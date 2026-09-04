Denzel Washington, a true icon of cinema, has graced the silver screen with his remarkable talent and versatility for over four decades. Throughout his illustrious career, Denzel Washington has taken on iconic roles in films such as ‘Glory‘ (1989), where he earned his first Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor, and ‘Training Day’ (2001), which secured him the Academy Award for Best Actor. His compelling portrayals in movies like ‘Malcolm X‘ (1992), ‘Philadelphia’ (1993), ‘The Hurricane’ (1999), and ‘Fences‘ (2016) have not only garnered critical acclaim but have also solidified his status as a cultural and cinematic legend. He also headlined the Equalizer franchise with his iconic portrayal of Robert McCall, and if that feels like a distant memory, check out his upcoming projects.

1. Here Comes the Flood (2027)

Denzel will star alongside Robert Pattinson and Daisy Edgar-Jones for the Netflix heist action flick ‘Here Comes the Flood.’ Directed by Fernando Meirelles, the plot follows a bank guard, a teller, and a master thief in a deadly game of cons and double crosses that unfolds in a non-linear manner. The cast also includes Moises Arias, Justin Kirk, Sean Harris, and Danai Gurira. Post-production is underway. The movie will arrive in 2027.

2. Black Panther 3 (December 15, 2028)

Washington has been cast in ‘Black Panther 3,’ which will be directed by Ryan Coogler. Coogler also wrote the screenplay. We will also have David Jonsson as Black Panther, Letitia Wright as Shuri, and Winston Duke as M’Baku. Filming details are awaited but the movie will come out on December 15, 2028.

4. Untitled Hannibal Film (TBA)

Denzel Washington is teaming up with his ‘Training Day’ and ‘Equalizer’ director Antoine Fuqua for a yet-untitled Netflix movie based on the life of the real-life ancient Carthaginian general Hannibal, one of the greatest military commanders in history. Based on a script by John Logan, the historical war drama will cover the pivotal battles Hannibal led against the Roman Republic during the Second Punic War (218 to 201 BC).

Under Hannibal’s lead, the Carthaginian forces invaded Italy and won key victories against the Romans, allowing him to occupy a majority of southern Italy for 15 years. However, Hannibal was eventually defeated by the Romans at the Battle of Zama when they counter-invaded North Africa. Welket Bungué has also been cast in an undisclosed role. Netflix halted pre-production in June so that producers and the studio could figure out the budget.

5. The Equalizer 4 (TBA)

Washington will be back as Robert McCall in ‘The Equalizer 4,’ which is on the way. It’s not confirmed whether Antoine Fuqua, who directed the first three movies of the franchise, will be back for the fourth one. The director previously stated that he was considering exploring AI methods to de-age Washington for a Robert McCall origin story. ‘The Equalizer 5’ is also in development, Washington has confirmed. More details are eagerly awaited.

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