Where Was See How They Run Filmed?

Directed by Tom George, ‘See How They Run’ is a mystery comedy movie set in the 1950s when a Hollywood film director, Leo Köpernick, decides to base his next production on a super-hit play. However, things take an unexpected turn when he is found murdered. Now, it is on the world-weary Inspector Stoppard and rookie Police Constable Stalker to take on the murder case and get to the bottom of the truth.

Stoppard and Stalker get pulled into a mysterious and classic case of whodunnit while they investigate the homicide at the risk of their own lives and safety. While the suspenseful aspects of the narrative keep the viewers scratching their heads throughout the movie, the backdrop of the glamorous yet stained-with-blood theater makes one eager to know the actual filming sites of ‘See How They Run.’ Well, if you are one such curious soul, you might be interested in what we have to share about the same!

See How They Run Filming Locations

‘See How They Run’ was filmed entirely in England, specifically in London. The principal photography for the Sam Rockwell-starrer seemingly commenced in early 2021 and reportedly wrapped up in April of the same year. Since the narrative is set in 1950s London, it makes sense why the filming unit decided to shoot the movie in England. Now, let us take you to all the specific locations that appear in the film!

London, England

All the pivotal sequences for ‘See How They Run’ were lensed in and around London, the capital and largest city of England and the United Kingdom. The production team set up camp in The Savoy Hotel in the Strand in the City of Westminster in Central London, which served as a pivotal filming site for the movie. As for shooting The Ambassadors Theatre scenes, they combined the exteriors and interiors of different theaters across London to create a single one in order to suit the production’s requirements.

While the St. Martin’s Theatre in West Street near Shaftesbury Avenue served as the exterior for The Ambassadors Theatre, The Dominion Theatre at 268-269 Tottenham Court Road stood in for the theatre’s foyer. The scenes involving the stage and auditorium of The Ambassadors Theatre were taped in The Old Vic in The Cut. When it comes to the theatre’s bar sequences, they were shot in Freemasons’ Hall at 60 Great Queen Street. Parts of the Hoxton Hall at 130 Hoxton Street were also utilized to double for The Ambassadors Theatre.

Several exterior scenes for the mystery film were recorded in different parks and streets, including the Windsor Great Park on The Crown Estate Windsor Great Park, Covent Garden in London’s West End, and Boundary Street in the London Borough of Tower Hamlets. Although a majority of the movie was lensed on location, a few portions were also taped in Twickenham Film Studios on The Barons and ITV Studios Bovingdon in Bovingdon Airfield on Chesham Road in Hemel Hempstead, just outside of London.

Twickenham Film Studios is home to three studios that are of different sizes. In addition, it offers several production services as well, including production offices, on-site car parking, prop stores, an art department, green rooms, and more, making it an ideal filming site for different kinds of productions. On the other hand, ITV Studios Bovingdon comes with a large filming stage with concrete flooring, generous clearance height, and large external space. It also houses a production office, dressing rooms, makeup and hair room, and medical rooms.

In a September 2022 interview with RadioTimes, the director, Tom George, explained how the filming unit got to use the locations that they did for shooting the movie. “We were very fortunate with some of the locations that we got to film at,” he said. “Because it just so happened that we went into the shoot during the third lockdown in London. And that meant that one of the silver linings was we were able to get into some incredible locations in London that we otherwise just wouldn’t have been able to use.”

