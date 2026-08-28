Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, a household name in the entertainment industry, has carved an extraordinary career path that has taken him from the wrestling ring to Hollywood’s A-list. Born on May 2, 1972, in Hayward, California, Johnson’s journey to stardom began with his wrestling career in the 1990s. His charisma and athleticism quickly propelled him to become one of the most iconic figures in the World Wrestling Federation (WWF, now WWE), earning him numerous championships and legions of fans.

Transitioning seamlessly from wrestling to acting, Johnson made his cinematic debut in 2001’s ‘The Mummy Returns,’ where he portrayed the Scorpion King. This marked the beginning of a remarkable film career that has seen him tackle diverse roles, from action-packed blockbusters like ‘Fast & Furious’ and ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’ to heartfelt family films like ‘Moana,’ where he lent his voice to the character Maui. Undoubtedly one of the most industrious individuals in the entertainment industry, Johnson consistently amazes as he effortlessly embraces project after project with unwavering dedication and zeal. Here is a comprehensive look at his upcoming projects.

1. Jumanji: Open World (December 25, 2026)

Post-production of ‘Jumanji: Open World,’ the third part in the ‘Jumanji’ franchise, is complete. Integral to the resounding success of the recent films has been the stellar cast comprising Johnson, Karen Gillan, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Awkwafina, and Nick Jonas, whose involvement has been nothing short of pivotal. In addition, Bebe Neuwirth, who starred in the Robin Williams-led ‘Jumanji’ (1995), will also play a role, perhaps reprising her character Nora Shepherd. Danny DeVito and Alex Wolff are also cast. Jake Kasdan is at the helm of the movie, which is slated for release on December 25, 2026. You can watch the trailer here.

2. Fast Forever (March 17, 2028)

The forthcoming sequel, ‘Fast Forever,’ is expected to continue the storyline of ‘Fast X,’ following the precarious situation of Dom and his son Brian after their dramatic encounter with Dante’s dam detonation. With Louis Leterrier at the helm and based on a story by Christina Hodson and Oren Uziel, fans are eager to witness the resurrection of Gal Gadot’s character Gisele Yashar and the return of Johnson’s Luke Hobbs in the movie, as hinted at in a tantalizing post-credits scene. The film will also feature Vin Diesel, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Jason Momoa, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Tyrese Gibson, and Chris “Ludacris” Bridges. ‘Fast Forever’ will begin filming in Los Angeles in December. It will be released on March 17, 2028.

3. Lizard Music (TBA)

Johnson is re-teaming with director Benny Safdie for ‘Lizard Music,’ a feature adaptation of Daniel M. Pinkwater’s eponymous novel. The Amazon MGM Studios-backed project has been adapted for the screen by Safdie. It centers on a young boy, who stumbles upon strange lizard musicians on late-night TV, leading him to befriend a peculiar septuagenarian Chicken Man (Johnson) and his 111-year-old chicken friend Claudia. Their quest for answers reveals hidden worlds and an unlikely but magical friendship. The cast also includes Regina Hall, Alicia Silverstone, Tim Heidecker, Chloé Flowers, and Sofía Ko. Filming is underway in Atlanta, Georgia. A release date is awaited.

4. Free Byrd (TBA)

Johnson will play a motorcycle stuntman with dementia in Greg Kwedar’s action movie ‘Free Byrd.’ It is the latest film from Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s Artists Equity. The story follows a Las Vegas motorcycle stuntman who conceals his dementia diagnosis from everyone, including his mechanic brother, as he risks everything on one last jump. The movie examines and confronts the mind’s vast mysteries, as well as the beauty and power of asking for help before it’s too late. Penned by Jon Boyer, based on an earlier draft by Michael Schwartz and Tyler Nilson, ‘Free Byrd’ has yet to enter production.

5. Untitled Hawaiian Gangster Project (TBA)

Johnson has been roped in for Martin Scorsese’s Hawaii-set gangster drama. The plot is set in the criminal underworld of the Aloha State during the 1960s and 70s. It follows a homegrown crime boss, who locks horns with rival crime syndicates and multinational corporations for control over the then-new state. Johnson will star alongside Emily Blunt and Leonardo DiCaprio. Nick Bilton is the writer. The project is currently in its pre-production stage, and more details are awaited.

6. Monster Jam (TBA)

Johnson will star in the motorsport feature ‘Monster Jam,’ a new live-action movie set in the Monster Jam Universe. The actor announced the project at the D23 Expo in 2024. The movie is poised to bring the larger-than-life Monster Jam trucks and personalities from the stadium to the screen. More details about the project are awaited.

7. Breakthrough (TBA)

Johnson will star in Darren Aronofsky’s psychological thriller drama ‘Breakthrough.’ Written by Zeke Goodman, the plot is set in 2000s California and follows a lonely young man who falls under the spell of a charismatic self-improvement guru, unaware of the dark manipulation behind the guru’s captivating personality. The A24-backed project is in the pre-production phase, and more details regarding the cast and release are awaited.

8. Red Notice 2 (TBA)

While the storyline remains shrouded in secrecy, ‘Red Notice 2’ is in the pipeline and is expected to enter production in late 2024. Fans can look forward to the return of Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot as John Hartley, Nolan Booth, and The Bishop, respectively. The appetite for a sequel was evident even before the original ‘Red Notice’ debuted on Netflix, with Johnson expressing his interest in a follow-up.

Johnson’s Seven Bucks Productions played a pivotal role in bringing the first installment to the screen, and they are once again involved in producing the sequel, to be helmed by Rawson Marshall Thurber. The film is currently in its scripting stage. Furthermore, a third ‘Red Notice’ film was also greenlit by Netflix, with a back-to-back filming schedule in place. No release date has been announced yet.

Read More: Where Was Jumanji: The Next Level Filmed?