The Mother of Dragons, AKA Emilia Clarke, for those who have been living under a rock, claimed success in her initial years of mainstream acting. In 2010, only a year after she graduated from drama school in 2009, she got the role of Daenerys Targaryen in the HBO fantasy series ‘Game of Thrones,’ based on George R. R. Martin’s novel series ‘A Song of Ice and Fire.’ Her iconic performance in the series was loved by audiences and critics alike, and she was part of the show’s eight seasons till 2019.

While Clarke is mainly known for her performance in ‘Game of Thrones,’ the actress also has several projects that showcase her acting prowess. These include the movies ‘Me Before You,’ ‘Last Christmas,’ ‘The Pod Generation,’ and the Marvel Cinematic Universe series ‘Secret Invasion.’ They are enough to establish her as an actress with high capabilities. Moreover, her charming onscreen presence also plays an important role in making the audience watch her. So, waiting for her to return to the screen is only natural, whether you like her for charm or endearing performances. Keeping that in mind, we bring you Emilia Clarke’s upcoming projects!

1. Criminal (2026)

Amazon MGM Studios has roped in Clarke for its upcoming series adaptation of the ‘Criminal’ graphic novels created by Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips. Brubaker has adapted the screenplay. The plot will be an inter-generational story of families that share a criminal history. Clarke will play the role of Mallory, a daring and witty robber. She is passionately involved with Ricky Lawless (Gus Halper). How her secrets land her and her crew in trouble is what we will see in the 8-episode drama series. Alongside Clarke and Halper, the cast includes Charlie Hunnam, Richard Jenkins, John Hawkes, Adria Arjona, Logan Browning, Garrett Hedlund, Luke Evans, Michael Mando, Mustafa Speaks, Hunter Emery, and Kadeem Hardison. Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck serve as the directors. Ed Brubaker and Jordan Harper serve as showrunners. The series has completed post-production, and the first episode of the 8-episode first season will drop on Prime Video in 2026.

2. When Darkness Loves Us (2027)

Clarke will star alongside Victoria Pedretti and Natascha McElhone in James Ashcroft’s horror movie ‘When Darkness Loves Us.’ The story is based on Elizabeth Engstrom’s 1980s novella of the same name, from which Ashcroft, Hayley Sproull, and Eli Kent wrote the screenplay. The story follows a pregnant young woman (Clarke) who becomes trapped in an underground cave system. She must learn to survive in a world totally devoid of light. But she discovers true darkness within herself when she emerges 15 years later. Post-production is underway, and the movie will be released in theaters in 2027.

3. The Amazing Maurice – The Waters of Life (2027)

‘The Amazing Maurice – The Waters of Life,’ the sequel to ‘The Amazing Maurice,’ is an upcoming animated movie directed by Chris Drew and Toby Genkel. The screenplay is by Giles New and Keiron Self. The plot is under wraps for now. The voice cast includes Hugh Laurie as the roguish title character Maurice, Clarke as Malicia, Himesh Patel as Keith, Gemma Arterton as Peaches, Adjoa Andoh as the formidable pirate cat Admiral Katz, and David Tennant returns as Dangerous Beans. Joining them are Peter Serafinowicz as Death and Simon Callow as Werewolf. Production has yet to begin. The movies are based on Sir Terry Pratchett’s popular Discworld novels. ‘The Amazing Maurice – The Waters of Life’ is set for release in the last quarter of 2027.

4. Next Life (TBA)

Clarke will star alongside Edgar Ramírez and Jack Farthing in Drake Doremus’s romantic sci-fi drama ‘Next Life.’ The plot is written by Doremus: In modern London’s jazz world, Ivy discovers alternate realities where her romantic path takes unexpected turns, forcing her to question which life and love she truly desires. The cast also includes Laura Guest, Parvinder Shergill, Richard Curtis, Ron Cook, and Molly Gromadzki. ‘Next Life’ premiered at the Tribeca Festival in June, 2026. A release date is awaited.

5. An Ideal Wife (TBA)

Emilia Clarke is playing Oscar Wilde’s wife, Constance Lloyd, a famed author and feminist activist, in ‘An Ideal Wife.’ The movie, set in the 1880s, showcases Constance’s emotional and sexual awakening upon finding out that Wilde is gay. While addressing Wilde’s sexuality that landed him in prison for two years, the movie throws light on Lloyd’s perspective on it. Oscar’s sentence made Lloyd move to Switzerland with their children, two boys, and distance herself from him completely. She is also a figure of change due to her advocacy of women’s dress reform, which ultimately led to the rejection of the Victorian corset and the introduction of the “divided skirt,” a more comfortable women’s garment, in which her husband, too, played a significant role. Whether this is addressed in the film or not, we have to wait and see.

The movie, whose production was slated for 2025, is written by Sophie Hyde, who will also direct, and produced by Chris Curling, Olivier Delbosc, and Matthew Gledhill. As for the cast, only Clarke’s role has been announced, and we have yet to receive any updates on a potential release date.

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