Where Was King Arthur: Legend of the Sword Filmed?

Director Guy Ritchie brings back the Arthurian Legend in the unlikeliest venture of his oeuvre, ‘King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.’ The 2017 epic fantasy drama takes the audiences to the medieval world, where humans live side by side with mages and magical animals. Evil magician Mordred sides with Uther’s cousin Vortigern, and Vortigern performs a swift coup.

The king and the queen are dead, while their son is reared in a brothel. In due time, he must pull the Excalibur and become the rightful king of the nation, fulfilling Merlin’s prophecy. The story is ingrained in the history of England, and the film contains some breathtaking establishing shots. If you seek to discover the specific locations where the film was shot, let us find them out!

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword Filming Locations

‘King Arthur: Legend of the Sword’ was filmed in its entirety in locations in and around England, Scotland, and Wales, with a short tour to Iceland. Filming officially commenced on March 10, 2015, and went on for quite a while. The post-production chore took a lot of time, and the movie strayed from the initial release date by almost a year. The movie was produced with the participation of The Province of British Columbia Production Services Tax Credit. Let us now take you to the specific locations where the film was shot.

Leavesden, England

The majority of the interior sequences and some exterior scenes were conjured in a studio environment in England. Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden, a major film production studio located at Warner Drive in the studio area of Leavesden in Hertfordshire, lent its premises for filming sequences from the movie.

Windsor, England

The crew also visited the township of Windsor, located on the bank of the River Thames just west of London, where they filmed in the Crown Estate (Windsor Great Park). The 2020 hectares long estate houses the famous Windsor Castle, built by William the Conqueror in the 11th century.

Snowdonia, North Wales

Filming took place in Snowdonia, the northern mountainous region of Wales. The production team filmed sequences near the mountain Tryfan in the Ogwen Valley, in the Nant Gwynant valley near Beddgelert, and the village community of Capel Curig. In Nant Gwynant, the crew set up base in the Llyn Gwynant Campsite, whereas in Capel Curig, they filmed scenes in the Gwern Gof Isaf Campsite.

That little lot down there is Guy Ritchie n his crew filming King Arthur ! Welcome to Wales 😀 pic.twitter.com/3yEQ8SWfzX — ♫♪ Soul Girl ♪♫ (@bankitbuyshoes) April 19, 2015

Wester Ross, Scotland

The director led his cast and crew to a sighting of the vast natural splendor of the Scottish Highlands, where they filmed a hefty amount of outdoor scenery. They filmed scenes in Wester Ross, a sparsely populated region in the Northwestern section of the Highlands. Sequences in this region were captured in and around the Loch Torridon, a sea loch situated on the west coast of Scotland.

Scenes were filmed in the sleepy seaside village of Shieldaig (and the Ben Shieldaig estate in particular) and around the Applecross peninsula. Following the daring escape from Vortigern, the Mage leads Arthur to a cave-dwelling possibly through Bealach na Bà, a single winding road cutting through the Applecross peninsula. For a day of filming, the crew also visited the Quiraing, a panoramic landslip located on the Isle of Skye. The isle presumably stood in for the mythical Darklands in the movie.

Fjaðrárgljúfur, Iceland

The director also took a tour of Iceland to perfect the ambiance of the film. A memorable sequence involving Arthur and a snake was seemingly filmed in the canyon of Fjaðrárgljúfur in southeast Iceland. The world’s 18th largest island is defined by its wide array of landscapes.

