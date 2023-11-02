The old American West is a place that harbors many stories. Hollywood has shown a particular interest in this scenario and has given the audience some truly great films. Cowboys, gunslingers, Native Americans, outlaws — there is a lot of scope for concocting interesting stories and creating iconic characters. The texture, the music, and the whole aura of these films are completely different, and when a Western film is on, you know it’ll surely be an adventurous ride full of action.

13. The Drover’s Wife: The Legend of Molly Johnson (2021)

Directed by Leah Purcell, this movie is based on a classic short story, ‘The Drover’s Wife’ written by Henry Lawson in 1892. While the story doesn’t reveal the name of the character, the movie makes sure that she not only has a name but one that we cinephiles remember for a long time. Molly Johnson lives with her children in the Australian Outback while her husband earns a living by moving livestock, which is why he is away from home for months at a stretch before returning. Her vigilance for her children, accompanied by her worry that her surrounding brings in the form of daily experiences, is what the movie explores. The cast includes Leah Purcell as the titular character, Rob Collins, Jessica De Gouw, and Sam Reid.

12. Murder at Yellowstone City (2022)

Is there a better story than a murder in the desert? ‘Murder at Yellowstone City’ directed by Richard Gray, is a masterfully executed movie that deals with just that. The death of Robert Dunnigan (Zach McGowan), the guy who recently discovered a gold mine, makes Cicero (Isaiah Mustafa), a slave who has just arrived in Yellowstone City, the primary suspect. However, more murders get Sheriff Jim Ambrose (Gabriel Byrne) perplexed, and he realizes what he has to do to find the culprit to stop the piling up of bodies.

11. High Ground (2020)

An intense and nuanced revenge thriller, ‘High Ground’ tells the story of soldier-turned-policeman Travis (Simon Baker), who returns to the Arnhem Land 12 years after the massacre that killed many members of the Yolngu tribe and made him leave in the first place. Now, he has to track down Baywara (Sean Mununggurr), a dangerous warrior, with the help of his new peer and a survivor of the massacre, Gutjuk (Jacob Junior Nayinggul). Unbeknownst to Travis, Baywara is Gutjuk’s uncle, while Gutjuk is oblivious to the fact that Travis was involved in the massacre. When both truths are revealed, things are bound to get interesting and dangerous. The movie is directed by Stephen Johnson and Stephen Maxwell Johnson.

10. The Old Way (2023)

The slightly unhinged and eccentric nature of the West does make Nicholas Cage its befitting manifestation, don’t you think? In Brett Donowho’s ‘The Old Way,’ Cage stars as gunslinger Colton Briggs, who is involved in a game of revenge. When the son of a guy he once killed returns and kills Brigg’s wife, the latter decides to end the game once and for all and even takes along his daughter, who shares his taste for revenge. If you want an authentic Western experience, ‘The Old Way’ is a great pick.

9. How to Blow Up a Pipeline (2023)

Set in West Texas, ‘How to Blow Up a Pipeline’ is directed by Daniel Goldhaber. The movie revolves around a plan by a group of individuals in their twenties to blow up an oil pipeline as a response to climate activism and climate change that has claimed the life of the mother of one of the individuals as well. The plot is set in Long Beach, California, and addresses climate change and environmental terrorism. The cast of the movie includes Lukas Gage, Ariela Barer, Sasha Lane, and Jake Weary.

8. Frontera (2014)

‘Frontera’ is set in the potentially hostile land that lies between Mexico and Arizona, where Olivia (Amy Madigan), the wife of former Arizona Sheriff Roy (Ed Harris), is murdered. This event coincides with the illegal arrival of a guy named Miguel (Michael Peña) from Mexico to Arizona (U.S.), and thus he is a suspect but nothing more. Roy and the present Sheriff Hunt (Aden Young) start investigating a case that is underscored by as well as is a manifestation of the complicated relationship that the two bordering countries share, i.e., the U.S. and Mexico. The movie is directed by Michael Berry.

7. Blackthorn (2011)

The Old West was a different world altogether, one that has been dramatized in movies and shows for decades. And one of the legends that it claims its rights over is the guy named Butch Cassidy, a bank and train robber who led the outlaw gang named Wild Bunch, considered the most successful train-robbing gang in history. While Cassidy is believed to have died at age 42, ‘Blackthorn’ drops some fiction into the cauldron of his life and imagines him as an old man who has taken up the name James Blackthorn on his way home. But when you have such a “happening” past, it always catches up to you in ways unexpected. ‘Blackthorn’ is directed by Mateo Gil, and its cast includes Sam Shepard, Eduardo Noriega, Stephen Rea, and Magaly Solier.

6. True History of the Kelly Gang (2020)

The movie is based on Peter Carey’s 2000 novel of the same name and is directed by Justin Kurzel. Set in the 1870s, it tells the story of notorious Australian bushranger and outlaw Edward Kelly, aka Ned Kelly, and his gang, the Kelly Gang. Kelly is perhaps most famously remembered for the bulletproof armor he developed and had on during his last shootout with the police, after which he was captured, tried, and executed on November 11, 1880, at the age of 25. The cast includes George MacKay as Ned Kelly, with actors like Russell Crowe, Nicholas Hoult, and Charlie Hunnam as the supporting characters.

5. Forsaken (2016)

Starring Kiefer Sutherland, Donald Sutherland, and Demi Moore, ‘Forsaken’ centers on a pro gunslinger, John Henry Clayton, who has moved on from his gun-slinging days and returns to his hometown, aiming to mend things with his estranged father, Reverend Samuel Clayton. Henry’s mother passed away a few years ago, something that he didn’t know because he was serving in the American Civil War. Upon return, his welcome is rather unwelcomed as he finds his town being terrorized by a gang. Will he pick up the gun again to teach the guys a lesson, or will he let it slide? ‘Forsaken’ is directed by Jon Cassar.

4. The Salvation (2014)

Set in 1870s North America, ‘The Salvation’ revolves around European settler Jon (Mads Mikkelsen), who kills the brother of the local baron Henry Delarue (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) after the former murders his wife and son. This subjects him to Delarue’s wrath, who kills three innocents in the town that reported his brother’s death. It is also a sign for the people to help him find the killer. So Jon doesn’t have to deal with a man, who is also a man of war like him, or his gang but a whole town. What the result of the face-off will be is what we find out in ‘The Salvation.’ The movie is directed by Kristian Levring. The cast also includes Eva Greene and Jonathan Pryce.

3. Brimstone (2017)

‘Brimstone’ is a psychological Western that blends Southern Gothic culture with Dutch religious culture, giving us a film that is scary, intriguing, and uplifting. Starring Dakota Fanning, Guy Pearce, and Kit Harington, it tells the story of Liz, a mute woman who lives with her husband and her children, and her nemesis, The Reverend, the new preacher. The past of the two characters and how they are connected is portrayed in an anachronical manner via four parts, each showing a different set of events. The movie is directed by Martin Koolhoven.

2. Australia (2008)

While “Western” is a genre in films, we cannot deny that it is a standalone vibe as well that we often come across in films of other genres. Such a film is ‘Australia.’ While it doesn’t present itself as a Western drama, the setting and the plot do coerce us into exploiting its offerings as one. In ‘Australia,’ set against the backdrop of World War II, Hugh Jackman plays Drover, a ranchman who shakes hands with Lady Sarah Ashley (Nicole Kidman), a British aristocrat, inheritor of a ranch, in order to keep it safe from cattle barons. The two people set off with the cattle for a journey across hundreds of miles, only to be subjected to the Bombing of Darwin by the Japanese forces. The movie is directed by Baz Luhrmann and offers one of the best performances by Jackman.

1. Hell or High Water (2016)

‘Hell or High Water’ brings together Chris Pine, Ben Foster, Jeff Bridges, and Gil Birmingham in a Western drama that is set in West Texas. It shows two brothers, Toby, who is divorced and unemployed, and Tanner, an ex-convict who has just come out of prison, and how they pull off a series of bank heists to save their ranch while being tracked by Texas Ranger Marcus Hamilton, who despite his impending retirement decides to not take things lightly and bring the robbers to justice, accompanied by his partner Alberto Parker. What happens when the two duos meet is what we get to know in this film directed by David Mackenzie.

