Young minds and souls undoubtedly need a guiding hand to help them through troubled times. Inexperience is the greatest stumbling block one has to pass through in life, and the people dedicated to making us understand and experience the complexities of the world we see around us deserve more respect than anyone else. They have influenced our lives and helped us understand our true potential. Thus, we can safely say that the relationship students share with their teachers is one of the most treasured relationships in life.

Below, we have listed certain movies that depict the relationship between students and teachers, which you can watch on Netflix. Some of these movies depict instances where the carnal instinct of man has transgressed the sanctity of this relationship, while others are about teachers who have been inspirational figures.

14. Qorin (2022)

A rare student-teacher relationship film that is bound to rub you the wrong way, the Indonesian horror drama ‘Qorin’ centers on an Islamic boarding school for girls that is targeted by the titular djinn. What leads to this is the male principal’s inclination towards the occult, and the girls soon realize that each of them has a demonic doppelganger (look-alike). At the center of the occurrences and events, we have two students, Zahra (Zulfa Maharani) and Yolanda (Aghniny Haque), and their principal, Ustad Jaelani (Omar Daniel). With an effective blend of religion and horror, ‘Qorin’ offers a unique angle to look at a student-teacher relationship. You can watch the film here.

13. May December (2023)

This singularly peculiar drama follows Elizabeth Berry, a young actress, who interviews an almost 60-year-old woman, Gracie, whom she will play in her upcoming independent film. Gracie was caught having sex with 13-year-old Joe Yoo, a schoolmate of her son, Georgie, and was sentenced to prison. She was 36 at the time, and presently, they are married and have three kids. Gracie shares her story with Elizabeth, and Elizabeth perceives her character through them, as well as the interviews of Georgie and Tom, Gracie’s first husband, all of which reveal more facts about Gracie’s life.

While this film doesn’t explore a teacher-student relationship, it is based on the real case of Mary Kay Letourneau, a teacher who was convicted of child rape and arrested in 1997 after her sexual relations with her student Vili Fualaau, a minor, came to light. Directed by Todd Haynes, the film stars Natalie Portman as Elizabeth, Julianne Moore as Gracie, Charles Melton as Joe Yoo, and Cory Michael Smith as Georgie. You can watch it here.

12. Sir (2023)

‘Sir,’ also known as ‘Vaathi,’ is an Indian period drama directed by Venky Atluri. It follows a young professor named Balamurugan ‘Bala’ (Dhanush) who is assigned to a government school as a part of shrewd private colleges association president Srinivas’s plan to adopt the government colleges in the aftermath of them being shut down due to lack of lecturers. Bala decides to give the impoverished kids a chance to learn and have brighter futures. However, he faces various obstacles, from prejudice to political. If he is forced to give up or manage to fulfill his objective of making even one student understand the significance of education, that is what we find out in this drama. You can stream ‘Sir’ here.

11. Music Teacher (2019)

The plot follows Beni, a musician aspiring to make it big, who remains trapped in the hills, haunted by bitterness and financial hardships. Despite his efforts to scrape by teaching music and performing in local clubs, success eludes him. Adding a poignant twist to his story is Jyotsna, once his estranged student and now a flourishing Bollywood singer who departed the hills eight years prior. The small town is buzzing with anticipation as news spreads of Jyotsna’s return for a highly-anticipated music concert. As the narrative unfolds, Beni must confront the echoes of the past and the harsh realities of the present, navigating the complexities of Jyotsna’s reappearance in the hills and his life. You can watch it here.

10. Crazy Awesome Teachers (2020)

‘Crazy Awesome Teachers,’ directed by Sammaria Simanjuntak, is a touching Indonesian comedy-drama that delves into the enriching dynamics of teacher-student relationships. With a talented cast including Gading Marten, Boris Bokir, and Kevin Ardilova, the film follows a reluctant new teacher who sets out to recover stolen staff salaries. Through this mission, he discovers the profound joys of teaching, showcasing how the teacher-student bond can be transformative. The movie highlights personal growth, resilience, and the genuine connections that can be forged in the pursuit of education. You can stream ‘Crazy Awesome Teachers’ here.

9. Private Lesson (2022)

‘Private Lesson,’ directed by Kivanç Baruönü and featuring Bensu Soral in the lead role, is a delightful Turkish comedy-romance film that skillfully portrays teacher-student dynamics. The plot revolves around Azra, who disguises herself as a private tutor to guide students in navigating life and love, all while facing amusing challenges along the way. Through Azra’s interactions with her students, the film showcases the evolving relationships and personal growth that can occur within the teacher-student dynamic, making it an engaging exploration of mentorship and life’s unexpected lessons. You may watch the film here.



8. Black Island (2021)

‘Black Island,’ directed by Miguel Alexandre, features an ensemble cast, including German actors Ken Duken, Kostja Ullmann, and Claudia Michelsen. This film centers around themes of redemption, friendship, and mentorship. The plot follows a young teacher, Max, who takes a position at a juvenile detention center on an isolated island. There, he encounters a group of troubled teenage boys who have lost their way in life. Through patience and dedication, Max forms a unique bond with his students, guiding them toward personal growth and redemption. ‘Black Island’ is a compelling teacher-student movie because it beautifully illustrates the transformative power of mentorship and the potential for positive change even in the most challenging circumstances. You can watch ‘Black Island’ here.

7. Outside In (2018)

Directed by Lynn Shelton, ‘Outside In’ is a moving American drama that explores the complicated relationship between 38-year-old Chris, who is released from prison after serving 20 years for a murder he didn’t commit, and his high school teacher Carol, who fought for his release, who is now married with a kid. While Chris makes it clear that he loves her, she knows that they can only be friends because she has a family. However, she cannot deny her own feelings for him even though she can hide them. But for how long? The way the movie balances two aspects- patience and passion, makes it an authentic take on one of life’s inexplicable yet beautiful complexities: love. The cast includes Jay Duplass as Chris and Edie Falco as Carol. Their co-stars include Alycia Delmore, Charles Leggett, Ben Schwartz, Kaitlyn Dever, and Pamela Reed. You can check out the film here.

6. Hichki (2018)

When Naina Mathur starts looking for a job as a teacher, she is denied by many schools owing to her Tourette’s syndrome. However, when she is given a chance by St. Notker’s School, she is tasked with teaching a class of underprivileged and unruly kids. How she deals with the ridicule the students subject her to and helps them be better in their studies forms the premise of the heartfelt drama. The title ‘Hichki’ is the Hindi word for hiccups, which Naina’s condition results in, among other uncontrollable sounds. The movie stars Rani Mukerji as Naina Mathur, along with Supriya Pilgaonkar, Sachin Pilgaonkar, Neeraj Kabi, and Vikram Gokhale. The movie can be streamed here.

5. My Oxford Year (2025)

‘My Oxford Year’ is a romantic drama about a young American woman, Anna De La Vega (Sofia Carson), studying at Oxford, who falls for her poetry teacher, Jamie Davenport (Corey Mylchreest). Their romance picks up speed steadily, and everything seems perfect. However, when Anna suggests taking their dating to the next level, Jamie takes a step back, addressing all the time they spent together as just “fun.” Meanwhile, one of Anna’s friends tells her to stay away from Jamie. Is he hiding something? Anna deserves an answer, and she won’t stop till she finds one. You can stream ‘My Oxford Year’ here to know what’s in store for her.

4. Where the Tracks End (2023)

Directed by Ernesto Contreras, ‘Where the Tracks End’ follows an elderly teacher, Georgina, who teaches a group of kids inside a railcar in rural Mexico. Despite the impoverished circumstances, she ensures that the kids get to learn. However, the railcar school faces a threat from a Ministry of Education inspector who has come to shut down the school. But he finds himself conflicted when he comes across a kid named Ikal, one of Georgina’s students, who reminds him of the importance of learning and the fun and excitement it can bring. A brilliant film, ‘Where the Tracks End’ is a love letter to teachers and their significance in changing lives. It can be streamed here.

3. Silenced (2011)

‘Silenced,’ directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, is a gripping South Korean drama based on actual events and adapted from the novel ‘The Crucible’ by Gong Ji-young. The film features stellar performances by Gong Yoo and Jung Yu-mi. It delves into harrowing themes of child abuse and institutional corruption. The story revolves around a teacher, Kang In-ho, who uncovers the horrifying abuse of hearing-impaired children at a school. Despite facing immense opposition and danger, Kang In-ho, a human rights activist played by Jung Yu-mi, seeks justice for the victims. ‘Silenced’ is a powerful teacher-student film as it exposes the importance of protecting the vulnerable and the role of educators in advocating for their students’ well-being. Feel free to check out the movie here.

2. The Kindergarten Teacher (2018)

Directed by Sara Colangelo, ‘The Kindergarten Teacher’ takes a teacher’s obsession with a student’s talent to a whole new level in an overwhelmingly thrilling way. Starring Maggie Gyllenhaal as kindergarten teacher Lisa Spinelli and Parker Sevak as one of Lisa’s students, 5-year-old Jimmy Roy, the film shows Lisa finding out that Jimmy has a talent for poetry. However, Jimmy’s parents want him to have a more practical life rather than have him do poetry. How Lisa tries to nurture Jimmy’s talent, even if it means compromising her life as well as Jimmy’s, is what we see in the film. Based on the 2014 Israeli film of the same name written and directed by Nadav Lapid, ‘The Kindergarten Teacher’ offers one of Maggie Gyllenhaal’s best performances. You can watch it here.



1. Hard Lessons (1986)

Directed by Eric Laneuville, ‘Hard Lessons,’ also known as ‘The George McKenna Story,’ is a biographical drama based on the life of George McKenna, an American politician and the former principal of Washington Preparatory High School. He is responsible for re-forming the school by bringing an end to its gang culture and violence that was taking a significant toll on the students and their parents. A recipient of the Congressional Black Caucus Chairman’s Award and a National Alliance of Black School Educators’ Hall of Fame inductee, McKenna is portrayed by Denzel Washington in the film. You can stream it here.

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