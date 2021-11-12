Where Was Red Notice Filmed?

Written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, ‘Red Notice’ is a heist action-adventure film. It revolves around two high-end art thieves, vying to be the best in the business, and the FBI tracker determined to catch them. Nolan Booth (Ryan Reynolds) is a notorious art thief who has always worked alone. But the Bishop (Gal Gadot), his biggest competitor, orchestrates events in such a way that lands Booth in a Russian prison along with the tenacious lawman John Hartley (Dwayne Johnson). Desperate to accomplish their respective goals, this unlikely duo teams up to get to three legendary bejeweled eggs before the Bishop.

‘Red Notice’ is a truly globe-trotting heist movie, set in a vast array of locations, including Rome and Sardinia in Italy; Bali, Indonesia; Russia; London, England; Valencia, Spain; Argentina, Cairo, Egypt; and Paris, France. If you are wondering whether ‘Red Notice’ was shot on location or elsewhere, we got you covered.

Red Notice Filming Locations

Thurber and the rest of the crew and cast filmed ‘Red Notice’ in Atlanta, Georgia; Rome and Sardinia in Italy; and Paris, France. Production was initially supposed to begin in April 2019 but ultimately started in January 2020 in Atlanta. While a part of the film was always supposed to be shot in Italy, it was reported in early March 2020 that the filmmakers were looking for filming locations beyond the country due to a severe outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. A couple of weeks later, production was shut down indefinitely.

In September 2020, the sets of ‘Red Notice’ became lively again as the production resumed. Both Gadot and Reynolds filmed their final scenes for the movie in late October. Production in Atlanta concluded in mid-November 2020, and the cast and crew then moved to the Italian locations for the final week of filming. Let’s look at specific locations in detail.

Atlanta, Georgia

‘Red Notice’ was predominantly filmed in Atlanta, Georgia. Tyler Perry Studios, located at 315 Deshler Street SW, Atlanta, was used to film the Russian prison scenes. Perry’s iconic studio also served as the filming location for projects like ‘Zombieland: Double Tap’ and ‘Coming 2 America.’ Georgia is known as one of the most prominent filming destinations in the world. The state’s state-of-the-art entertainment infrastructure and competent workforce can give their Californian counterparts a run for their money. Moreover, Georgia offers up to 30% tax credits to productions interested in filming their projects in the Peach State.

Rome, Italy

Interestingly, while Rome, Italy, appears very early in the movie, filming took place in the city toward the tail end of the production. Projects like ‘Rome’ (2005-2007) and ‘Spectre’ were also shot in the Italian capital.

Sardinia, Italy

Sardinia, an Italian island located in the Mediterranean Sea, served as a location for filming certain scenes of ‘Red Notice,’ including the ones in which Hartley and the Bishop celebrate their success together.

Paris, France

The final sequence of ‘Red Notice’ is set in Paris, France, near the Louvre Museum. It was presumably filmed in the City of Light.

