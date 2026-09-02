After making her mark in the world of cinema with Carol Morley’s 2014 drama film ‘The Falling,’ Florence Pugh left an impression on many, which earned her the leading role as a young bride in the 2016 independent film ‘Lady Macbeth.’ For the latter, she won the BIFA Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a British Independent Film in 2017. Since then, Pugh’s career has only seen an upward graph, having worked with some of the most talented filmmakers of her time, notably with Ari Aster on ‘Midsommar,’ Greta Gerwig on ‘Little Women,’ and Christopher Nolan on ‘Oppenheimer.’

By being a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, playing Yelena Belova in ‘Black Widow’ and ‘Hawkeye,’ Pugh has cemented herself as one of the most recognizable faces in the industry. In 2022, the Academy Award-nominated actress starred alongside Harry Styles in ‘Don’t Worry Darling‘ as Alice Chambers, while the following year, she featured alongside Morgan Freeman in ‘A Good Person.’ Given the range of her acting skills and after her scintillating portrayal of Jean Tatlock in ‘Oppenheimer,’ our readers may be interested in knowing what to expect from her in the future. Here is the list of Florence Pugh’s upcoming movies and TV shows.

1. East of Eden (October 1, 2026)

Florence Pugh is attached to star alongside Christopher Abbott in Netflix’s ‘East of Eden,’ a limited series based on the 1952 eponymous book by John Steinbeck. The series follows the multi-generational Trask family saga explored from the perspective of the standout female character Cathy Ames, played by Pugh. Spanning the period between the American Civil War and the end of World War I, the story highlights the conflicts of two generations of brothers; the first being the kind, gentle Adam Trask and his wild brother Charles, and the second one being Adam’s sons, Aron and Caleb, whose mother, Cathy (a manipulative prostitute), left them. Zoe Kazan and Alexander Chee adapted the screenplay. The cast includes Mike Faist as Charles Trask, Christopher Abbott as Adam Trask, Joseph Zada as Caleb Trask, and Joe Anders as Aron Trask, along with Ciarán Hinds, Martha Plimpton, and Tracy Letts. The show is currently in its post-production phase. All episodes will drop on October 1, 2026. You can watch the teaser here.

2. Avengers: Doomsday (December 18, 2026)

Pugh will reprise her role as Yelena Belova in ‘Avengers: Doomsday,’ directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo. Robert Downey Jr. plays Doctor Doom. Other actors reprising their respective roles in the MCU include Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Anthony Mackie as Captain America, Sebastian Stan as the Winter Soldier/Bucky Barnes, Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as the Thing, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/Human Torch, Florence Pugh as Black Widow Yelena Belova, Lewis Pullman as Bob Reynolds/Sentry, Patrick Stewart as Professor Xavier, Ian McKellen as Magneto, Letitia Wright as Shuri/Black Panther, David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian, James Marsden as Cyclops, Kelsey Grammer as Hank McCoy/Beast, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Chris Evans as Steve Rogers, Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor, Winston Duke as M’Baku, and more. Post-production is complete. ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ will be released on December 18, 2026. You can watch the Doctor Doom teaser for ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ here.

3. Dune: Part Three (December 18, 2026)

Florence Pugh is expected to return as Princess Irulan for Denis Villeneuve’s ‘Dune: Messiah.’ Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve are working on the story based on Frank Herbert’s novel of the same name in the ‘Dune’ book series. It will take place around 12 years after the events of ‘Dune: Part Two’ and will follow Muad’dib, AKA Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), heir to unimaginable power, as he brings to fruition the ancient scheme to create a super-being ruler among men, not in the heavens. Other cast members include Zendaya as the Fremen tribal warrior Chani and Anya Taylor-Joy as Alia Atreides. Robert Pattinson is rumored to star as a character named Scytale. Ida Brooke is also cast. ‘Dune: Messiah’ will finish the Paul Atreides arc and end Villeneuve’s association with the ‘Dune’ universe. Post-production is complete, and the movie will be released on December 18, 2026. You can watch the trailer here.

4. 42.6 Years (TBA)

Pugh will star alongside Annette Bening and Andy Samberg in the upcoming rom-com movie ‘42.6 Years.’ Craig Gillespie and Michael Schwartz have directed. The story, penned by Samberg and Seth Reiss, follows a young man who wakes up from a failed experimental lifesaving procedure in which he was cryogenically frozen for 42.6 years and realizes he wants his ex-girlfriend back. He’ll have to overcome the fact that while he hasn’t aged a day. The cast also includes Adrian Martinez. Filming is underway.

5. The Midnight Library (TBA)

Pugh will star in Garth Davis’s fantasy feature ‘The Midnight Library.’ Based on Matt Haig’s novel, the story, adapted for the screen by Nick Payne and Laura Wade, centers on Nora Seed (Pugh), who finds herself in a library between life and death with the chance to experience all the potential lives she could have lived. Filming will begin at the beginning of 2027. Paramount Pictures is in charge of distribution.

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