film. This version stars Jaden Smith as Dre Parker and Jackie Chan as Mr. Han. The film explores the journey of Dre, a young boy who moves to China and becomes the target of bullying. Mr. Han, the maintenance man in Dre’s building, becomes his unlikely mentor, teaching him not only martial arts but also life lessons about discipline, focus, and resilience. Their relationship evolves from a student-teacher dynamic to a genuine bond rooted in mutual respect and understanding. The film beautifully portrays the transformative impact a wise and patient teacher can have on a student, emphasizing themes of mentorship, perseverance, and the importance of believing in oneself, making it a standout teacher-student relationship movie.

1. Like Stars on Earth (2007)

‘Like Stars on Earth,’ directed by Aamir Khan, is a heartwarming Indian drama film that explores the struggles of a dyslexic child named Ishaan (played by Darsheel Safary) and his transformative journey under the guidance of his art teacher, Ram Shankar Nikumbh (played by Aamir Khan). The film delves into themes of understanding, empathy, and the power of unconventional teaching methods. As Nikumbh recognizes Ishaan’s artistic talent and dyslexia, he provides personalized attention and encouragement, fostering a nurturing environment that allows Ishaan to flourish academically and emotionally.

Through its powerful portrayal of the teacher-student relationship, the film underscores the significance of individualized education, compassion, and the impact that a caring teacher can have on a struggling student. ‘Like Stars on Earth’ stands as a poignant and inspiring testament to the transformative influence teachers can exert on their students’ lives.

