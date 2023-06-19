Where is Secret Invasion Filmed?

Based on the eponymous Marvel Comics storyline and the ninth TV series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), Disney+’s ‘Secret Invasion’ is an action-adventure drama series. It centers upon Nick Fury, who finds out about a potential secret invasion of Earth by a team of hostile and shapeshifting Skrulls. To stop them in their tracks and disrupt their mission, he calls upon his allies, and together, they save humanity from the imminent threat.

Created by Kyle Bradstreet, the Marvel series sees Samuel L. Jackson reprising his role as Nick Fury alongside Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke, and more. It unfolds in various settings, including Fury’s secret lair and cities infiltrated by the Skrulls, which begs the question — where is ‘Secret Invasion’ shot? Luckily, we have gathered all the details about the same!

Secret Invasion Filming Locations

‘Secret Invasion’ is filmed in England, Georgia, and California, especially in West Yorkshire, Greater London, Surrey, St. Helens, Atlanta, and Los Angeles. Originally, the shooting for the show was supposed to begin in mid-August 2021. But due to some delay, principal photography for the debut season officially commenced in early September 2021 under the working title ‘Jambalaya’ and wrapped up in April 2022.

The filming unit returned to work for some reshoots in late July 2022. While Jackson finished his reshoots by August 12, 2022, Clarke shot some additional scenes at the end of September 2022. So, let’s not waste time and get a detailed account of all the specific locations that get infiltrated by the Skrulls as Fury and his allies fight against them in the Disney+ series!

West Yorkshire, England

A significant chunk of ‘Secret Invasion’ is lensed in the metropolitan and ceremonial county of West Yorkshire, in England’s Yorkshire and the Humber region. For instance, the production team utilizes several locales of the city of Leeds, including Bond Court, Alexander Street, Greek Street, and other sites around Leeds City Centre, to tape some pivotal sequences.

In the last week of January 2021, the filming unit transformed The Piece Hall on Blackledge in Halifax into the Russian Market Square to record numerous key portions for the first season of ‘Secret Invasion.’ Interestingly, Dean Clough Mills in Halifax also features in a few scenes of the series. In addition, the market town of Huddersfield serves as yet another filming site.

Greater London, England

The production team of ‘Secret Invasion’ occupies a few locations in Greater London for shooting several scenes on location, such as London. Specifically, Brixton Village on Coldharbour Lane is one of the London sites that appears in the Samuel L. Jackson starrer. In late February 2022, many locals and passersby spotted the cast and crew lensing pivotal scenes in and around Liverpool Street Station on Liverpool Street in London.

On top of it, the filming unit utilizes the facilities of Pinewood Studios on Pinewood Road in Iver, just outside of Greater London. They mainly use seven stages for the production of the Marvel series — Stages A, E, L, R, 3, 6, 8. It is home to 23 different sound stages, 3 TV studios, the permanently-filled underwater stage, ample backlot space, and thousands of feet of workshop and production office space. Since it is a one-stop shop for film or TV production, it is a suitable filming site for different projects.

Other Locations in England

For shooting purposes, the cast and crew travel to other locations across England, including the town of St. Helens in England’s Merseyside. Another film studio — Longcross Studios on Chobham Lane in Longcross, Chertsey in Surrey — is a prominent production location. Established in 2006, the film studio comprises four main sound stages, eight mega nova sound stages, 200 acres of backlot area, an off-road course, and a two-and-a-quarter mile test track, making it an ideal destination for filming a show such as ‘Secret Invasion.’

Atlanta, Georgia

Reportedly, a few scenes of ‘Secret Invasion’ are taped on location in Atlanta, aka the Gate City. You will likely spot various popular buildings and landmarks in the backdrop in some exterior scenes. Some are the State of Georgia Building, the Georgia-Pacific Tower, the Westin Peachtree Plaza, the Atlanta Marriott Marquis, the Atlanta Cyclorama & Civil War Museum, and the Atlanta Botanical Garden.

Los Angeles, California

Shooting of ‘Secret Invasion’ also takes place in and around the city of Los Angeles. Given its ties to the entertainment industry, LA locales have been featured in many film and TV projects over the years. So, apart from ‘Secret Invasion,’ it has hosted the production of ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts,’ ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,’ ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home,’ and ‘American Born Chinese.’

