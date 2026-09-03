Charlie Hunnam, the gifted British actor from Newcastle upon Tyne, England, has remarkably etched his place in showbiz with his dynamic performances and magnetic charisma on screen. His foray into acting commenced with roles in TV shows such as the edgy series ‘Queer as Folk,’ in which he plays a pivotal character. Throughout his career, Hunnam has portrayed a diverse range of characters, from his heartfelt portrayal in ‘Nicholas Nickleby’ to the fierce Raleigh Becket in the futuristic ‘Pacific Rim.’ His cinematic journey is eclectic, with notable films like ‘Crimson Peak,’ ‘The Lost City of Z,’ and ‘King Arthur: Legend of the Sword’ enriching his portfolio. Here’s a comprehensive catalog of Charlie Hunnam’s upcoming movies and TV endeavors!

1. Monster Season 4 (September 17, 2026)

After giving a brilliant performance as serial killer Ed Gein in Season 3 of Netflix’s true-crime anthology series ‘Monster,’ Hunnam will play Andrew Borden, father of Lizzie Borden, in Season 4. It will showcase the story of Lizzie Borden, played by Ella Beatty, who was accused of murdering her parents in Massachusetts in 1892. It has also been reported that Sarah Paulson will play the notorious serial killer Aileen Wuornos. Filming has wrapped, and Season 2 will arrive on September 17, 2026. You can watch the trailer here.

2. Criminal (2026)

‘Criminal’ is an Amazon Prime 8-episode crime series directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck (at least the first four episodes). Ed Brubaker and author Jordan Harper serve as showrunners. Based on the award-winning Marvel/Image comic book of the same name by Brubaker and Sean Phillips, the show follows Leo (Hunnam), a master thief who thinks three steps ahead, but all his plans are devoid of guns and violence. Other thieves consider him a coward, especially considering his father, Tommy, who was sent to prison for the murder of Teeg Lawless, the most feared man in the city. Joining Hunnam are Adria Arjona, Emilia Clarke, Luke Evans, Richard Jenkins, and John Hawkes. The series has completed post-production and will be released in 2026.

3. Legacy of Spies (TBA)

Hunnam will be seen alongside Matthew Macfadyen and Daniel Brühl in the upcoming MGM+ thriller drama series ‘Legacy of Spies.’ Based on John le Carré’s series of novels, the show will follow George Smiley’s overarching quest for his nemesis, Russian master-spy Karla, through the Cold War. The show is set across the U.K. and what was, in the time period of the story, East and West Germany, as well as Czechoslovakia. The eight-episode BBC/ MGM+ drama is written by Stephen Cornwell and Clarissa Ingram, with Cornwell as showrunner. Hunnam will play British intelligence officer Alec Leamas opposite Macfadyen’s George Smiley, Brühl will portray East German spy Jens Fielder, Devrim Lingnau Islamoğlu will portray Doris Quinz, AKA Agent Tulip, and Dan Stevens will play Bill Haydon. The cast also includes Hugh Laurie, Joe Alwyn, Tom York, Jake Dunn, Agnes O’Casey, Felix Kammerer, Volker Bruch, Ariyon Bakare, Devrim Lingnau, Saskia Rosendahl, and Safia Oakley-Green. The first season will focus primarily on ‘The Spy Who Came in From the Cold,’ one of le Carré’s best-known novels. It will also incorporate additional material from his later works, including ‘A Legacy of Spies,’ which came out in 2017. Filming of ‘Legacy of Spies’ is underway.

Read More: Alexander Skarsgård: All New Movies and TV Shows in 2025 and 2026