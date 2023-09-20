Our very own Captain America had to prove himself big time before landing the role. ‘Sunshine,’ ‘Scott Pilgrim vs. the World,’ ‘What’s Your Number?’ ‘Puncture,’ ‘Fantastic Four,’ and ‘Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer’ are all movies that came before the “Star-spangled Man” arrived on the big screen. However, it seems more likely that the ‘Fantastic Four’ franchise is what played a significant role in helping Evans become one of the most beloved live-action superhero characters ever if not the most beloved.

Being named 2022’s “Sexiest Man Alive” by People magazine, Evans’ popularity is also due to his charm that the audience has been subjected to in movies like ‘Gifted,’ ‘Before We Go,’ ‘Playing It Cool,’ ‘The Loss of a Teardrop Diamond,’ and ‘The Nanny Diaries.’ On the other hand, movies like ‘Snowpiercer,’ ‘Knives Out,’ and ‘The Gray Man,’ are in which he shows his more dramatic side. So, whether you are a fan of Captain America or Evans, you may be wondering what the guy has in store, now that he is not Captain America anymore (‘Avengers: Endgame’ was his last outing as the character). Well, here we bring you all his upcoming projects!

1. Pain Hustlers (2023)

Evans’s nearest project is the David Yates-directed Netflix crime drama movie ‘Pain Hustlers.’ The screenplay is written by Wells Tower and is based on the 2022 nonfiction book ‘The Hard Sell,’ written by Evan Hughes. The author has used the title from his own New York Times Magazine article that investigated a bribery scheme run by Insys Therapeutics, an opioid manufacturer. This incident is incorporated into the life of Liza Drake, who joins a bankrupt pharmacy with the dream of a better life for herself and her daughter. She catapults the company towards success while being in the dark about the impending criminal conspiracy that will grasp her.

Emily Blunt plays the role of Liza Drake and the actress stars alongside Evans, who plays Pete Brenner, a pharmaceutical sales rep. The rest of the cast includes Catherine O’Hara, Chloe Coleman, Andy Garcia, Jay Duplass, Amit Shah, Hillary Harley, and Brian d’Arcy James. The movie will be released on Netflix on October 27, 2023, after being released in select theatres on October 20, 2023. Check out the official teaser here.

2. Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (2023)

After voicing Buzz Lightyear in 2022’s Disney-Pixar production ‘Lightyear,’ Evans is lending his voice to another character in the Abel Gongora-directed animated series ‘Scott Pilgrim Takes Off,’ which is based on Bryan Lee O’Malley’s hit graphic novel series ‘Scott Pilgrim.’ The story, penned by developers BenDavid Grabinski and O’Malley, tells the story of 20-year-old Scott Pilgrim, from Toronto, Canada, and how he deals with his jobs and his love for music that has resulted in the formation of his band Sex Bob-omb. To add to his hurdles is Ramona Flowers, a girl he has developed a crush on.

Evans voices Lucas Lee, who is Ramona’s second ex-boyfriend. The rest of the voice cast includes Michael Cera as Scott Pilgrim, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona, Brie Larson as Scott’s ex-girlfriend Envy Adams, along with Aubrey Plaza, Anna Kendrick, Mae Whitman, Jason Schwartzman, and Kieran Culkin. The series is currently in its post-production stage and will release on Netflix on November 17, 2023.

3. Red One (TBA)

Christmas is going to be a lot more fun as Evans is teaming up with Dwayne Johnson for a Christmas movie titled ‘Red One,’ which is an action-adventure comedy flick directed by Jake Kasdan, who directed ‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’ and ‘Jumanji: The Next Level.’ While the plot is under wraps, producer Hiram Garcia shared in a statement, “Red One is incredibly special to me and a story I’ve wanted to tell for years. An epic, edge-of-your-seat, action-adventure that takes beloved holiday mythology and turns it on its head.” In a tweet, Johnson, also one of the producers, stated, “Think Jumanji meets Miracle on 34th Street meets Hobbs & Shaw with a dash of Harry Potter and sprinkled on top with my all-time favorite Christmas movie, It’s A Wonderful Life… let it sink in.”

Alongside Evans and Johnson, the rest of the cast includes J. K. Simmons, Kiernan Shipka, Lucy Liu, Bonnie Hunt, Nick Kroll, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Kristofer Hivju, and Jenna Kanell. The Amazon Studios movie doesn’t have a release date yet but it is currently in its post-production stage and is expected to release in December 2023.

4. Untitled Gene Kelly Film (TBA)

Evans’s love for dancing is to be put to the test in the John Logan-directed untitled Gene Kelly film. Gene Kelly was a dancer and actor who created a new form of dance custom-made for the general public, called “dance for the common man.” He is responsible for choreographing or acting in some of the most popular musical movies of the 1950s and 1960s, including ‘An American in Paris,’ ‘Singin’ in the Rain,’ ‘Brigadoon,’ and ‘It’s Always Fair Weather.’

The movie tells the story of a 12-year-old boy working in the MGM lot (the grounds owned by the world-renowned media company Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer) in 1952 and how he imagines a friendship with iconic movie star Gene Kelly. Logan wrote the film with an original idea by Evans, who plays Kelly and serves as one of the producers. We are yet to know who plays the role of the kid as well as about the rest of the cast. Further updates are awaited.

5. Bermuda (TBA)

Like the secrets of the Bermuda Triangle itself, the developments of Scott Derrickson’s mystery thriller ‘Bermuda’, which is based on it, are also unknown. Derrickson’s other directorial ventures include the Ethan Hawke-starrer ‘The Black Phone,’ and the first ‘Doctor Strange’ movie. A Skydance Media-Paramount Pictures production, the latest updates regarding ‘Bermuda’ go back to 2020, when Evans was eyed to headline the film. Derrickson and C. Robert Cargill have rewritten the script originally penned by Doug Miro and Carlo Bernard when Sam Raimi was eyed to direct the movie. Further updates about the movie, the cast, and the release date are awaited.

The plot of the movie and Evans’ character are currently under wraps but the film will be set in a mysterious Caribbean region where planes and ships have been going missing. The Bermuda Triangle is a waterbody region that stretches between the Florida Straits, Bermuda, and Puerto Rico. What makes this region a topic of discussion and an urban legend is that over the years, numerous ships and planes have disappeared in the area without any justified reason with the first recorded disappearance dating back to the first half of the 20th century.

