‘Cliffhanger (1993) is a survival action film set in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. It revolves around an experienced climber and former rescue ranger named Gabriel “Gabe” Walker (Sylvester Stallone), who finds himself confronting a deadly group of international criminals looking for three suitcases containing $100 million in uncirculated currency. ‘Cliffhanger’ is widely regarded as one of the most exhilarating, edge-of-your-seat action-adventure films ever produced. If you are wondering whether it is inspired by real-life events, we got you covered.

Is Cliffhanger a True Story?

No, ‘Cliffhanger’ is not based on a true story. However, it does have certain elements that the filmmakers borrowed from real life. According to American author Jeff Long, the plot of the film originated from his 1987 novel ‘Angels of Light,’ which was in turn inspired by a 1977 incident that involves a plane with marijuana and cocaine on board crashing into the frozen Merced Lake in the Yosemite National Park and the desperate hunt for the drugs that followed.

However, Gene Hines, one of the co-producers of ‘Cliffhanger,’ vehemently refuted this, claiming that he and screenwriter and climber John Long came up with the concept in 1985 after watching a telefilm on Yosemite climbing. They also spoke to climbers in the California park. Furthermore, Hines reportedly claimed that John Long was present in Yosemite when the aforementioned incident unfolded and got the chance to know about it quite early. He reportedly also maintained that Jeff Long didn’t have any legal rights of exclusivity over the Yosemite incident.

Eventually, after some legal struggles, Carolco Pictures, one of the production companies associated with ‘Cliffhanger,’ reportedly gave financial compensations to Hines and several others. Furthermore, John Long received the credits for coming up with the premise, while Hines was named one of the co-producers.

Michael France, who went on to write screenplays for projects like ‘GoldenEye’ and ‘The Punisher,’ received his first credit as a scriptwriter for ‘Cliffhanger.’ However, as Stallone extensively reworked the script, the actor was also credited as a scriptwriter for the film.

Arguably, the most important aspect of ‘Cliffhanger’ is mountain climbing. The response to the depiction of it in the film has been mixed from the climbing community. While some have praised the film for elevating the quality of Hollywood’s depiction of rock climbing, others have criticized it for scenes such as the one in which Sarah (Michelle Joyner) dies after her harness breaks, arguing that it creates a false fear among the general public about mountaineering gears.

R. J. Secor, a renowned climber and author, said in an interview that he loved the film, adding, “The action really moved. You couldn’t tell when it was Stallone climbing or the doubles. I liked that. All the climbers I was with liked it.” However, he, too, criticized the harness-breaking scene. “When that harness broke, I thought, ‘This is another world,’ ” he stated. The late great Wolfgang Güllich initially served as Stallone’s stunt double during the filming scenes. After his untimely death in a car accident in August 1992, Ron Kauk, another well-known climber, joined the production crew to work in the same capacity.

Ultimately, ‘Cliffhanger’ is a quintessential Stallone film: action-packed, fun, and detached from reality. Clearly, it is not based on a true story, but it’s understandable if someone thinks it is.

