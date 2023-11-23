Ever since humans evolved to the point where they realized that they could have territories and since the inception of the idea of civilization, there have always been wars. Take any century, any decade, in fact, and you’ll find that in some part of the world, there were always two armies killing each other. The war against terrorism, the war against communism, the war against the Nazis, the war against foreign forces, the war against the country on the other side of the hill — no matter how big or small, there has always been a reason for humans to indulge themselves in the bloodbath that never ends well for anyone. And yet, despite the misery of such times, we manage to make stories that inspire strength, heroism, and perseverance, and some of the best in genre are available on Hulu right now.

15. WarHunt (2022)

Directed by Mauro Borrelli, ‘WarHunt’ brings together war and fantasy horror. The movie stars Mickey Rourke, Robert Knepper, Aglaya Tarasova, and Jackson Rathbone. It is set during World War II, the movie tells the story of Major Johnson and his squad, who spot the crash of an American military cargo plane from their spot in Germany’s Black Forest. Upon making their way towards the wreckage to recover the intel and see if they can find any survivors, they come across something sinister that seems to be hunting them one by one. To find out what that is, you can watch the movie right here.

14. Shadow in the Cloud (2020)

‘Shadow in the Cloud’ is directed by Roseanne Liang and is similar to ‘WarHunt’ in the way it offers a mix of war and fantasy horror. Starring Chloë Grace Moretz, Taylor John Smith, Nick Robinson, and Callan Mulvey, the movie is set during World War II and shows Royal Air Force Pilot Officer Maude Garrett assigned to keep a secret package safe aboard a B-17 bomber with an all-male crew that is traveling from Auckland, New Zealand, to Samoa. A simple mission goes heavily awry when a gremlin attacks the plane. To find out what happens then, you can watch the movie here.

13. Black Site (2022)

‘Black Site’ is directed by Sophia Banks and stars Michelle Monaghan, Pallavi Sharda, Jai Courtney, and Jason Clarke. In the movie, we meet CIA Agent Abby Trent and her team, who manage a high-security military facility that holds the world’s most dangerous criminals. The team’s latest catch is a guy codenamed Hatchet, who is known for his gruesome killing methods. Unfortunately, he escapes from his holding cell, targeting and killing the guards as well as releasing the other inmates. It is only a matter of time before he gets his hands on Abby, and thus, she has to find a way to stop him. The catch is that she has one hour, after which the security protocol, activated by Hatchet, will alert the higher authorities, who will then send a drone to wipe out the entire facility along with those within it. You can stream ‘Black Site’ here and find out what fate awaits Abby and her team.

12. Rogue (2020)

Directed by M. J. Bassett, ‘Rogue’ stars Megan Fox as mercenary Samantha “Sam” O’Hara, who leads a team of mercs (Philip Winchester, Brandon Auret, Greg Kriek, and others) from around the globe on a mission to rescue the teenage daughter of a governor. She was taken by a terrorist cell along with her two classmates. While the rescue mission is successful, the extraction is foiled by the terrorist militia, and what follows is a brutal gunfight/encounter that involves lions as well. To know if they make it out alive, you can stream the movie here.

11. The Good Traitor (2020)

‘The Good Traitor’ is a Danish film directed by Christina Rosendahl and is set during the beginning of World War II and is based on the life of Henrik Kauffmann (Ulrich Thomsen), who was the Danish Ambassador to the United States during the war. When the Nazis start occupying Denmark, he declares himself as the sole force that can free Denmark and takes risky decisions that lead to unforeseen consequences. We also get to see his personal life, including his death at the hands of his wife, Charlotte (Denise Gough). Sounds intriguing? You can stream the film right here.

10. The East (2021)

‘The East’ (‘De Oost’) is a Dutch war film directed by Jim Taihuttu and stars Martijn Lakemeier, Denise Aznam, Marwan Kenzari, and Joenoes Polnaija. Set during the Indonesian National Revolution that took place from 1945 to 1949, it centers on twenty-year-old Dutch soldier Johan de Vries, who struggles with his conscience amid a war where he doesn’t know who is good and who is bad and if he doing the right thing. As time passes, he sees himself changing for the worse until he is charged with treason and has to flee to avoid death. To find out if he survives, you can stream the film here.

9. Retrograde (2022)

Directed by Matthew Heineman, ‘Retrograde’ is a war documentary that covers the nine final months of America’s 20-year war in Afghanistan. It showcases the last American Special Forces units positioned there and their missions and actions, the movements of the Afghan troops and their relationship with the U.S. Army officers, and the chaos among the country folk desperate to flee their homeland before the Taliban takes over. A thought-provoking venture, you can stream ‘Retrograde’ right here.

8. Tigerland (2000)

Starring Colin Farrell, Clifton Collins Jr., and Cole Hauser, ‘Tigerland’ is directed by Joel Schumacher. Based on a real location, the film takes place in a training camp at Fort Polk, Louisiana, where U.S. Army soldiers are being trained before they can join the Vietnam War. It centers on a group of recruits and how each of them reacts to the training they undergo, physically and mentally, as well as their camaraderie. You can stream the film here.

7. Moffie (2020)

Directed by Oliver Hermanus, ‘Moffie’ is based on André Carl van der Merwe’s autobiographical novel of the same name and tells the story of Merwe, who is conscripted into the South African Defence Force at the age of 19. Set during the apartheid in the 1980s, it shows the story of his struggle to cope with the new harsh and hostile environment while trying to keep his feelings for his fellow gay recruit hidden in a surrounding that reeks of machismo. You can stream the film here.

6. The Last Full Measure (2019)

The Todd Robinson directorial is based on true events and showcases how, in 1999, a group of war veterans saw to it that martyred U.S. Air Force Pararescueman William H. Pitsenbarger received the Medal of Honor for his actions by defying direct orders, which saved the lives of many soldiers during the Vietnam War (1955-1975). He died trying to defend the wounded soldiers of the U.S. Army’s 1st Infantry Division on April 11, 1966. You can stream the film here.

5. Hell Hath No Fury (2021)

Directed by Jesse V. Johnson, ‘Hell Hath No Fury’ is set towards the end of World War II and centers on French national Marie DuJardin (Nina Bergman), who is rendered traitor by her team and ends up with an American squad, leading them to the secret grave of her lover that has gold hidden inside. Not leading the path will mean death at the hands of the Americans. The catch? The Nazis and the French resistance are also after the same gold. To find out if she survives this, you can stream ‘Hell Hath No Fury’ here.

4. Benediction (2021)

‘Benediction’ is a biopic based on the life of World War I veteran/poet Siegfried Sassoon. Directed by Terence Davies, it delves into the life of Sassoon and shows how his experience of the horrors of war on the Western Front made him condemn it upon his return from service. It also throws light on his homosexuality and his affairs with multiple men, which added to his life’s turbulence and his search for peace in marriage and Catholicism. Starring Tom Blyth, Jack Lowden, Kate Phillips, and Calam Lynch, you can stream the film here.

3. 12 Strong (2018)

Directed by Nicolai Fuglsig, ‘12 Strong’ stars Chris Hemsworth, Michael Peña, Michael Shannon, and Elsa Pataky. It is based on Doug Stanton’s non-fiction book ‘Horse Soldiers’ and takes place in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks. After the attacks, America sent a U.S. Army Special Forces unit to Afghanistan, where it teamed up with Abdul Rashid Dostum, leader of the Northern Alliance, who are enemies of the Taliban, to take down the latter. The movie is the story of the American soldiers. Their deployment would serve as the beginning of the 2-decade long war that ended in 2021 when American forces pulled out of Afghanistan. You can watch the movie here.

2. Quo Vadis, Aida? (2020)

Directed by Jasmila Žbanić, ‘Quo Vadis, Aida?’ is a BAFTA and Oscar-nominated war drama starring Jasna Đuričić, Boris Isaković, Joes Brauers and Emir Hadžihafizbegović. Set during the Srebrenica massacre of 1995, the film tells the story of translator Aida, based out of a UN base in Srebrenica, Bosnia. We get to see the horrific events through her eyes and how she tries to interpret and assess crucial information as an insider/negotiator while ensuring the safety of her family members, the handful among the many looking for shelter from the death state of Bosnian war criminal Ratko Mladić. You can stream the film here.

1. Edge of Tomorrow (2014)

Directed by Doug Liman, ‘Edge of Tomorrow’ is a sci-fi action drama starring Tom Cruise, Emily Blunt, and Bill Paxton. It is based on Hiroshi Sakurazaka’s 2004 Japanese illustrated novel ‘All You Need Is Kill.’ The events in the movie take place in the future where almost invincible aliens invade Earth and Major William Cage is tasked with a suicide mission wherein he is stuck in a time-loop, dying and being re-dropped in the middle of the war again and again, and he is the only one who knows what’s going on. In the little time that he has, he needs to find Special Forces warrior Rita Vrataski, who can help him bring an end to the invasion before the aliens wipe out humanity or before he dies again and has to find her and convince her again. A must-watch sci-fi film; you can stream it here.

