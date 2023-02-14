Where Was Magic Mike’s Last Dance Filmed?

Directed by Steven Soderbergh, ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ follows the return of the notorious theatrical male stripper, Magic Mike. The film centers on Mike Lane (Channing Tatum) as he attempts to restart his life after coming out of a bad business deal that leaves him broke in Florida. During his broke days, when he picked up bartending jobs, he encounters Maxandra Mendoza (Salma Hayek Pinault), an affluent socialite who offers to help him land a great employment opportunity. Soon, he becomes aware of the real intentions of Maxandra, who wants Mike to train a line-up of budding male dancers. He is set to perform in the United Kingdom at a famous theater called The Rattigan. If you are curious to know if the cast and crew actually travelled to the UK to film and if The Rattigan is a real place, we’ve got you covered.

Magic Mike’s Last Dance Filming Locations

‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ was filmed in Florida and England, especially in Miami and London. The principal photography for the film commenced in November 2021 and wrapped up by the summer of 2022. The story is set in Miami, Florida and London, England, and the crew has done an incredible job by keeping up with the authenticity of the film by shooting on location. Now, without further ado, let’s look at all the specific locations that appear in the steamy film!

Miami, Florida

A few of the notable sequences of the film were shot in Miami, Florida. According to the movie’s plot, Mike had given up stripping, moved to Miami, Florida, and began working as a bartender for a catering business. As a result, several key scenes from the movie, notably the one when Mike first meets Max, were filmed at actual sites in the seaside city.

It is a well-known fact that Miami is quite a popular location for filming in the country. Usually, it is the beautiful sunny beaches, tremendous nightlife, and production-friendly hotels and local crews that attract many filmmakers here. Due to this, Miami-Dade County and other municipalities in the area started providing financial incentives to continue filming here, along with logistical and location assistance. The location is a preferred site for filming and has been used by filmmakers for decades. A few notable productions that have been shot in Miami include, ‘Dexter,’ ‘The Godfather II,’ ‘The Shining,‘ and others.

London, England

Several key scenes of ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance,’ especially the ones set in London, are lensed in London, the capital and largest city of England and the United Kingdom. Mike and Max traveled to London, where Max hired Mike to dance at a theater named The Rattigan. Although the theater is fictitious, Terence Rattigan, a well-known British writer, served as an inspiration for its name. A few more venues in the city were also used to film important sequences.

Tatum and Hayek’s talk was filmed in The Fortnum’s Bar & Restaurant at The Courtyard, Royal Exchange. Additionally, the production crew filmed several shots in front of Piccadilly Circus, a traffic circle in the City of Westminster. Located on River Thames, London is considered one of the world’s major global cities as it significantly influences art, fashion, entertainment, education, healthcare, and many more sectors. Over the years, it has hosted the production of several movies and TV shows, such as ‘See How They Run,’ ‘The Batman,’ ‘Ted Lasso,’ and ‘The Crown.

