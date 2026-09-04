Adam Driver made his film debut in Clint Eastwood’s ‘J. Edgar,’ and went on to star in the HBO series ‘Girls,’ earning three Primetime Emmy nominations for his portrayal of an emotionally unstable boyfriend. In 2015, he took on the role of the complex villain Kylo Ren in ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ and reprised the character in the subsequent sequels ‘The Last Jedi’ and ‘The Rise of Skywalker.’ Driver’s filmography continued to grow with his roles in ‘Midnight Special,’ ‘Silence,’ and ‘Paterson.’ He also delivered a standout performance in Spike Lee’s ‘BlacKkKlansman,’ earning Academy Award and Golden Globe nominations. Then, in 2019, he starred in ‘Marriage Story’ and garnered another Academy Award nomination for his portrayal of a man going through a divorce. The actor boasts of a stellar track record and is going to continue to captivate the audience with his future projects as well. Here is a list of all the upcoming films of Adam Driver.

1. Misty Green (September 26, 2026)

Driver will star alongside Anna Kendrick, Topher Grace, Daniel Kaluuya, and Chris Rock in Rock’s directorial feature ‘Misty Green.’ The A24 drama has been penned by Rock and follows Misty, a talented actress, who is struggling with vices hindering her career revival. Jordan, a director who has a perfect role for her, presents a golden opportunity. Unfortunately, the circumstance is complicated by their turbulent history. The cast also includes Rosalind Eleazar, Tracie Thoms, and Kelli Garner. The movie will be released on September 26, 2026. You can watch the trailer here.

2. Paper Tiger (November 13, 2026)

Driver will star alongside Jeremy Strong, Scarlett Johansson, and Miles Teller in James Gray‘s blue-chip crime thriller film ‘Paper Tiger.’ Based on Gray’s original screenplay, the story will follow two brothers chasing the American Dream- only to become entangled in a too-good-to-be-true scheme. As the duo tries to navigate its way through a dangerous world of corruption and violence, the two guys find themselves and their family brutally terrorized by the Russian “Mafiya.” Their bond begins to rust, and betrayal seems imminent. The cast also includes Gavin Goudey, Cindy Katz, and Joel Marsh Garland. ‘Paper Tiger’ premiered at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival in May 2026, where it competed for the Palme d’Or. It is scheduled for a limited theatrical release by Neon on November 13, followed by a nationwide expansion a week later. A specific date will be revealed soon. You can watch the teaser trailer here.

3. Untitled Marvel X-Men Film (May 5, 2028)

Driver will play Nathaniel Milbury/Mr. Sinister in the MCU’s X-Men movie, which has yet to get an official title. Joanna Calo, Lee Sung Jin, and Michael Lesslie wrote the story, with Jake Schreier directing. The rest of the cast includes Sadie Sink as Jean Grey, Kit Connor as Scott Summers/Cyclops, Inde Navarrette as Rogue, Samara Weaving as Emma Frost, Maya Boyd as Ororo Munroe/Storm, and Christopher Abbott as Charles Xavier/Professor X. Filming will begin this year, and the movie will be released on May 5, 2028.

4. Alone At Dawn (TBA)

Post-production is underway for Ron Howard’s biographical military drama ‘Alone at Dawn.’ The movie is an adaptation of the nonfiction book by Dan Schilling and Lori Longfritz, which tells the true story of AF Combat Controller MSgt John Chapman, who fought solo on 3/4/02, while fatally wounded, to protect his team after being left behind. His supreme sacrifice earned him the Medal of Honor. Anne Hathaway will star alongside Adam Driver and Betty Gilpin. The cast of the Amazon MGM Studios feature also includes Rohan Campbell, Austin Amelio, Devon Bostick, Sean Kaufman, José Zúñiga, and Jon Bass. A release date is awaited.

5. Rabbit, Rabbit (TBA)

Adam Driver will star in the upcoming Netflix crime drama series ‘Rabbit, Rabbit,’ which is undergoing post-production. Peter Craig is the creator and showrunner. Philip Barantini is directing, based on a story by Craig. The story is set at a truck stop in southern Illinois. When an escaped convict is cornered by the cops at the truck stop, he takes people hostage to try to bargain for his freedom. The consequent standoff soon takes the shape of an unmanageable social experiment involving the convict and his captives, as well as an emotional poker match between the convict and a veteran FBI Crisis Negotiator trained in what is called “tactical empathy.” The cast also includes Regina Hall, Will Poulter, Odessa Young, Clarence Maclin, Mac Brandt, Patch Darragh, Brian d’Arcy James, Alison Pill, Annie Golden, Ashlyn Maddox, and April Matthis. A release date is awaited.

6. Heat 2 (TBA)

Driver will star alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, Christian Bale, Stephen Graham, and Austin Butler in Michael Mann’s ‘Heat 2,’ the highly anticipated Amazon MGM Studios prequel to Mann’s cult crime movie ‘Heat,’ starring Robert De Niro and Al Pacino. Set in 1988 Chicago, the story follows McCauley (Graham) and his gang as they carry out robberies along the West Coast and at the Mexico-USA border. Detective Hanna (Bale) kills McCauley in a confrontation at LAX. Years later, in LA, Hanna hunts down Chris Shiherlis (DiCaprio), the group’s last survivor. The movie is expected to start filming in November this year and will be shot across Chicago, Los Angeles, Paraguay, and some parts of Singapore. A release date for the movie is eagerly awaited.

7. The Dealer (TBA)

Driver will star alongside Jessica Chastain in Sam Gold’s Apple TV+ series ‘The Dealer.’ Based on a screenplay by Lucas Hnath, the story centers on an ambitious art gallerist who has to juggle the elite art world, including its power, class, and seduction, and her complex relationship with a brilliant but disturbing artist. Currently in production, the show has yet to receive a release date.

8. Tomorrow Is a Drag (TBA)

Driver will star in Kenneth Lonergan’s (‘Manchester by the Sea’) feature film ‘Tomorrow Is a Drag.’ The story, penned by Lonergan, is under wraps, though it is expected to blend humor and touching character study that defined ‘Manchester by the Sea.’ The cast also includes Aubrey Plaza, Vanessa Kirby, and Matthew Broderick. Production is scheduled to begin this fall in New York.

9. Untitled Nichols/Driver movie (TBA)

Director Jeff Nichols is reuniting with Driver for a new mystery project after ‘Midnight Special.’ Nichols will write the screenplay. No other info is available for now.

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