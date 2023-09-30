Born in Stockholm, Sweden, on August 25, 1976, Alexander Skarsgård is the eldest son of the renowned actor Stellan Skarsgård. His early foray into acting began at the tender age of seven but it was his role in the Swedish television series ‘Hunden Som Log (‘The Dog That Smiled’)’ at age 13 that brought him to prominence in his homeland. However, the limelight was overwhelming, prompting him to step away from the world of glitz and glamour momentarily. After serving in the Swedish military and contemplating a career in architecture, the allure of acting pulled him back.

Alexander’s entry into Hollywood was marked by a humorous stint in ‘Zoolander‘ in 2001. Yet, his magnetic portrayal of Eric Northman in HBO’s ‘True Blood‘ gave him international stardom. Roles in ‘Melancholia’ (2011), ‘The Legend of Tarzan’ (2016), and the lauded series ‘Big Little Lies‘ (2017-2019) further stamped his prowess as an actor. Fans across the globe, mesmerized by Alexander’s cinematic journey, now eagerly await every announcement, every whisper of what the Swedish prodigy might bring to the screen next. As anticipation builds, here’s a list of Alexander Skarsgård’s upcoming projects!

1. Lee (2024)

‘Lee’ is an upcoming drama-biographical film directed by Ellen Kuras, chronicling the captivating journey of Elizabeth Lee Miller. From her beginnings as a celebrated fashion model, Miller later transitioned into a distinguished war correspondent for Vogue magazine amidst the harrowing backdrop of World War II. This film insightfully captures her evolution, laying bare the myriad challenges and profound experiences she navigated during the war’s turbulent epoch.

Alexander Skarsgård steps into the shoes of Roland Penrose, a key figure in Miller’s life. His portrayal promises depth and nuance as he embodies the role of Penrose, closely intertwined with the life and times of Lee Miller. Joining Skarsgård is a formidable ensemble, with names like Kate Winslet, who portrays Elizabeth Lee Miller, Andrea Riseborough, Marion Cotillard, Josh O’Connor, and Andy Samberg ensuring the film’s elevated stature in the cinematic arena. Given the buzz, especially around Winslet’s anticipated performance as Miller, the film is set to resonate with audiences globally. The film is set to release on Sky Cinema in 2024.

2. Eric Larue (TBA)

‘Eric Larue’ is an upcoming drama film directed by Michael Shannon, based on the eponymous play penned by Brett Neveu. This poignant film captures the turbulent aftermath of a harrowing incident, following a teenager, the son of Janice, who shoots and kills three of his classmates. The narrative revolves around Janice’s tumultuous journey as she grapples with overwhelming grief, the piercing judgments of society, and her desperate quest for solace and understanding amidst the chaos.

Skarsgård takes on a pivotal role, portraying the spouse of Judy Greer’s character Janice. As the distraught father of the perpetrator, his character is entangled in the emotional quagmire and societal fallout following the devastating event. The film boasts a robust cast, including Alison Pill, Annie Parisse, Kate Arrington, Tracy Letts, Paul Sparks, and others. The film premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 10, 2023. As of now, a theatrical release date has not been announced.

3. The Pack (TBA)

‘The Pack’ is an upcoming psychological thriller film directed by Alexander Skarsgård, marking his feature film debut behind the camera. The storyline takes place in the heart of Alaska, where a group of documentarians embark on a mission to save an endangered wolf species. However, their endeavor soon uncovers more profound secrets than the wilderness itself. When they later reunite at a renowned awards ceremony, simmering tensions and a dark revelation threaten to destabilize their collective achievement. Skarsgård also stars in the film and is joined by the talented Florence Pugh, strengthening the movie’s appeal. The screenplay is penned by Rose Gilroy, known for ‘Project Artemis.’ The film is currently in the pre-production stages.

4. The Tiger (TBA)

‘The Tiger’ is an upcoming thriller-drama directed by Myroslav Slaboshpytskyi, who gained recognition with his 2014 film ‘The Tribe.’ Set against the chilling landscapes of eastern Russia during the late 90s, this true-story-inspired narrative draws inspiration from John Vaillant’s book, which pivots around the Tiger Team – a group of men devoted to safeguarding endangered tigers. The plot thickens when their leader, Vanzin (Skarsgård), confronts a moral dilemma: to hunt a revenge-driven tiger that has lethally retaliated against a poacher. This isn’t a mere man vs. beast showdown; it’s an intricate web of vengeance, ethics, and survival.

Alongside Skarsgård’s portrayal of Vanzin, Dane DeHaan steps into the shoes of Kanchuga, the team’s young environmental scientist, who grapples with the mission’s ethical ramifications. Notably, the film, which has been in development for a long while, boasts producers like Darren Aronofsky, Dede Gardner, Ari Handel, Mark Heyman, Jeremy Kleiner, and Brad Pitt, marking a collaboration that cinephiles are keenly anticipating. As the tale explores the blurred lines between predator and protector, ‘The Tiger’ promises a deep dive into the human psyche and the complexities of moral choices. The film is currently in its pre-production stages.

