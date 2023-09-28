Adam Driver’s career has been nothing short of remarkable, marked by a diverse array of roles that showcase his incredible talent. The actor made his film debut in Clint Eastwood’s ‘J. Edgar,’ and went on to star in the HBO series ‘Girls,’ earning three Primetime Emmy nominations for his portrayal of an emotionally unstable boyfriend. In 2015, he took on the role of the complex villain Kylo Ren in ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ and reprised the character in the subsequent sequels ‘The Last Jedi’ and ‘The Rise of Skywalker.’

Driver’s filmography continued to grow with his roles in ‘Midnight Special,’ ‘Silence,’ and ‘Paterson.’ He also delivered a standout performance in Spike Lee’s ‘BlacKkKlansman,’ earning Academy Award and Golden Globe nominations. Then in 2019, he starred in ‘Marriage Story’ and garnered another Academy Award nomination for his portrayal of a man going through a divorce. The actor boasts of a stellar track record and is going to continue to captivate the audience with his future projects as well. Here is a list of all the upcoming films of Adam Driver.

1. Ferrari (2023)

Driver steps into the shoes of Enzo Ferrari in the biographical film ‘Ferrari.’ Based on the 1991 biography ‘Enzo Ferrari: The Man and the Machine’ by Brock Yates, the movie follows the founder of the luxury car manufacturer Ferrari, who finds his auto empire in crisis in the year 1957 and decides to change his fate by rolling the dice on the iconic Mille Miglia, a treacherous 1,000-mile race across Italy.

The thriller film, helmed by Michael Mann, also stars Penélope Cruz as Laura Ferrari, Shailene Woodley as Lina Lardi, Sarah Gadon as Linda Christian, Patrick Dempsey as Piero Taruffi, Jack O’Connell as Peter Collins, Valentina Bellè as Cecilia Manzini, and others. The film premiered at the Venice International Film Festival on August 31, 2023, and is slated to be released in theaters on December 25, 2023. Check out its official teaser trailer here.

2. Megalopolis (TBA)

‘Megalopolis’ revolves around an architect who wants to rebuild New York City as a utopia after a devastating disaster. The sci-fi film stars an impressive ensemble, including Driver, Forest Whitaker, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jon Voight, Laurence Fishburne, Aubrey Plaza, and Jason Schwartzman. The cast also includes Shia LaBeouf, Talia Shire, Grace VanderWaal, Kathryn Hunter, James Remar, Chloe Fineman, Madeleine Gardella, and Isabelle Kusman. The film, directed by Francis Ford Coppola, is currently in the post-production stage and its release date has not been announced as of now.

3. Yankee Comandante (TBA)

Based on an eponymous report published in The New Yorker by David Grann, ‘Yankee Comandante’ tells the story of William Alexander Morgan, an Ohio man who helps Fidel Castro and the Cuban rebels overthrow Fulgencio Batista. Driver stars in the drama film in an undisclosed role, and the rest of the cast remains to be confirmed. The film is directed by Jeff Nichols, marking his second collaboration with Driver after ‘Midnight Special.’ The project was announced in 2020. However, there haven’t been any recent developments concerning the production.

4. Heat 2 (TBA)

A follow-up film to the 1995 hit ‘Heat’ is currently in the works, with Adam Driver expected to essay the role of a young Neil McCauley; Robert De Niro portrays the character in the original film. The movie is based on the 2022 book ‘Heat 2: A Novel’ authored by Michael Mann and Meg Gardiner. ‘Heat 2’ serves as both a prequel and sequel to ‘Heat’ as it explores what happens with the characters before and after the events of the first film. Mann, who directed the original film, returns to helm the project. The rest of the cast has not been announced as of now. The crime film is currently under pre-production and its release date is yet to be announced.

