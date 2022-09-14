Is See How They Run Based on a True Story?

Directed by Tom George, ‘See How They Run’ is a murder mystery comedy movie set in the 1950s. Leo Köpernick, an American movie director sets camp in London to adapt a beloved stage play into a film. However, the moviemaking process is interrupted by the killing of Leo. The task of finding the murderer falls on Inspector Stoppard and rookie Police Constable Stalker. The duo interrogates every crew member one by one in order to get to the bottom of the mystery. The case becomes even more complicated when the investigators realize they may have a serial killer on the loose.

Starring Sam Rockwell, Saoirse Ronan, Adrien Brody, and Ruth Wilson, the movie provides a nail-biting mystery along with well-timed comedic punches and convoluting twists. The setting and plot of the film have made many viewers wonder if the film is inspired by real-life events. If not, what motivated the filmmakers to come up with such a concept? If you are looking for the same answers, we have your back!

Is See How They Run a True Story?

No, ‘See How They Run’ is not a true story. The movie’s screenplay was written by Mark Chappell, with Tom George at the helm of the film’s production. Despite being a fictional tail, the movie includes several elements from the era it is set in to create a realistic environment. The dynamics between certain characters are defined by the general mindset of the 1950s. Certain characters in the movie are also based on real-life people you may recognize.

First, we should talk about the unlikely duo of Stoppard and Stalker. Given the high-profile nature of the case in the movie, one might wonder why a rookie constable was assigned to the case. Inspector Stoppard himself was not quite happy with his partner, but he had to work with Stalker since that is what he has been asked by the Commissioner to do. The very presence of a woman in law enforcement was an oddity in the 1950s. Given the rise of feminism at the time, it is possible that a rookie female constable was assigned to the case in order to present a better image of the London police department.

Another tidbit from real life in the movie is the play that Leo Köpernick wanted to adapt into a film. The play was none other than Agatha Christie’s ‘The Mousetrap,’ whose 100th performance is celebrated in the movie. In fact, the West End theatre in London, where the film is set, has been hosting the stage play since 1952. The tickets for the same are still available as of writing, making it one of the longest-running shows at the venue. The stage play apparently also served as an inspiration for the film. Interestingly, Inspector Stoppard’s name is also a nod to beloved British playwright and screenwriter Tom Stoppard, who wrote ‘The Real Inspector Hound,’ a parody of Christie’s play.

Additionally, the list of real-life celebrities depicted in the movie is quite long. We have Sir John Woolf, who is portrayed by Reece Shearsmith in the film. Along with his brother James Woolf, John was the founding member of Romulus Films, Remus Films, and Independent Film Distributors. The movie also has Richard Attenborough, who is played by Harris Dickinson. Pearl Chanda portrays Sheila Sim, while Sian Clifford acts as Edana Romney. Lucian Msamati can also be seen in the film as Max Mallowan.

The biggest obstacle for Tom George, the director of the movie, was perhaps maintaining a fine balance between comedy and suspense. He expressed that the jokes in the film needed to be on-point but should not take away from the actual substance of the plot or the atmosphere that a scene has. For this, he wanted to make comedic situations where the comedy does not come from deliberate jokes but something funny that a character does. For this, the director preferred to work with actors with a sense of humor even though they did not need to be great comedians.

While ‘See How They Run’ is a fictional story, it pays homage to many things from real life. Whether it is the great actors and writers from the era in which the movie is set or the general mindset of the people at the time, the film tries to depict it in a realistic manner. The murder mystery genre is also not quite contemporary, but the added comedic elements make it quite palatable for the contemporary audience.

