Ever since humans evolved to the point where they realized that they could have territories, and since the inception of the idea of civilization, there have always been wars. Take any century or any decade, and you’ll find that in some part of the world, there were always two armies killing each other. The war against terrorism, the war against communism, the war against the Nazis, the war against foreign forces, the war against the country on the other side of the hill — no matter how big or small, there has always been a reason for humans to indulge themselves in the bloodbath that never ends well for anyone. And yet, despite the misery of such times, we manage to make stories that inspire strength, heroism, and perseverance, and some of the best in the genre are available on Hulu right now.

3. The Dawn Patrol (1938)

A remake of the pre-code movie of the same name, which itself is based on the short story ‘The Flight Commander’ by John Monk Saunders, ‘The Dawn Patrol’ follows Major Brand, leader of 59 Squadron Royal Flying Corps, as he grapples with the trauma of losing pilots during dawn patrol. However, he must make the same call again and again, without delay. With countless deaths as a repercussion, Brand’s conscience takes another hit when Captain Courtney disobeys his order and bombs a German airfield. Courtney is subsequently given the post of Brand, who, in turn, is made Lieutenant-Colonel. As fate would have it, Courtney faces the same issues as Brand, making it clear that it is in the nature of the job to carry the weight of martyrs. Starring Basil Rathbone and Errol Flynn in the lead roles, along with David Niven, Donald Crisp, and Melville Cooper, ‘The Dawn Patrol’ is directed by Edmund Goulding. You can watch the movie here.

2. The Arctic Convoy (2023)

‘The Arctic Convoy’ is a Norwegian military movie directed by Henrik Martin Dahlsbakken and starring Tobias Santelmann, Jon Ranes, Adam Lundgren, Preben Hodneland, and Anders Baasmo. It follows a convoy tasked with delivering weapons and supplies to a Norwegian outpost for the Allied Forces in 1942 (World War II). However, they must go through enemy waters in order to deliver. How the 35 civilian merchant ships defend themselves against heavy German fire both from above and below is what we find out in this immensely gripping drama underscored by war strategies, moral conflicts, and sentiments. As stunning visually as it is story-wise, ‘The Arctic Convoy’ is inspired by real events and can be streamed right here.

1. The Covenant (2023)

‘Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant,’ also known as ‘The Covenant,’ stars Jake Gyllenhaal and Dar Salim. It explores the unusual friendship between U.S. Special Forces Master Sergeant John Kinley (Gyllenhaal) and his interpreter, Ahmed Abdullah (Salim), stationed in Afghanistan. When Kinley’s unit is attacked by the Taliban, and he takes a hit, Abdullah carries him on foot across the mountains and the woods to an American base. After being brought back to America, Kinley discovers that Abdullah and his family were forced to hide underground. He thus decides to go back, find them, and get them to America safe and sound. The way Ritchie upholds the deeply personal aspect while constantly reminding us of the state of war in the background is praiseworthy. You can watch ‘The Covenant’ here.

Read More: Best Western Movies on Hulu