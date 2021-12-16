Where Was Spider-Man: No Way Home Filmed?

Marvel Studios’ superhero film ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ follows Spider-Man, whose identity is revealed as Peter Parker to the world. With the media and the police following him, Parker gets into a distressing predicament. To set things right, he consults Stephen Strange in the Sanctum Sanctorum. Stephen casts a spell to make the world forget Spider-Man’s true identity, but only to worsen the situation.

Directed by Jon Watts, the film offers an astounding experience as Spider-Man faces off against some of the fiercest supervillains. As expected, the film packs action sequences against a fascinating cityscape. Captivated by the stunning visuals, we have covered the locations of the film. Let’s take a look!

Spider-Man: No Way Home Filming Locations

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ was filmed in the US and Iceland, specifically in New York, Georgia, and California. The second unit filming reportedly commenced on October 14, 2020, under the working title ‘Serenity Now.’ Sources revealed that the principal photography began on November 6, 2020, and went on till March 26, 2021. Now, let’s take a closer look at the specific locations that feature in the movie!

New York City, New York

The second unit filming chiefly took place in New York City. Astoria, Sunnyside, and Long Island City neighborhoods in the borough of Queens feature in the film. As per reports, the production crew captured a few scenes at 23rd Avenue between 31st Street and 33rd Street in Astoria, Greenpoint Avenue between 45th Street and Queens Boulevard in Sunnyside, and 46th Avenue between 5th Street and 11th Street in Long Island City. You may even recognize the Queensboro Bridge in a few scenes. It is a cantilever bridge over the East River.

Additionally, filming took place in Manhattan. The scene where Spider-Man and MJ are confronted by an angry mob was shot at West 33rd Street, at the entrance of Penn Station. Alexander Hamilton Bridge, an arch bridge over the Harlem River, features in the film as well. Moreover, Greenwich Village in Lower Manhattan serves as another production location. The neighborhood is home to the renowned Washington Square Park. Several sequences were also shot in Brooklyn, specifically on the Franklin K Lane Educational Campus at Jamaica Avenue.

Fayetteville, Georgia

A significant chunk of the filming took place at the Trilith Studios, located at 461 Sandy Creek Road, Fayetteville, which is about 22 miles from downtown Atlanta. With 24 soundstages, the studio complex is one of the major production facilities in the region. The facility offers premium workshop space for set design and other filming requirements. The backlots of the studio span over 400 acres, with distinct landscapes and two visual effects pads. ‘Captain America: Civil War,’ ‘Avengers: Infinity War,’ and ‘Avengers: Endgame’ are some of the MCU movies filmed in the studio.

Atlanta, Georgia

Frederick Douglass High School and Midtown High School – two public schools in Atlanta – hosted the production of the film despite the restrictions imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The exemption was made because the institutions have previously been used to shoot ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming.’

Los Angeles, California

The heart of Hollywood, Los Angeles is a pivotal filming location with regard to big-budget productions. The city is situated in Southern California, adjacent to the Pacific Ocean. Los Angeles is home to some of the major production companies and studios in the US and hosts numerous films and television productions annually. The City of Angels serves as a filming site for well-known films and TV shows such as ‘Licorice Pizza,’ ‘King Richard,’ ‘The Sex Lives of College Girls,’ and many more.

Iceland

Iceland is a Nordic island country in the North Atlantic Ocean. The most sparsely populated country in Europe, Iceland has a high visual appeal from the filming point of view. The green valleys, black sand beaches, and scenic rivers offer fascinating onscreen backdrops. Numerous glaciers, active volcanoes, hot springs, and waterfalls make the country a major tourist destination in Europe. Due to its unique landscape, the country has become a principal entertainment production hub. ‘Interstellar,’ ‘Blade Runner 2049,’ ‘King Arthur: Legend of the Sword,’ and ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ are some of the films shot in Iceland.

