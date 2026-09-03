Born in Stockholm, Sweden, on August 25, 1976, Alexander Skarsgård is the eldest son of the renowned actor Stellan Skarsgård. Alexander’s entry into Hollywood was marked by a humorous stint in ‘Zoolander‘ in 2001. Yet, his magnetic portrayal of Eric Northman in HBO’s ‘True Blood’ gave him international stardom. Fans across the globe, mesmerized by Alexander’s cinematic journey, now eagerly await every announcement, every whisper of what the Swedish prodigy might bring to the screen next. As anticipation builds, here’s a list of Alexander Skarsgård’s upcoming projects!

1. Wicker (October 23, 2026)

Alexander Skarsgård, Peter Dinklage, Olivia Colman, and Elizabeth Debicki have been cast in the upcoming fantasy rom-com movie ‘Wicker.’ Alex Huston Fischer and Eleanor Wilson are helming, based on Ursula Wills’ short story ‘The Wicker Husband.’ Fischer and Wilson adapted the screenplay. The plot centers on a fisherwoman, who lives on the fringes of a seaside village; she is unmarried, stinky, and constantly teased. One day, sick of her stuffy, narrow-minded neighbors, she orders a wicker husband for herself from the local basketmaker. Unfortunately, their relationship sparks outrage, jealousy, and chaos. ‘Wicker’ premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2026. It will receive a limited release on October 23 this year, followed by a nationwide release on October 30. You can watch the trailer here.

2. The Wolf Will Tear Your Immaculate Hands (TBA)

Skarsgård will star in Nathalie Álvarez Mesén’s gothic horror feature ‘The Wolf Will Tear Your Immaculate Hands.’ Written by Nathalie Álvarez Mesén and Sjón, the story is set in the 1860s Pacific Northwest, where a Native American governess educated in a Christian mission school is hired to teach the two daughters of a British widower. The movie also stars Bronte Carmichael, Pernilla August, Forrest Goodluck, Lily LaTorre, and Darla Contois. The project is currently undergoing post-production, and details regarding the release are awaited.

3. Murderbot Season 2 (TBA)

Apple TV+ has renewed the sci-fi drama series ‘Murderbot’ for its second season. The show is based on Martha Wells’ bestselling book series, ‘The Murderbot Diaries.’ Skarsgård will be back as the self-governing security android who is both scared and attracted to its human “clients.” Alongside Skarsgård, joining the upcoming season are Steve Buscemi, Wanda Sykes, Patton Oswalt, Martha Plimpton, Bridget Everett, Michael Sheen, Tramell Tillman, Blair Underwood, and Brendan Hunt. Returning stars include Noma Dumezweni, David Dastmalchian, Sabrina Wu, Akshay Khanna, Tattiawna Jones, and Tamara Podemski, as well as recurring stars Clark Gregg, John Cho, DeWanda Wise, and Jack McBrayer. Filming of Season 2 is underway.

4. The Tiger (TBA)

‘The Tiger’ is an upcoming thriller directed by Myroslav Slaboshpytskyi, who gained recognition with his 2014 film ‘The Tribe.’ It is adapted from John Valliant’s book of the same name. Set against the chilling landscapes of eastern Russia during the late 90s, this true-story-inspired narrative draws inspiration from John Vaillant’s book, which pivots around the Tiger Team – a group of men devoted to safeguarding endangered tigers. The plot thickens when their leader, Vanzin (Skarsgård), confronts a moral dilemma: to hunt a revenge-driven tiger that has lethally retaliated against a poacher. This isn’t a mere man vs. beast showdown; it’s an intricate web of vengeance, ethics, and survival.

Alongside Skarsgård’s portrayal of Vanzin, Dane DeHaan steps into the shoes of Kanchuga, the team’s young environmental scientist, who grapples with the mission’s ethical ramifications. Notably, the film, which has been in development for a long while, boasts producers like Darren Aronofsky, Dede Gardner, Ari Handel, Mark Heyman, Jeremy Kleiner, and Brad Pitt, marking a collaboration that cinephiles are keenly anticipating. As the tale explores the blurred lines between predator and protector, ‘The Tiger’ promises a deep dive into the human psyche and the complexities of moral choices. The film is currently in its pre-production stages.

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