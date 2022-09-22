Where Was Don’t Worry Darling Filmed?

Directed by Olivia Wilde, ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ is a psychological thriller movie that revolves around a young and happy couple — Alice and Jack Chambers. In the 1950s, Alice is a homemaker living with her husband in a utopian experimental community created by the same company for which Jack works. As time passes, she starts to get curious about his work on the secret Victoria Project, which drives her to the edge.

Soon, their seemingly perfect lives begin to show signs of frailty as Alice’s determination to investigate the project gives way to high levels of tensions within the utopian community. Starring Harry Styles, Florence Pugh, Gemma Chan, Chris Pine, and KiKi Layne, the movie’s dramatic and intense thriller is done justice by powerful performances from the talented ensemble. Moreover, the 1950s setting against the backdrop of the utopian community is bound to make one wonder where ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ was actually shot. Well, if you are one such curious soul, you might be interested in what we have to share about the same!

Don’t Worry Darling Filming Locations

‘Don’t Worry Darling’ was filmed entirely in California, particularly in Greater Los Angeles. The principal photography for the Olivia Wilde directorial reportedly commenced in October 2020 but got halted for a couple of weeks in early November 2020 when a crew member tested positive for COVID-19. After the short delay, the production was back on track and finally got wrapped up in February 2021. Now, let us take you to all the specific locations that make an appearance in the thriller movie!

Greater Los Angeles, California

All the pivotal sequences for ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ were lensed across Greater Los Angeles, the second largest metropolitan region in the United States that encompasses Ventura County, San Bernardino County, Riverside County, Orange County, and Los Angeles County. The opening scene of the movie that involves Frank’s house was taped at The Kaufmann Desert House at 470 West Vista Chino in Palm Springs. Interestingly, it is the first movie to be shot at this elegant property.

Most of the houses’ exteriors for the film were taped on location at Azul Circus in the Canyon View Estates at 2400 South Sierra Madre in Palm Springs. Other Palm Springs production locations that the filming unit utilized for recording the movie are the Palm Springs City Hall at 3200 East Tahquitz Canyon Way and the Palm Springs Visitor Center at 2901 North Palm Canyon Drive. The production team not only stayed at La Quinta Resort & Club, located at 49-499 Eisenhower Drive in La Quinta, but they also lensed a few pivotal sequences for the movie on location.

Furthermore, during the filming schedule, the cast and crew members of ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ were spotted in and around The Volcano House at 50451 Silver Valley Road in Newberry Springs recording some scenes for the film. Troy Dry Lake and Barstow are a couple of other sites near Newberry Springs that served as prominent filming locations. It appears that the production team also set up camp in the city of Los Angeles for shooting purposes.

