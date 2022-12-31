8 Movies Like Leap Year You Must See

Anand Tucker’s 2010 romantic comedy movie ‘Leap Year’ revolves around Anna’s efforts to propose to her boyfriend, Jeremy, on leap day. Her father tells her about the Irish tradition that says if a woman proposes to her boyfriend on leap day, the man is bound to accept the proposal. Tired of waiting, Anna takes matters into her own hands and follows Jeremy to Dublin. During her tumultuous journey, she seeks Declan’s help, who is a local bar owner.

Starring Amy Adams, Matthew Goode, and Adam Scott, the movie charts the conflicts and confusions one has to face when a stranger begins seeming attractive. Anna faces numerous challenges and conflicts on her way to Dublin. Her attraction and pull towards Declan ends up being the biggest obstacle. If you want to watch movies that feature a love triangle and a protagonist’s struggles to choose their life partner, then the following suggestions are perfect for you. You can watch most of these movies similar to ‘Leap Year’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

8. Center Stage (2000)

The romantic drama movie ‘Center Stage’ details Jody’s experiences at one of the most prestigious ballet academies in America. She undergoes training and tough competition from her teammates. Nevertheless, she gears up to become the best dancer while dealing with love, breakups, and nasty fights. Directed by Nicholas Hytner, this movie features a sort of love triangle between Jody, Charlie, and Cooper, much like Anna’s conflict in ‘Leap Year.’ However, Jody’s confusion goes much deeper than just dating, she also has to decide between the academy or dance group she will end up in.

7. Made of Honor (2008)

The 2008 romantic comedy movie ‘Made Of Honor’ features the trope of a guy falling in love with his best friend. However, when Tom learns that Hannah is engaged, he learns that it is too late. Nonetheless, he strives to win her over and spend more time together. Hannah asks Tom to be her maid of honor, and Tom sees this as the perfect way for him to make Hannah fall for him. Directed by Paul Weiland, the movie stars Patrick Dempsey and Michelle Monaghan in lead roles. Like ‘Leap Year,’ Hannah is also faced with the confusion and choice between Tom and her fiance. She has to make the ultimate decision that is set to influence her life thereafter.

6. Something Borrowed (2011)

‘Something Borrowed’ is a tale of finding love in friendships. The movie follows the life of best friends Rachel and Darcy. Rachel meets Dex in college and they form an instant connection. However, when Darcy meets Dex, the two fall in love and get engaged. Consequently, Rachel is faced with the choice to ruin her friend’s engagement or let go of her feelings for Dex. Based on Emily Giffin’s novel of the same name, the movie is directed by Luke Greenfield.

It reflects how differently people perceive relationships and friendships. Rachel would do anything for her best friend, but would Darcy be willing to step back for her best friend’s happiness forms the plot of the movie. Like Declan, Rachel is also confused in the movie as she doesn’t know if she should confess her feelings to Dex or not.

5. The Accidental Husband (2008)

Emma (Uma Thurman) is a successful radio show host. She advises people on matters of the heart. When Patrick gets to know that his girlfriend broke up with him because of Emma’s advice, he decides to exact revenge. Patrick changes the official records that show Emma is married to him. This prevents her from marrying her boyfriend, Richard. The chain of events intersects Emma and Patrick’s lives, making them fall for each other. Directed by Griffin Dunne, the romantic comedy has every twist and turn that one anticipates in such a movie. Similar to Anna, Emma never predicted such a change in her life. Both of them had their lives planned out before fate puts them on a different path.

4. While You Were Sleeping (1995)

Lucy has been lonely and single for most of her life. When she sets her eyes on Peter, she falls in love at first sight. However, an accident leaves him in a comma. The hospital staff and Peter’s family believe that they are engaged. Nevertheless, when Peter’s brother comes into the picture, Lucy starts falling for him. In this romantic comedy by Jon Turteltaub, Lucy has to decide between the two people she thinks likes. Sandra Bullock and Bill Pullman portray the lead characters in the movie ‘While You Were Sleeping.’ Although Lucy and Peter are not actually engaged in the movie, everyone else believes so, and she falls in love with Jack after that. Similar events happen in ‘Leap Year’ as Anna realizes her true feelings after getting engaged to Jeremy.

3. Reality Bites (1994)

With a star-studded cast including Winona Ryder, Ethan Hawke, and Ben Stiller, ‘Reality Bites’ is a story about finding love and success in your 20s. Directed by Ben Stiller, the movie follows Lelaina as she navigates life, career, and love in Houston. The struggles of her fellow Generation X graduates are also portrayed in the movie. Ultimately, she falls for two polar opposite men at the same time. She has to pick between laid-back and creative Troy or organized and well-to-do Michael. Her confusion is very similar to Anna’s situation as Anna is also attracted to two very different men at one point in time.

2. My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)

What would you do if your backup life partner/best friend got engaged before you did? Julianne and Michael have the pact to get married to each other if they are single till the age of 28. In this P.J. Hogan directorial, Julianne hears that her best friend Michael is getting married to Kimberly. She eventually acknowledges her feelings for him and strives to make him hers. Days before the wedding, along with all the craziness and drama, Julianne adopts every technique in the book to get Michael to fall in love with her. Unlike Declan in ‘Leap Year,’ who eventually falls for Anna, Julianne knows her feelings and strives to separate Michael and Kimberly in ‘My Best Friend’s Wedding.’

1. Sweet Home Alabama (2002)

Directed by Andy Tennant, ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ is a romantic comedy featuring Reese Witherspoon, Patrick Dempsey, and Josh Lucas. Melanie and Jake got married when they were young and are now separated. When Andrew proposes to Melanie, she realizes she has to go back home to get a divorce from Jake. However, when the old flame is reignited, she must choose between her past and her present. Like Anna, Melanie also feels stuck between two choices. Despite having feelings for both men in her life, Melanie has to make the ultimate, life-changing choice.

Read More: Is Leap Year (2010) Based on a True Story?