Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, a household name in the entertainment industry, has carved an extraordinary career path that has taken him from the wrestling ring to Hollywood’s A-list. Born on May 2, 1972, in Hayward, California, Johnson’s journey to stardom began with his wrestling career in the 1990s. His charisma and athleticism quickly propelled him to become one of the most iconic figures in the World Wrestling Federation (WWF, now WWE), earning him numerous championships and legions of fans.

Transitioning seamlessly from wrestling to acting, Johnson made his cinematic debut in 2001’s ‘The Mummy Returns,’ where he portrayed the Scorpion King. This marked the beginning of a remarkable film career that has seen him tackle diverse roles, from action-packed blockbusters like ‘Fast & Furious‘ and ‘Jumanji: The Next Level‘ to heartfelt family films like ‘Moana,’ where he lent his voice to the character Maui.

Beyond the silver screen, Johnson’s influence extends to entrepreneurship, philanthropy, and motivational speaking, making him a multifaceted and inspirational figure in the entertainment world. His journey from a wrestling ring to a Hollywood Walk of Fame star is a testament to his talent, dedication, and undeniable charisma. Should reports surface claiming that Dwayne Johnson allocates merely one hour per night for slumber, it would hardly come as a surprise. Undoubtedly one of the most industrious individuals in the entertainment industry, Johnson consistently amazes as he effortlessly embraces project after project with unwavering dedication and zeal. Here is a comprehensive look at his upcoming projects.

1. Fast X: Part 2 (2025)

The forthcoming sequel is expected to continue the storyline of ‘Fast X,’ following the precarious situation of Dom and his son Brian after their dramatic encounter with Dante’s dam detonation. With Louis Leterrier at the helm, fans are eager to witness the resurrection of Gal Gadot‘s character Gisele Yashar, and the return of Johnson’s Luke Hobbs in the movie, as hinted in a tantalizing post-credits scene. The film will also feature Vin Diesel, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Jason Momoa, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Tyrese Gibson, and Chris “Ludacris” Bridges. As the film is currently in the pre-production stage, enthusiasts will have to mark their calendars for the estimated release date of April 4, 2025, to see how this adrenaline-pumping saga unfolds.

2. Moana (2025)

‘Moana’ is on the horizon as an eagerly anticipated live-action fantasy musical film, based on Disney’s beloved 2016 animated classic of the same title. The original movie revolves around Moana’s journey to return the heart of the goddess Te Fitti from Maui after the plants and the fish on her island start dying due to a blight. The exciting news comes with the confirmation that Johnson is reprising his charismatic role as Maui in this upcoming adaptation. However, Auli’i Cravalho, who voices Moana in the animated version, will not be reprising her role. The film is helmed by Thomas Kail, with Dwayne Johnson also taking on a producing role. As of now, ‘Moana’ is in the pre-production phase, steadily working its way toward a highly anticipated release scheduled for June 27, 2025.

3. Red One (TBA)

‘The Red One’ is generating buzz as a potential Christmas blockbuster, featuring the dynamic duo of Johnson (Callum Drift) and Chris Evans (famed for his portrayal of Captain America in the MCU), who plays Jack O’Malley. The plot of the film is currently under wraps but it is expected to be a retelling of the legend of Santa Claus. Other cast members include Kiernan Shipka, Lucy Liu (Jacqueline Frost), Mary Elizabeth Ellis, J. K. Simmons (Santa Claus), Nick Kroll, and Kristofer Hivju (Krampus) in supporting roles. Wesley Kimmel and Bonnie Hunt (Mrs. Claus) are also set to feature in the movie. This holiday-themed action flick, directed by Jake Kasdan, promises a fresh twist on the classic Christmas narrative. Amazon Studios’ project is currently in post-production without a known release date.

4. Red Notice 2 (TBA)

While the storyline remains shrouded in secrecy, one thing is for sure – ‘Red Notice 2’ is officially in the works. Fans can look forward to the return of Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot, reprising their roles as John Hartley, Nolan Booth, and The Bishop respectively. The appetite for a sequel was evident even before the original ‘Red Notice’ debuted on Netflix, with Johnson expressing his interest in a follow-up.

Johnson’s Seven Bucks Productions played a pivotal role in bringing the first installment to the screen and they are once again involved in the production of the sequel. Although the project is in the filming stage, it’s worth noting that the SAG-AFTRA strike may have had some impact on the production timeline. Furthermore, a third ‘Red Notice’ film was also greenlit by Netflix, with a back-to-back filming schedule in place with the second installment.

5. Untitled Jumanji: The Next Level Sequel (TBA)

While ‘Jumanji 4′ is currently in its initial phases of development, there’s hope on the horizon for fans eager to dive back into the franchise. At this juncture, the project has advanced as far as the scripting stage, implying that while a bit of patience may be required, a fresh installment is indeed in the pipeline. Integral to the resounding success of the recent films has been the stellar cast comprising Johnson, Karen Gillan, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Awkwafina, and Nick Jonas, whose involvement has been nothing short of pivotal.

Encouragingly, the word on the grapevine suggests a strong likelihood of the main cast’s return, which promises the viewers to bring back the magic that fans have come to love and expect from this exceptional ensemble. Jake Kasdan is at the helm of the movie and the production of the same is expected to begin right after the filmmaker concluded his commitment to ‘Red One.’

6. Ball and Chain (TBA)

Netflix has triumphantly secured the rights to ‘Ball and Chain,’ a forthcoming superhero cinematic adaptation of Scott Lobdell’s 1990s comic gem of the same title. This extraordinary narrative revolves around a married couple grappling with the intricacies of their relationship, all the while harboring superpowers that attain their full potency only when they are together. The electrifying pairing of Johnson and Emily Blunt, celebrated for their on-screen chemistry in ‘Jungle Cruise,’ will take center stage as the troubled superhero couple. Beyond acting responsibilities, they are also producing the film. With a script at the ready, ‘Ball and Chain’ is all set to enter the production phase.

7. Jungle Cruise 2 (TBA)

‘Jungle Cruise 2’ serves as a sequel to Disney’s 2021 film ‘Jungle Cruise,’ which revolves around a riverboat captain who takes a scientist and her brother through a jungle in search of the Tree of Life. The plot of the sequel remains cloaked in secrecy but Johnson (Frank Wolff/Francisco Lopez de Heredia) and Emily Blunt (Dr. Lily Houghton) are set to reprise their beloved roles and director Jaume Collet-Serra will steer the ship for ‘Jungle Cruise 2.’ At present, the creative team is in the nascent stages of weaving the narrative and further updates are awaited.

8. Untitled Fast & Furious Film (TBA)

This forthcoming film is distinct from both a sequel and a spin-off of ‘Hobbs & Shaw‘ as it carves its own unique path within the ‘Fast & Furious’ universe. Chris Morgan, a seasoned collaborator within the ‘Fast & Furious’ franchise, penned the screenplay, setting the stage for an exciting addition to this action-packed film series. Universal is orchestrating Dwayne Johnson’s triumphant return to the ‘Fast & Furious’ realm, with the actor reprising his iconic role as Luke Hobbs while simultaneously taking on a production role for the project. News also confirms the involvement of Maurice P. Kerry in the cast. As the film currently resides in the pre-production stage, intricate plot details and a comprehensive timeline are safely under wraps.

9. San Andreas 2 (TBA)

A sequel to the 2015 action-packed thriller ‘San Andreas’ is in the works, to be helmed by director Brad Peyton. Johnson is gearing up to reprise his character, Raymond Gaines, the valiant Los Angeles Fire Department helicopter rescue pilot, in this seismic sequel alongside Paul Giamatti (Dr. Lawrence Hayes). Currently, the project’s development remains in its early stages, with the storyline still in the treatment phase. While the details are yet to fully crystallize, the prospect of a thrilling return to the disaster-ridden world of ‘San Andreas’ is definitely on the horizon.

10. Smashing Machine (TBA)

‘Smashing Machine’ is a riveting biographical film chronicling the life of UFC Champion Mark Kerr. Hailing from Ohio, Kerr was an unstoppable force during his heyday. His compelling journey was previously documented in the hard-hitting 2002 HBO documentary ‘The Smashing Machine.’ Johnson confirmed his involvement in portraying Kerr’s life on the big screen, while simultaneously taking on a producer’s role for the project. Although the exact commencement date of this venture’s production remains uncertain, Johnson’s involvement ensures that it will undoubtedly garner considerable attention from both UFC aficionados and wrestling enthusiasts alike. The combination of Kerr’s gripping narrative and Johnson’s star power promises a cinematic experience that will leave a lasting impact.

11. The King (TBA)

‘The King’ is an ambitious undertaking, following the remarkable tale of Kamehameha, the legendary king who achieves the historic feat of uniting the once-warring Hawaiian islands, a destiny foretold since his birth. This epic-scale production sees Robert Zemeckis at the helm, with Johnson essaying the Hawaiian king Kamehameha while also serving as a producer. As of the present moment, this ambitious project remains in a nascent and speculative phase. We eagerly await further developments concerning this historical epic.

Read More: Best Dwayne Johnson movies