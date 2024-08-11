10 Movies Like It Ends with Us You Must See

In ‘It Ends with Us,’ director Justin Baldoni adapts Colleen Hoover’s gripping 2016 novel into an emotionally charged drama that dissects the complexities of love, trauma, and self-discovery. Starring Blake Lively as Lily Bloom, the film follows her journey from a difficult childhood to a fresh start in Boston, where she pursues her dream of opening a business. A chance encounter with the enigmatic neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid (Baldoni) sparks an intense and passionate relationship.

However, as Lily becomes more deeply involved, she is haunted by memories of her parents’ troubled marriage. The sudden return of her first love, Atlas Corrigan (Brandon Sklenar), forces Lily to confront her past and make a life-altering decision that challenges her strength and resilience. With a strong supporting cast, including Jenny Slate and Hasan Minhaj, the film captures the emotional turmoil of a woman torn between love, loyalty, and the need for personal growth. If ‘It Ends with Us’ left you wanting more, dive into our handpicked list of films that echo the emotional depth and complexity of Hoover’s story.

10. Sleeping Dogs Lie (2006)

‘Sleeping Dogs Lie,’ helmed by Bobcat Goldthwait, is a dark comedy-drama that explores the consequences of secrets in relationships. The film stars Melinda Page Hamilton as Amy, a woman whose decision to reveal a shocking secret from her past threatens to unravel her engagement and disrupt her life. The movie delves into the themes of honesty, guilt, and the complexities of love. Like ‘It Ends With Us,’ ‘Sleeping Dogs Lie’ examines how past experiences and hidden truths can impact relationships. Both films challenge the characters to confront difficult decisions that shape their futures.

9. Enough (2002)

‘Enough,’ directed by Michael Apted and based on the novel ‘Black and Blue,’ is a thriller that stars Jennifer Lopez as Slim, a woman who escapes her abusive husband, Mitch (Billy Campbell), after discovering his violent tendencies. Determined to protect herself and her daughter, Slim transforms her life, learning self-defense and preparing for a final confrontation to reclaim her freedom. The movie is a mixed bag of empowerment, survival, and the courage to stand up against domestic violence. Similar to ‘It Ends With Us,’ ‘Enough’ portrays a woman’s journey of breaking free from a toxic relationship. Both films highlight the resilience needed to overcome abuse and the difficult choices faced when trying to protect oneself and loved ones from harm.

8. Sleeping with the Enemy (1991)

In ‘Sleeping with the Enemy,’ director Joseph Ruben crafts a tense thriller about Laura Burney (Julia Roberts), who thoroughly plans her escape from a life of torment with her abusive husband, Martin (Patrick Bergin). After staging her own death, Laura starts over in a small town, only to find that her past is not so easily left behind. As Martin hunts her down, the film builds suspense, exploring themes of fear, control, and liberation, as conceived by Nancy Price in her novel, which is the source. Echoing the themes in ‘It Ends With Us,’ ‘Sleeping with the Enemy’ explores the terrifying reality of escaping an abusive relationship and the courage it takes to start anew. Both films shed light on the psychological toll of abuse and the strength required to reclaim control over one’s life.

7. The Best of Me (2014)

‘The Best of Me,’ directed by Michael Hoffman, is a poignant romantic drama adapted from Nicholas Sparks’ novel. The film stars James Marsden and Michelle Monaghan as Dawson and Amanda, high school sweethearts whose lives diverge after a tragic event. Years later, they reunite at a funeral, rekindling their deep connection while confronting their past and their unresolved feelings. Much like ‘It Ends With Us,’ ‘The Best of Me’ is about reviving the ghosts of past relationships and the impact of previous choices on the present. Both films explore the emotional turbulence of reconnecting with a former love and the chaos or solace that ensues.

6. Safe Haven (2013)

In Lasse Hallström’s ‘Safe Haven,’ the story unfolds with Julianne Hough’s character Erin Tierney/Katie Feldman, a mysterious woman who seeks refuge in a small coastal town after fleeing an abusive marriage. As she starts anew, she forms a bond with a widower, Alex (Josh Duhamel), and his children, beginning to heal and find hope. However, Katie’s past isn’t easily left behind, threatening the fragile peace she’s built. This film, another Nicholas Sparks adaptation, resonates with themes found in ‘It Ends With Us,’ as both narratives examine the struggles of overcoming past trauma and the quest for a fresh start. Both protagonists grapple with their histories while trying to build new, hopeful futures amidst lingering shadows.

5. Malcolm & Marie (2021)

Both ‘Malcolm & Marie’ and ‘It Ends With Us’ dive headfirst into the dark annals of “love,” revealing how unresolved emotions and painful pasts can shape a relationship’s present and future. In ‘Malcolm & Marie,’ directed by Sam Levinson, the film stars Zendaya and John David Washington as a couple whose relationship unravels over the course of a single night. Set against the backdrop of a tense post-premiere evening, the movie exposes raw emotions and simmering tensions as Malcolm and Marie confront their insecurities, past wounds, and the true nature of their bond, making it a compelling exploration of love’s darker corners.

4. Blue Valentine (2010)

Directed by Derek Cianfrance, ‘Blue Valentine’ stars Ryan Gosling and Michelle Williams as Dean and Cindy, a couple whose relationship is explored through a series of flashbacks and present-day scenes. The film starkly contrasts their passionate early days with the harsh realities of their deteriorating marriage. With its non-linear storytelling and intense performances, ‘Blue Valentine’ captures the heartbreaking decline of a once-vibrant love, mirroring the emotional complexities faced in Hoover’s narrative.

3. Hemingway & Gellhorn (2012)

‘Hemingway & Gellhorn’ and ‘It Ends With Us’ both portray relationships where passion and pain are intertwined, showing how love can be both inspiring and destructive. Directed by Philip Kaufman, ‘Hemingway & Gellhorn’ is headlined by Clive Owen and Nicole Kidman as the legendary writer Ernest Hemingway and war correspondent Martha Gellhorn. The film chronicles their intense romance set against the backdrop of the Spanish Civil War and World War II, highlighting the volatile nature of their relationship as they navigate the demands of their careers and personal struggles.

2. Revolutionary Road (2008)

In ‘Revolutionary Road,’ the tension between dreams and reality is at par with the struggles in ‘It Ends With Us,’ as both films depict relationships strained by unfulfilled desires and hidden discontent. Directed by Sam Mendes and based on Richard Yates’ novel, ‘Revolutionary Road’ stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet as Frank and April Wheeler, a suburban couple in the 1950s grappling with the emptiness of their seemingly perfect life. The film captures their escalating frustrations and the unraveling of their marriage as they confront the stark difference between their aspirations and their actual lives.

1. Scenes from a Marriage (1974)

For fans of ‘It Ends with Us,’ ‘Scenes from a Marriage’ is a must-watch because it plunges into the raw, unvarnished realities of love and relationships. Both narratives expose the painful repressed emotions that can exist beneath the surface of seemingly loving partnerships, challenging the notion of perfect love. ‘Scenes from a Marriage,’ directed by Ingmar Bergman, is a deeply intimate portrayal of a couple’s crumbling marriage, starring Liv Ullmann and Erland Josephson as Marianne and Johan. Over the course of its narrative, the film dissects their relationship, exploring themes of infidelity, resentment, and emotional dependency with brutal honesty. Bergman’s meticulous direction and the awe-inspiring performances create a haunting exploration of the human heart, making it a compelling experience for anyone intrigued by the intricate dynamics of love and heartbreak, much like in ‘It Ends with Us.’

