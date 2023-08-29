After making her mark in the world of cinema with Carol Morley’s 2014 drama film ‘The Falling,’ Florence Pugh left an impression on many, which earned her the leading role as a young bride in the 2016 independent film ‘Lady Macbeth.’ For the latter, she won the BIFA Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a British Independent Film in 2017. Since then, Pugh’s career has only seen an upward graph having worked with some of the most talented filmmakers of her time, notably with Ari Aster on ‘Midsommar,’ Greta Gerwig on ‘Little Women,’ and Christopher Nolan on ‘Oppenheimer.’

By being a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, playing Yelena Belova in ‘Black Widow‘ and ‘Hawkeye,’ Pugh has cemented herself as one of the most recognizable faces in the industry. In 2022, the Academy Award-nominated actress stars alongside Harry Styles in ‘Don’t Worry Darling‘ as Alice Chambers while the following year, she features alongside Morgan Freeman in ‘A Good Person.’ Given the range of her acting skills and after her scintillating portrayal of Jean Tatlock in ‘Oppenheimer,’ our readers may be interested in knowing what to expect from her in the future. Here is the list of all the upcoming movies and TV shows of Florence Pugh.

1. Dune: Part Two (2024)

Pugh’s next release will most likely be the Denis Villeneuve directorial ‘Dune: Part Two.’ A sequel to the 2021 film ‘Dune,’ it is a science fiction film that chronicles the continuing journey of Paul Atreides, who unites with Chani and the Fremen while seeking vengeance on the conspirators who destroyed his family. Caught between choosing the love of his life and the fate of the universe, he has the responsibility to prevent the terrible future that awaits everyone.

Pugh essays the role of Princess Irulan Corrino, the Emperor’s daughter. Currently in the post-production process, the epic sci-fi drama was set to be released on October 20, 2023, before getting postponed to November 17, 2023. However, the release got delayed again due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike and is now officially set to be released on March 15, 2024. You can watch the official trailer of the film here!

2. Thunderbolts (2024)

Based on the Marvel Comics’ eponymous team, ‘Thunderbolts’ is the 13th installment of Marvel’s The Multiverse Saga. Directed by Jake Schreier, the superhero film brings together a team of villains and anti-heroes who are recruited by the government to go on high-profile missions. Pugh is reprising her role as Yelena Belova in the Marvel movie, which was set to begin production in June 2023 and release on July 26, 2024. However, due to the ongoing WGA strike, the production got delayed and the film’s release date got pushed back to December 20, 2024.

3. We Live in Time (TBA)

After her romantic role in ‘Oppenheimer,’ Pugh will once again drape herself in romance in the John Crowley directorial, ‘We Live in Time,’ but this time with the talented Andrew Garfield. Although the plot is still kept under wraps, it is known that it is an immersive love story of Almut and Tobias. Pugh essays the character Almut. The shooting of the movie commenced in April 2023. Apart from Garfield and Pugh, the cast also includes the likes of Adam James, Marama Corlett, Aoife Hinds, and Nikhil Parmar. The romantic drama movie is reportedly in the process of post-production as of writing, expected to be released sometime in 2024.

4. The Pack (TBA)

Pugh bagged the role of another lead in the psychological thriller ‘The Pack,’ with Alexander Skarsgård set to star alongside her as well as be at the helm of it. The movie focuses on a group of documentarians who embark on a dangerous mission to save a nearly extinct species of wolves in the remote wilderness and tundra of Alaska. When the crew is reunited at a prestigious awards ceremony, things begin to go south as a deadly truth threatens to unravel their accomplishments. With the film still at the stage of pre-production, its speculated release date is expected to be sometime in late 2024 or early 2025.

5. Dolly (TBA)

Inspired by the eponymous short story by Elizabeth Bear, ‘Dolly’ is a courtroom movie that revolves around a robotic companion doll that murders its owner. In a shocking turn of events, the doll claims that she did not commit the crime and asks for a lawyer to represent her in court to help her get relieved of the charges. Pugh is attached to the project, not only to star as the titular lead but also as one of the executive producers. Given the fact that Drew Pearce and Vanessa Taylor are responsible for developing the script, it is one of the most anticipated future projects of Pugh.

6. East of Eden (TBA)

Florence Pugh is attached to star in as well as co-produce Netflix’s ‘East of Eden,’ a limited series based on the 1952 eponymous book of John Steinbeck. Exploring the novel’s predominant themes of trauma, repair, love, betrayal, duty, and free will, the show will possibly try to portray the chronicles of the Task family against the backdrop of huge historical forces. Executive producer and screenwriter Zoe Kazan told Deadline, “Florence Pugh is our dream Cathy; I can’t imagine a more thrilling actor to bring this character to life.” The show’s filming is yet to begin.

7. The Maid (TBA)

An adaptation of the debut eponymous novel by Nita Prose, ‘The Maid’ is a murder mystery movie, which sees Pugh take on the role of Molly Gray. The actress also serves as a producer alongside Josh McLaughlin and Chris Goldberg. The narrative revolves around Molly the maid, a perfectionist who leaves every room in perfect condition. During her duty, she not only comes across the dirt in the guests’ closets but also their dirty secrets. Although it’s been nearly three years since the movie was picked up by Universal, further announcements regarding its production and release are yet to be made public.

