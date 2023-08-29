Where Was The Equalizer 3 Filmed?

The third and final installment of ‘The Equalizer‘ trilogy, which is loosely inspired by the eponymous TV series, ‘The Equalizer 3’ is an action thriller movie helmed by Antoine Fuqua, serving as a sequel to ‘The Equalizer 2.’ It features Denzel Washington as Robert McCall, a retired US Marine and former DIA officer who, in an attempt to escape from his past, moves to Southern Italy. Soon, he finds out that his new friends are under the control of the Sicilian Mafia.

Now that the situation has gone out of control, Robert decides to unleash his past self. He takes matters into his own hands by going face-to-face with the mafia to ensure the safety of his friends. The crime movie mainly unfolds in Southern Italy and includes several high-octane and explosive action sequences against some fast-changing backdrops, making the viewers scratch their heads regarding the filming sites. If you are in the same boat, we have got you covered!

The Equalizer 3 Filming Locations

‘The Equalizer 3’ was filmed primarily in Italy, especially across Campania and Rome. The production of the Denzel Washington starrer reportedly got underway in the last week of September 2022 and wrapped up after the end of the year in January 2023. In an August 2023 interview with Screen Rant, filmmaker Antoine Fuqua was asked about his experience shooting the movie in Italy.

Fuqua explained, “It was an amazing experience. Amazing experience. Learning the language; learning the people. I mean, I’ve been there several times, but this is a whole different way because I was immersed there for six months. I was in Rome, Amalfi, and Naples, so I was getting a taste of the different flavors of Italy and all that. So, an incredible experience. Just an incredible experience.” Now, without further ado, here are all the specific locations where Robert McCall is seen in action in the thriller movie!

Campania, Italy

A significant chunk of ‘The Equalizer 3’ was lensed across the administrative region of Campania, which lies mostly in the southwestern portion of the Italian peninsula. The town of Amalfi served as one of the prominent production locations for the shooting of the action movie. Besides that, the city of Atrani is yet another site in Campania that features heavily in the movie. For instance, the scene involving Robert McCall walking the streets of the Italian village was shot at Via dei Dogi, 20.

Meanwhile, another scene that includes McCall asking somebody if they know about the killing in a nearby farm was recorded in and around Bar Antico Caffè Vittoria at Via Supportico Marinella, 4, in the city of Atrani. During another conversation with Moviefone in late August 2023, Fuqua was asked for his reasons for choosing Italy as a backdrop to tell Robert McCall’s story. He shared, “Myself, the writer, and the producers have always wanted to take Robert McCall international. In my mind, in his other life, he probably lived in many different places in the world.”

Fuqua further expanded, “So Italy just felt natural because Denzel goes there quite a bit and as well as myself. I wanted a place that he felt at home and comfortable and knew the language. So, the Amalfi Coast, of course, not only is it ideal, it’s just beautiful. This place, Atrani, where we filmed, is so old world; you feel like you’ve been transported back in time, and that was important to us.”

The production team utilized a bunch of other locales to shoot the film, including Positano, Ravello, Minori, and Maiori, before they took the production to Naples in late November 2022. In particular, the cast and crew were spotted shooting a few scenes around Piazza del Gesù Nuovo in Naples.

Rome, Italy

After wrapping up production in Campania, the filming unit of ‘The Equalizer 3’ traveled to Italy’s capital city, Rome, for shooting purposes. They utilized the facilities of the Cinecittà Studios, which is situated at Via Tuscolana, 1055, in Rome. Sprawling across 400,000 square meters, the film studio is home to 19 sound stages, 400 offices, dressing rooms, hair and make-up spaces, and a backlot area of 100,000 square meters with four permanent sets. With all these amenities at play, Cinecittà Studios makes for a suitable filming site for different kinds of productions.

