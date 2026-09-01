Salma Hayek, the Mexican-American actress, producer, and activist, has carved a remarkable and enduring legacy in the world of entertainment. She burst onto the Hollywood scene in the early 1990s with her debut film ‘Mi Vida Loca’ (1993), but it was her breakout role in ‘Desperado’ (1995) alongside Antonio Banderas that catapulted her to international fame. Hayek’s mesmerizing beauty and undeniable talent soon made her a sought-after actress in the industry.

Throughout her career, Hayek has delivered a plethora of memorable performances in films like ‘Frida’ (2002), in which she portrays the iconic Mexican artist Frida Kahlo, earning an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress. Her impressive body of work also includes ‘Traffic’ (2000), ‘From Dusk Till Dawn’ (1996), and ‘Once Upon a Time in Mexico’ (2003). Hayek’s dedication to her craft and her advocacy for women’s rights have garnered widespread acclaim and recognition, culminating in numerous prestigious awards, including Academy Award and Golden Globe nominations and an Emmy Award nomination for her role in the television series ‘Ugly Betty.’ If you can’t get enough of her captivating on-screen presence, here’s a glimpse into her exciting roster of upcoming projects.

1. Sacrifice (September 24, 2026)

Hayek will be joining Chris Evans, Anya Taylor-Joy, Vincent Cassel, John Malkovich, Sam Richardson, Charli XCX, and Ambika Mod in Romain Gavras’ upcoming action comedy. Written by Will Arbery and Gavras, the plot centers on an elite charity event that is gate-crashed by a group of radicals led by Joan, to be played by Taylor-Joy. She has chosen three people, including Mike Tyler (Evans), to sacrifice and is looking for an artifact tied to an old prophecy. The film had its world premiere in the Special Presentations section of the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival in September 2025. It will be released on September 24, 2026. You can watch the trailer here.

2. Grown Ups 3 (TBA)

Filming is underway for ‘Grown Ups 3.’ Kyle Newacheck is directing this one, too, which is being backed by Netflix. Sandler, Fred Wolf, and Tim Herlihy wrote the story. The plot is as follows: With their children now adults, a group of longtime friends finally has the freedom to embark on their ultimate adventure together. The cast includes Sandler, Kevin James, Chris Rock, Rob Schneider, Salma Hayek, Maya Rudolph, Maria Bello, David Spade, and Joyce Van Patten, all of whom will reprise their respective characters. Additional cast includes Steve Buscemi, Bailee Madison, Sadie Sandler, Jackie Sandler, Sunny Sandler, Julie Bowen, Cheri Oteri, Deon Cole, Tim Meadows, Nick Swardson, Shaquille O’Neal, Nadji Jeter, Alexys Nycole Sanchez, Jake Goldberg, Ada-Nicole Sanger, Kamil McFadden, Colin Quinn, and Ellen Cleghorne. A release date is eagerly awaited.

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