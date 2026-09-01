Our very own Captain America had to prove himself big time before landing the role. ‘Sunshine,’ ‘Scott Pilgrim vs. the World,’ ‘What’s Your Number?’ ‘Puncture,’ ‘Fantastic Four,’ and ‘Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer’ are all movies that came before the “Star-spangled Man” arrived on the big screen. However, it seems more likely that the ‘Fantastic Four’ franchise is what played a significant role in helping Evans become one of the most beloved live-action superhero characters ever, if not the most beloved.

Being named 2022’s “Sexiest Man Alive” by People magazine, Evans’ popularity is also due to his charm that the audience has been subjected to in movies like ‘Gifted,’ ‘Before We Go,’ ‘Playing It Cool,’ ‘The Loss of a Teardrop Diamond,’ and ‘The Nanny Diaries.’ On the other hand, movies like ‘Snowpiercer,’ ‘Knives Out,’ and ‘The Gray Man,’ are in which he shows his more dramatic side. So, whether you are a fan of Captain America or Evans, you may be wondering what the guy has in store, now that he is not Captain America anymore (‘Avengers: Endgame’ was his last outing as the character). Well, here we bring you all his upcoming projects!

1. Sacrifice (September 24, 2026)

Evans will be taken hostage for sacrifice by Anya Taylor-Joy in the upcoming action comedy by Romain Gavras. The storyline revolves around a charity event that is crashed by Taylor-Joy’s Joan and her radicals. Evans plays a character named Mike Tyler. Salma Hayek, Vincent Cassel, John Malkovich, Sam Richardson, Charli XCX, and Ambika Mod are also in the film, although we have yet to learn about their characters. Joan is looking for an artifact that is connected to an age-old prophecy. The film had its world premiere in the Special Presentations section of the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival in September 2025. It will be released on September 24, 2026. You can watch the trailer here.

2. Avengers: Doomsday (December 18, 2026)

‘Avengers: Doomsday’ will have Downey as Doctor Doom, along with Chris Evans as Steve Rogers, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson, the new Captain America, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes / Winter Soldier, Paul Rudd as Scott Lang / Ant-Man, Wyatt Russell as John Walker / U.S. Agent, Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards / Mister Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm / Invisible Woman, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as the Thing, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm / Human Torch, Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres / Falcon, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov / Red Guardian, Tenoch Huerta as Namor, Mabel Cadena as Namora, Channing Tatum as Remy LeBeau / Gambit, Lewis Pullman as Robert Reynolds / Sentry, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Letitia Wright as Shuri / Black Panther, Hannah John-Kamen as Ava Starr / Ghost, and more. The movie will have the X-Men, including Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier / Professor X, Rebecca Romijn as Raven Darkhölme / Mystique, Alan Cumming as Kurt Wagner / Nightcrawler, Kelsey Grammer as Hank McCoy / Beast, James Marsden as Scott Summers / Cyclops, and Ian McKellen as Erik Lehnsherr / Magneto. The movie is undergoing post-production. It will be released on December 18, 2026. You can watch the Doctor Doom teaser for the movie right here.

3. My Darling California (TBA)

Evans will be seen alongside Jessica Chastain, Chris Pine, Mikey Madison, Charles Melton, and Don Cheadle in ‘My Darling California,’ a crime thriller movie to be directed by Elijah Bynum, who also wrote the story. The plot revolves around a single event in 1980s LA that affects six lives: a TV host, his unhappy wife, a country singer, two petty criminals, and an ex-con. All seek fresh starts but find turmoil in a city of broken promises. Filming is scheduled for September 2026.

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