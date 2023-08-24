All Upcoming Sylvester Stallone Movies and TV Shows

It is not an exaggeration to say that nobody shook the Hollywood box office as consistently as Sylvester Stallone. Although he is not the highest-grossing performer of all time, he is the only actor in the history of Hollywood to star in a box office #1 film across six consecutive decades. He redefined the conventions of sports films with his iconic and influential film ‘Rocky’ and the character Rocky Balboa. When the ‘Rocky’ films conquered everything it could, Stallone launched the ‘Rambo’ film series, in which he plays the PTSD-plagued soldier John Rambo. Through films such as ‘Cobra,’ ‘Tango & Cash,’ ‘Cliffhanger,’ ‘Demolition Man,’ and ‘The Specialist,’ the actor became one of the faces of the action genre, along with his fellow actor and rival Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Even when Stallone passed his prime, his age didn’t succeed in stopping him from delivering incredible performances. In 2010, in his mid-60s, the actor launched ‘The Expendables’ film series with a group of actors who have been ruling the action genre. The actor then handed over the baton to Michael B. Jordan by taking the backseat in ‘Creed,’ the first spin-off film of the ‘Rocky’ movie series, only to earn an Academy Award nomination for his performance in the film. Stallone continues to impress the audience by offering commendable performances, making one wonder what to expect from the actor next. Well, let’s find out!

9. Tenderloin (TBA)

‘Tenderloin’ is a collaboration between History and Stallone. The police series revolves around the true story of Charles Becker, a corrupt New York City cop who leads the Strong-Arm Squad, which is tasked with keeping order in a neighborhood overrun with ethnic gangs in the Tammany Hall era of New York politics. Stallone is set to co-direct and executive produce the show with ‘Sons of Anarchy’ and ‘Yellowstone’ fame Stephen Kay writing the pilot.

“This is a passion project for Sylvester, who has discovered new facts on Becker’s case that shed new light on this infamous anti-hero. We look forward to joining forces with him to bring this incredible story to History audiences,” Eli Lehrer, exec VP and head of programming for History, said in a statement. The production of the series is yet to begin without a known starting date.

8. Hunter (TBA)

Balboa Productions started developing ‘Hunter’ in 2018 after Stallone acquired the rights to the eponymous novel by James Byron Huggins in 2009. The actor initially planned to incorporate the narrative of the novel into a ‘Rambo’ storyline but eventually decided to develop it as a standalone film. The novel revolves around Nathaniel Hunter, a man with hyper-tracking skills who gets employed to hunt down a half-human beast, created by a renegade agency, that poses a threat to human civilization. As of now, Balboa hasn’t announced the screenwriter and director of the project.

7. Expend4bles (2023)

‘Expend4bles’ is the fourth installment in ‘The Expendables’ film series. Directed by ‘Hidden Strike’ fame Scott Waugh, the action film serves as a sequel to ‘The Expendables 3’ and revolves around the titular group of mercenaries, who set out to stop Suarto, who runs a terrorist organization that smuggles nuclear warheads that will affect the relations between the United States and Russia. Stallone reprises his character Barney Ross, the leader of the Expendables. The movie marks the final appearance of Stallone in the film series with Jason Statham (Lee Christmas) expected to lead future projects. Due to the same reason, Stallone’s screentime in the same is limited.

“I heard it turned out pretty good. Jason Statham is 80 percent of it. He’s happy with it,” Stallone told The Hollywood Reporter about the film. The movie is scheduled to be released on September 22, 2023, by Lionsgate.

6. Scavenger Hunt (TBA)

A collaboration between Amazon Studios and Stallone’s Balboa Productions, ‘Scavenger Hunt’ is a genre film that revolves around a group of high school seniors who decide to revive the ancient and strictly verboten ritual of the scavenger hunt, only for them to confront a night of “bad things” as foolhardy teens. Stallone’s character is currently under wraps. Elle Callahan, who directed the horror films ‘Witch Hunt’ and ‘Head Count,’ is at the helm of the movie. Stallone’s second daughter Sistine Rose Stallone co-wrote the film with Callahan. The actor and producing partner Braden Aftergood serve as the producers of the same.

5. Never Too Old to Die (TBA)

‘Never Too Old To Die’ is an action comedy film that revolves around a mysterious murder within a retirement home for spies. A Cold War hero who lives in the establishment assumes the responsibility of finding the assassin who also lives in the same place. Brian Otting, who is known for the short film ‘Prom Car ’91,’ penned the film and is set to direct the same. The movie is produced by Stallone and Aftergood for the former’s production company Balboa Productions. Balboa is collaborating with Amazon Studios for the production of the film as part of the former’s multi-year first-look deal with the latter.

4. Tough As They Come (TBA)

Based on Travis Mills’ eponymous memoir, ‘Tough as They Come’ revolves around U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Mills, one of the only five soldiers to survive a quadruple amputation from a battlefield injury. The film explores Mills’ relationship with his father-in-law, who supports the former throughout the soldier’s recovery. Stallone is at the helm of the film and will play Mills’ father-in-law Craig Buck. Adam Driver plays Mills. Susan Carlson, Eric Carlson, and James Keach serve as the producers of the drama film. Although the project was announced in 2017, it is still in development without any updates regarding its production.

3. Little America (TBA)

‘Strange But True’ fame Rowan Athale’s dystopian film ‘Little America’ follows a former army ranger (Stallone), who is hired by an Asian billionaire to find his daughter in Little America, a walled-off ghetto within Hong Kong where expat Americans have fled after the United States became a bankrupt wasteland. Stallone’s Balboa Productions and AGC Studios (‘The Perfect Find’ and ‘The Tinder Swindler’) are producing the film. ‘Transformers’ director Michael Bay serves as an executive producer for his company Platinum Dunes (‘A Quiet Place’).

2. Tulsa King Season 2 (TBA)

Created by ‘Yellowstone’ fame Taylor Sheridan, ‘Tulsa King’ revolves around Dwight “The General” Manfredi (Stallone), a New York Mafia capo who ends up in Tulsa, Oklahoma, after a 25-year prison sentence to establish a criminal empire in the region. The first season of the series premiered on Paramount+ on November 13, 2022, concluding its run on January 8, 2023. The first round ends with Manfredi getting arrested after Stacey set him up. The sophomore installment may begin with the aftermath of the arrest and Manfredi’s efforts to become a free man.

The production of the second season is currently affected by the ongoing WGA strike. “It [the WGA strike] is definitely affecting work because we can’t move forward with a lot of projects, especially Tulsa King. But I think it’s changed so much that the writers do have a serious gripe […]. They’re in a grievance that it’s changed. There’s not enough work to keep all these writers going,” Stallone told Newsweek. If the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes conclude sooner than later, we can expect the second season of the series to premiere on Paramount+ towards the end of 2024.

1. Cliffhanger (TBA)

A “legacy sequel” to Stallone’s 1993 action film ‘Cliffhanger’ is currently in development. The original film revolves around Ranger Gabriel “Gabe” Walker, a mountain climber who sets out to help the survivors of a plane crash. The sequel is helmed by Ric Roman Waugh, who is known for directing Gerard Butler-starrer ‘Greenland,’ ‘Angel Has Fallen,’ and ‘Kandahar.’ The sequel is set years after the events of the original film and follows Gabe, who has a daughter and a “pseudo son,” with whom he runs a mountaineering company named Italian Alps. “Tragedy strikes that’s very similar to what happened in the original movie, so that father and daughter have to deal with that and how to overcome tragedy. How do we get through traumatic experiences and fight to move forward?” Waugh told Collider about the film.

The production of the movie may start after the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike. It will be shot in “the Dolomites and other places in Europe,” as per Waugh. Stallone also serves as a producer of the film.

