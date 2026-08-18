The old American West is a place that harbors many stories. Hollywood has shown a particular interest in this scenario and has given the audience some truly great films. Cowboys, gunslingers, Native Americans, outlaws — there is a lot of scope for concocting interesting stories and creating iconic characters. The texture, the music, and the whole aura of these films are completely different, and when a Western film is on, you know it’ll surely be an adventurous ride full of action. Considering the growing demand for Westerns, streaming platforms like Hulu maintain a collection of some great movies in the genre.

5. The Unholy Trinity (2024)

Starring Pierce Brosnan, Samuel L. Jackson, and Brandon Lessard, ‘The Unholy Trinity’ revolves around a young man named Henry Broadway. He arrives in the Western town of Trinity to seek the man who wrongfully convicted his father, Isaac, leading to his execution. He speaks to Sheriff Gabriel Dove and also meets St. Christopher, a priest who rode with Isaac. When the truth about a hidden treasure comes to light, Henry finds himself caught in a war where various parties seeking the treasure have their own stories to tell about it, which, to Henry’s surprise, Isaac had hidden. Directed by Richard Gray, the movie is more about the performances than the story, which itself isn’t new, but nevertheless keeps us waiting for the drama to unfold and for Henry to discover who was responsible for his father’s death. You can watch ‘The Unholy Trinity’ right here.

4. The Old Way (2023)

In Brett Donowho’s 1870s Montana-set ‘The Old Way,’ Nicolas Cage stars as gunslinger Colton Briggs, who is involved in a game of revenge. When James McAllister, the son of Walter McAllister, a bandit Briggs killed long back, returns and kills Briggs’ wife, the latter decides to end the game once and for all. He also takes along his twelve-year-old daughter, Brooke, who shares his taste for revenge. Connecting with U.S. Marshal Franklin Jarret, Briggs pursues James, who is on his way to a different town to recover buried cash. A must-watch for Nicolas Cage fans, ‘The Old Way’ can be streamed right here.

3. Butcher’s Crossing (2022)

Directed by Gabe Polsky, ‘Butcher’s Crossing’ is based on the 1960 novel by John Edward Williams. The film follows Harvard dropout Will Andrews, who arrives in Butcher’s Crossing, a small Kansas town, and joins Miller, a mysterious frontiersman/buffalo hunter, on a buffalo-hunting expedition funded by Will. Will wants to explore the Wild West and is influenced by Miller’s tales. However, the expedition, as enchanting as it is because of the terrain, brings many hardships. The natural elements start affecting Will’s sanity, made even worse by Miller’s maniacal lust for the slaughter and skinning of buffalo. The expedition ultimately becomes a fight for survival underscored by greed. The film stars Fred Hechinger as Will Andrews and Nicolas Cage, who is perfect as an unhinged Miller. You can watch ‘Butcher’s Crossing’ here.

2. Americana (2023)

Tony Tost’s ‘Americana’ is a neo-Western crime thriller centered on the theft of a sacred Lakota Ghost Shirt valued at $1,000,000. In possession of the shirt is Mandy (Halsey), who takes it from her abusive boyfriend, Dillon (Eric Dane), and flees to start a new life. Then there is down-on-his-luck military veteran Lefty (Paul Walter Hauser) and his new friend Penny Jo (Sydney Sweeney), who want to get their hands on the shirt and use the money for themselves. Then there is a militant Native American group led by Ghost Eye (Zahn McClarnon) that wants the shirt back. How these plots intersect and who finally gets to keep the shirt forms the premise of the thriller. You can watch it here.

1. News of the World (2020)

‘News of the World’ borrows from Paulette Jiles’s 2016 novel of the same name to show the trials and tribulations of Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd, a former Confederate officer/Civil War veteran, as he escorts a little white girl who only speaks Kiowa back to her uncle and aunt. The girl was kidnapped and adopted by the Kiowa. The 400-mile journey is filled with obstacles, be it natural or man-made, including being detained, being offered money in exchange for the girl, and sandstorms, and Kidd puts his life on the line to ensure that the girl reaches home. Directed by Paul Greengrass, ‘News of the World’ stars Tom Hanks and Helena Zengel. You can watch it here.

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