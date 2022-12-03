8 Movies Like Lady Chatterley’s Lover You Must See

Directed by Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre, this romantic-drama movie follows the extramarital affair of Lady Chatterley. She falls out of love with her husband, who gets injured in a war. During the course of her tumultuous affair, she gets to know herself better and also discovers the biases she harbors. The story is based on D. H. Lawrence’s notorious 1928 novel. With themes like infidelity, sexual pleasure, and the class difference between the partners, the movie manages to highlight significant issues in society.

Furthermore, the movie features Emma Corrin, Jack O’Connell, Joely Richardson, and Ella Hunt in lead roles. ‘Lady Chatterley’s Lover‘ introduces the viewers to the disparities faced by lower-class people in the past. If you’re looking to watch movies that revolve around a woman being caught between two lovers and the themes of sexual pleasure and infidelity, then we have the perfect suggestions for you. You can watch most of these movies similar to ‘Lady Chatterley’s Lover’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

8. Pride and Prejudice (2005)

This period romance revolves around Elizabeth Bennet, who aspires to find love. Her mother insists on finding a rich husband so that they can comfortably settle down. ‘Pride and Prejudice’ is fundamentally the love story of Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy, who both have to go past their prejudices in order to find each other. In order to come to embrace the other’s goodness, both characters must unlearn their pride and prejudice throughout the course of the story. Moreover, Joe Wright’s movie is based on the eponymous novel by Jane Austen. Starring Keira Knightley, Matthew Macfadyen, and Rosamund Pike, the movie’s themes of navigating relationships in the midst of class divide are very similar to those of ‘Lady Chatterley’s Love.’

7. Far from the Madding Crowd (2015)

Adapted from a book by Thomas Hardy, the movie follows the experience of a young woman who feels torn between the attention of three very different men. The romantic drama movie stars Carey Mulligan, Matthias Schoenaerts, Tom Sturridge, Michael Sheen, and Juno Temple. Helmed by Thomas Vinterberg, the movie features the conflict and battle of choice. Consequently, Bathsheba, the protagonist, has to choose between her suitors and figure out how she feels. Like Lady Chatterley, Bathsheba has to make her choice and then deal with the consequences of the same.

6. Wuthering Heights (2011)

In ‘Wuthering Heights,’ a wealthy farmer adopts Heathcliff, a young orphan. Heathcliff then falls in love with Earnshaw’s daughter, Catherine. Hindley, Earnshaw’s brother does not like Heathcliff and stands resentful towards the orphan. The movie follows the tumultuous relationship between Heathcliff and Catherine as they stand against the world. However, their love is so passionate, that nobody can come between them. Andrea Arnold’s ‘Wuthering Heights’ is a very authentic adaption of the novel of the same name, written by Emily Bronte. The movie is a period romantic drama like ‘Lady Chatterley’s Love’ and focuses on the upheavals of a relationship.

5. Persuasion (2022)

Directed by Carrie Cracknell, ‘Persuasion’ recounts the tale of Anne Elliot as she deals with a blast from the past. When one of her former lovers comes back into her life, she stands at crossroads between her head and her heart. The movie stars Dakota Johnson and Henry Golding in lead roles. Being a period romantic drama, the film focuses on a second chance at love. It shows that people are capable of forgiveness and can change for the better. Both ‘Lady Chatterley’s Lover’ and ‘Persuasion’ explore the intricacies of a relationship, and how both partners play equal roles in making or breaking the relationship.

4. Emma (2022)

Autumn de Wilde’s ‘Emma’ is a period romantic comedy film, based on Jane Austen’s 1815 novel. Anya Taylor-Joy plays Miss Emma Woodhouse, a rich and attractive young woman who lives with her dad in Regency-era England and amuses herself by arranging marriages and interfering in the love affairs of those closest to her. Like all period films, ‘Emma’ also hinges on the inner workings of love and affection. The protagonist has many suitors in the film, but ultimately chooses the one her heart desires most. Like Lady Chatterley, Emma also shows that love can blossom between people of any class or kind.

3. Atonement (2007)

Ian McEwan’s eponymous novel forms the basis of this romantic drama movie. Directed by Joe Wright and starring James McAvoy, Keira Knightley, Romola Garai, and Saoirse Ronan, the movie narrates how a novelist Briony Tallis makes life miserable for her housekeeper’s son, Robbie, to whom she is attracted. She does so when she misinterprets his relationship with her sister, Cecilia. The movie charts the course of a relationship between Cecilia and Robbie as they face the consequences of Briony’s actions. ‘Atonement’ features a romance between two people belonging to different class statuses, similar to ‘Lady Chatterley’s Love.’

2. The Deep Blue Sea (2011)

Directed by Terence Davies, this movie follows the conflict between passion and true love. ‘The Deep Blue Sea’ is an adaption of the 1952 Terence Rattigan play by the same name. It is about a judge’s wife, Hester, who has an affair with a former RAF pilot. Hester’s affair has an irreversible effect on her life and marriage. It further leaves her emotionally void and alone. Starring Rachel Weisz, Tom Hiddleston, and Simon Russell Beale, the movie tackles infidelity and the overrated connotation of passion like in ‘Lady Chatterley’s Lover.’

1. Coming Home (1978)

To pass her time, Sally Hyde (Jane Fonda) volunteers at a veteran’s hospital. Her path crosses that of Luke Martin (Jon Voight) and they soon become friends. Eventually, as they get attracted to each other, Sally’s husband Bob returns home. This makes matters difficult for Sally as she now has to decide between her husband and her new love. Directed by Hal Ashby, the movie focuses on infidelity and the passion for new relationships, which is very similar to the themes of ‘Lady Chatterley’s Love.’ ‘Coming Home‘ also features the aftermath of war and the subsequent loneliness in people.

Read More: Where Was Lady Chatterley’s Lover Filmed?