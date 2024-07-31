32 Best Action Movies on Netflix (July 2024)

Action films are one of the most streamed genres on OTT, period. While there is no dearth of such films across the platforms, their popularity has led the platforms to produce their own action films that cater to their audiences’ cravings for guns, bullets, and the wrath of God. Netflix is no exception to this and has a variety of action flicks, ranging from personal revenge to large-scale wars to high-stake heists and more. Here, we bring you the best action films available to stream on Netflix.

32. Sweet Girl (2021)

A father-daughter duo is caught in a deep-rooted conspiracy in the Brian Andrew Mendoza directorial. It stars Jason Momoa and Isabela Merced as Ray, the father (a survival expert), and Rachel, the daughter (trained in MMA), respectively. The film shows Ray losing his wife to cancer after a life-saving drug by the company BioPrime is pulled from the markets. Rage and pain propel him to threaten the BioPrime CEO, and he eventually finds proof of corruption within the manufacturing giant.

However, an attack by a hitman on Ray and Rachel makes it clear that BioPrime has more at stake than its reputation. Will the father and daughter be able to protect themselves from the powers trying to kill them and bring BioPrime and all those involved in its criminality to light? ‘Sweet Girl’ incorporates revenge, which is a two-parter separated by a twist. This, along with the action sequences, makes the film an entertaining action flick. You can watch it here.

31. Bright (2017)

A fantasy action drama directed by David Ayer, ‘Bright’ is set in an alternate Earth wherein humans and mythical creatures live together. However, with inter-species co-existence comes inter-species tension and racism that both LAPD police officer Daryl Ward and his partner Nick Jakoby, an orc police officer, have to face, even from each other at times. However, they are forced to put aside their differences and work together to solve the case of an ancient relic that has gone missing before its owner, an elf, wreaks havoc searching for it. Will Smith and Joel Edgerton star as Daryl Ward and Nick Jakoby, respectively. Co-stars include Noomi Rapace and Lucy Fry, both of whom play elves. ‘Bright’ blends magic with action, giving us a unique action-packed experience that has its perks. You can watch the film here.

30. The Mother (2023)

In Niki Caro’s The Mother, Jennifer Lopez plays the role of a former military operative codenamed ‘The Mother.’ The irony is that she had to give away her baby daughter to the FBI to keep her safe. Twelve years pass with her only getting to know about her baby from a third person. However, a day comes when she gets the word that arms dealer/child trafficker Hector Álvarez, a face from her past, is looking for Zoe (the name given to her daughter; Lucy Paez plays the character). Now, the Mother has to not only protect her child but also make up for the time that went by, time that Zoe never got to spend with her biological mom. Lopez looks good doing the action, and the struggling motherhood avatar of her character adds another layer to the narrative. Overall, the film is a decent action flick and an easy option for a binge-watch. You can stream it here.

29. Red Notice (2021)

With a stellar star cast that includes Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson, and Gal Gadot, Rawson Marshall Thurber’s ‘Red Notice’ takes us on a globe-trotting heist. In the middle of the plot, we have three ancient Egyptian bejeweled eggs that are sought by two competing thieves, Nolan Booth (Reynolds) and Sarah “The Bishop” Black (Gadot). The events that follow land Booth and FBI profiler John Hartley (Johnson), who was tracking Booth and is framed for theft, in prison. While they do not like each other, they decide to work together, albeit reluctantly, to escape the prison and bring down the Bishop. However, neither can be trusted by the other as they have their respective motives, and one is even connected to Bishop! To find out which one, you can watch this large-scale heist action comedy right here.

28. The Siege of Jadotville (2016)

Winner of three Irish Film & Television Awards, ‘The Siege of Jadotville’ is based on Declan Power’s 2005 book, ‘The Siege at Jadotville: The Irish Army’s Forgotten Battle.’ Directed by Richie Smyth, it follows a troop of Irish peacekeepers led by Commandant Pat Quinlan (Jamie Dornan), who take on the Katangese forces from their defense position at a UN compound in Jadotville. The siege occurred in 1961 during the Congo Crisis (1960-1965).

For those into historical action dramas, ‘The Siege of Jadotville’ does a good job incorporating historical events and showcasing the war via compelling visuals. We also get an emotional angle that addresses the feelings of the UN peacekeepers. Besides Dornan, the film also offers strong performances by Emmanuelle Seigner, Jason O’Mara, Mikael Persbrandt, and Mark Strong. You can stream the film here.

27. Polar (2019)

An action film starring Mads Mikkelsen is an automatic addition to any action-films list. In Jonas Åkerlund’s ‘Polar,’ he plays the role of renowned assassin Duncan Vizla. As he nears retirement in his remote Montana town, the organization he worked for sends a squad of young assassins to kill him. While his bloodied past allows him to endure the torture he is subjected to by the squad, the kidnapping of his Montana neighbor Camille (Vanessa Hudgens) picks at his rage.

This leads him to rain down hellfire on them, proving himself worthy of his reputation. However, the extent to which he goes to rescue Camille results from a past connection he shares with her, one full of guilt. Entertaining, especially for Mads Mikkelsen fons, ‘Polar’ is based on Víctor Santos’s 2013 graphic novel ‘Polar: Came From the Cold.’ You can watch it here.

26. Kate (2021)

‘Kate’ is a revenge action flick directed by Cedric Nicolas-Troyan. It stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead as the titular character, an assassin-for-hire whose latest mission to kill a yakuza member goes wrong after she executes the target in front of his child. Her decision to retire takes a turn for the worse after she is poisoned and finds out that she has only a day to live. With death knocking on her door, she goes hunting, searching for the person responsible for poisoning her, thereby uncovering secrets connected to her past, her handler (Woody Harrelson), and the yakuza. With a gripping story that blends the past and the present effectively, ‘Kate’ is a stylized action drama binge-worthy with ample blood and violence. You can watch it here.

25. The Old Guard (2020)

‘The Old Guard’ follows a group of mercenaries/guards who have been around for ages thanks to regenerative abilities that keep them from dying. At the center of the narrative is Andy (Charlize Theron), who, along with her team, is ambushed during their latest rescue operation brought to them by former CIA operative James Copley (Chiwetel Ejiofor). In reality, Copley works for a guy named Steven Merrick (Harry Melling), who wants to experiment on the immortals.

What follows is how the team stays together and fights while reaching out to another immortal who has only recently realized her abilities. The sense of service is thus pinned against the weariness of staying alive for centuries in this action-packed Gina Prince-Bythewood directorial. The film is based on Greg Rucka’s eponymous graphic novel series. You can watch it here.

24. Army of the Dead (2021)

One of the best zombie films to have come out in recent times, ‘Army of the Dead’ is directed by Zach Snyder. The film follows a group of mercenaries led by Scott Ward (Dave Bautista), who are tasked with taking out $200 million from a casino vault in Las Vegas. The catch? Las Vegas is ridden with the undead and has thus been walled from all sides, with the military about to drop a nuke on it. So, in a race against time, the squad has to make its way through the army of the dead, into the vault, take the money, and escape. With signature Snyder action sequences, accompanied by a well-crafted narrative that incorporates the zombies as well, ‘Army of the Dead’ is a no-brainer. The impressive cast includes Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera, Theo Rossi, Matthias Schweighöfer, and Hiroyuki Sanada. You can watch the film here.

23. Sixty Minutes (2024)

‘Sixty Minutes’ is a German action drama directed by Oliver Kienle. Set within a time span of 60 minutes, the fast-paced flick follows MMA fighter Octavio (Emilio Sakraya), who has to choose between an upcoming fight and his daughter’s custody. The double-edged catch is that if he doesn’t fight, those who have paid for him to win will lose their money and possibly kill him, and if he doesn’t go to his daughter’s birthday, he will lose her custody forever.

Octavio naturally chooses the former option so that he can make it to his daughter in 60 minutes but that is only if he is able to take on all the thugs blocking his path. After all, they cannot let him leave the match. This results in a bloody string of fights in the streets of Berlin, Germany, as a father rushes to see his daughter. To find out whether he makes it in time, you can watch ‘Sixty Minutes’ here.

22. The Violence Action (2022)

The underrated Japanese movie follows Kikuno Kei (Kanna Hashimoto), a young pink-haired woman whose life is divided into two parts: a university student and a contract killer. Her boss (Fumika Baba) and handler (Takashi Okamura) run a ramen restaurant that serves as a cover for their professional services. Unfortunately, the profession gets personal after Kikuno locks horns with Michitaka (Yu Shirota), the top assassin of the Denma Gumi crime family that is undergoing its own power struggle. This is after she kills many henchmen of the family. Complex in its way, especially as the violence involves Kikuno’s love interest Terano (Yosuke Sugino), who is also connected to Denma Gumi, ‘The Violence Action’ does manage to offer an entertaining manga-esque mix of story, action, and humor. You can watch it here.

21. Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny (2016)

Based on the novel ‘Iron Knight, Silver Vase’ by Wang Dulu, ‘Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny’ is a sequel to ‘Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon’ (2000). The wuxia drama revolves around the powerful sword, the Green Destiny, that legendary warrior Yu Shu Lien (Michelle Yeoh) has to protect against all who want to steal it and use its power to take control of the Iron Way.

With villainous warlord Hades Dai (Jason Scott Lee) bent on claiming the sword’s power, Shu Lien teams up with the Silent Wolf in the West (Donnie Yen) and other warriors from the Iron Way to protect the sword at all costs. Custom-made for those who are into wuxia movies, ‘Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny’ brings together two of the most popular martial arts actors (Yeoh and Yen) to give us an entertaining, action-packed film. You can watch it here.

20. Carter (2022)

A South Korean action flick that is one-take (visually speaking), ‘Carter’ follows the titular guy (Joo Won) who is involuntarily tasked, by a voice in his head, with finding and rescuing a kid named Ha-na (Kim Bo-min) and taking her safely to a North Korean facility. Why? Because she is carrying the antibodies that can cure the deadly effects of the virus that has led to a zombie pandemic. The catch? Agents, gangsters, and soldiers are coming after him and the girl. What makes the film one of a kind is the speed and urgency that is incorporated via the decision to use hidden cuts. As a result, the whole film seems like a continuous string of action-laced events, barely giving the viewers room to breathe, which is also the case with Carter. Directed by Byung gil Jung, the film can be streamed here.

19. Project Power (2020)

Set in the future, ‘Project Power’ is a sci-fi action flick directed by Henry Joost. At its center is Power, a pill that gives its user a unique, bizarre power for five minutes. Each user accesses a different power, which soon starts to add to the city’s crime rate. This is what makes NOPD detective Frank Shaver (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) team up with street-smart Power dealer Robin Reilly (Dominique Fishback) and U.S. Army Major Art (Jamie Foxx), one of Power’s first test subjects to track down the group responsible for pills’ widespread use and production. High on “super-powered” action sequences and incredible visuals, ‘Project Power’ won two awards at the 2021 Visual Effects Society Awards. You can watch the film here.

18. Day Shift (2022)

Directed by J. J. Perry, ‘Day Shift’ stars Jamie Foxx as blue-collar Bud Jablonski, a pool cleaner who is also a vampire hunter, though not in a “Blade” kind of way but in a more grounded manner (within the narrative). He makes extra money by selling vampire fangs at a pawn shop. However, when he realizes that vampire fangs aren’t cutting it for him and he needs to earn more to prevent his ex-wife from taking their daughter and moving to a different place, he reaches out to his old friend Big John Elliot (Snoop Dogg).

With John’s reference, he might just be able to enter the union of vampire hunters. He does get the chance but has conditions to follow, including continuous supervision by another union representative, Sep (Dave Franco). A lot of bloodsuckers are killed in a gruesome manner as a result, with a touch of comedy that is underscored by Foxx’s impeccable acting. Adding to the vibe is Snoop Dogg, who sprinkles his own spice to the drama. You can watch ‘Day Shift’ here.

17. The Gray Man (2022)

Featuring famous actors Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, ‘The Gray Man’ is an epic-scale action thriller directed by Anthony and Joe Russo and based on Mark Greane’s 2009 novel. Nominated in the visual effects in feature category at the 21st Visual Effects Society Awards, it follows Sierra Six (Gosling), a CIA assassin who is forced to go on the run after getting his hands on compromising information against CIA director Denny Carmichael (Regé-Jean Page).

Carmichael is Six’s handler for the latest mission and deploys the services of Lloyd Hansen (Evans), a sociopathic former CIA agent, to track down Six before he reveals the information to anyone. The chase that follows takes colossal form, involving explosions and destructions as well as close-quarter combat, all of which are reminiscent of ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier,’ also directed by the Russo Brothers. You can watch ‘The Gray Man’ here.

16. The Rebel Moon Franchise (2023, 2024)

An epic space action drama by Zack Snyder, ‘Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire’ (2023) and ‘Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver’ (2024) are the two parts of the journey of Kora (Sofia Boutella), a former soldier of Imperium, the military forces of the Motherworld empire. Weighed down by a heavily guilt-ridden past, she finds solace in her new home on the moon of Veldt, its people becoming her family. However, she is forced to pick up arms again after murderous Imperium admiral Atticus Noble (Ed Skrein) threatens them with death unless they provide the army with its harvest.

What follows is Nora going on a space voyage to recruit warriors who shall fight alongside her against the Imperium because surrendering is never an option. Visually stunning action sequences are the sole reason this film stands out from the rest of the films on this list, thanks to Snyder’s appetite for slow motion. Alongside Boutella and Skrein, the impressive cast includes Michiel Huisman, Djimon Hounsou, Charlie Hunnam, Ray Fisher, and Doona Bae. You can watch the film here.

15. Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F (2024)

‘Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F’ marks the return of Eddie Murphy’s iconic character, Detective Axel Foley, after 30 years. We last saw him in ‘Beverly Hills Cop III’ (1994), to which this film serves as a sequel. Directed by Mark Molloy, the film follows Foley, who returns to Beverly Hills to reunite with his estranged daughter. However, he soon finds himself in the middle of a conspiracy that is unveiled following the murder of a cop. With his old partners and new ones, he starts digging, only to come across a connection between the Beverley Hills Police Department and a Mexican cartel. Joining Murphy in the film are Taylour Paige, John Ashton, Judge Reinhold, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt. You can watch ‘Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F’ here.

14. Maria (2019)

Directed by Pedring Lopez, ‘Maria’ is an 18+ Filipino action flick starring Cristine Reyes as the titular assassin. In what is a straightforward revenge plot, Maria’s hope to settle down and lock away her bloody past is shattered after her husband (Guji Lorenzana) and daughter are killed by her former peers, including her partner-in-crime, Kaleb (Ivan Padilla). Bent on revenge, she reaches out to her sources, prepares herself with the required firearms, and sets off on a gory killing spree. We also get a strong dose of MMA in the film, which adds to its action quotient. You can watch ‘Maria’ here.

13. The Man from U.N.C.L.E. (2015)

Based on the 1964 eponymous MGM television series, ‘The Man from U.N.C.L.E.’ is directed by Guy Ritchie, whose signature style of presenting a subtly stylized blend of action and humor is showcased aptly here. Set in the 1960s Cold War era, the film follows CIA agent Napoleon Solo and KGB agent Illya Kuryakin, who have to work together, albeit reluctantly, to prevent a Nazi criminal organization from detonating a nuclear weapon that it is building using the research of nuclear scientist Dr. Udo Teller.

Their key to infiltrating the organization is Gaby Teller, Udo’s daughter. Unfortunately, Gaby has her own motives and orders that can potentially cost Solo and Kuryakin their lives. The film stars Henry Cavill as Napoleon Solo, Armie Hammer as Illya Kuryakin, Alicia Vikander as Gaby Teller, and Elizabeth Debicki as Victoria, a member of the Nazi crime organization. Ranked 50th on the best action movies of all time by Rolling Stone, ‘The Man from U.N.C.L.E.’ is a commendable action flick you can watch right here.

12. Mosul (2019)

The Matthew Michael Carnahan-directed Arabic war action drama is based on the 2016 Battle of Mosul, which was fought between the Iraqi Government forces (and its allies) and the Islamic State (ISIS) that had taken over Mosul in 2014. The film follows Kawa (Adam Bessa), a 21-year-old police officer who is rescued by a Nineveh SWAT Team led by Commander Jasem (Suhail Dabbach) and joins the latter in the mission to destroy an ISIS camp. ‘Mosul’ offers a gripping and visceral depiction of the different stages of urban warfare and their effects on the men. It is inspired by The New Yorker article “The Desperate Battle to Destroy ISIS” by Luke Mogelson. You can watch the film here.

11. AKA (2023)

The underrated French action crime drama follows expert infiltrator Adam Franco, who navigates his way inside the house of ganglord Victor Pastore. This is so that he can find out about Pastore’s give-and-take with Sudanese warlord Moktar Al Tayeb, who was responsible for a bombing in Paris. While things seem to be going smoothly, Adam develops an unlikely friendship with Pastore’s young son, Jonathan, earning the ganglord’s trust in the process. He must tread carefully and ensure that his dealings with his intelligence team remain a secret.

Otherwise, the new information regarding an upcoming “operation” Adam heard of will be useless as he will be too dead to prevent it. Starring Alban Lenoir as Adam Franco, Eric Cantona as Victor Pastore, and Kevin Layne as Moktar, ‘AKA’ is a gritty and engaging low-profile action flick directed by Morgan S. Dalibert. You can watch it here.

10. Ballerina (2023)

Another elementary revenge-based action movie, ‘Ballerina’ is a South Korean venture by Lee Chung-hyeon. The film stars Jong-seo as Jang Ok-ju, a former bodyguard for VIP clients, whose best friend Choi Min-hee (Yu-rim), a ballerina, is traumatized to death by a guy named Choi Pro (Ji-hoon), a sex trafficker. Min-hee’s last wish was for Ok-ju to exact revenge on Pro. What follows is a weaponized series of action sequences garnished with martial arts as a friend tries to keep a promise. Stylized but not over-the-top, ‘Ballerina’ is equally stunning and gripping. It is the recipient of two nominations at the 2023 Blue Dragon Film Awards and can be streamed right here.

9. Upgrade (2018)

An AI gone rogue narrative is taken to a whole new level in this underrated, gripping, and visceral sci-fi action thriller. Logan Marshall-Green stars as Grey Trace, a man who developed quadriplegia after an assault that also led to his wife’s death. He is implanted with an AI chip that grants him full body movement and a virtual AI named Stem to be his all-time companion, talking to him from inside his head. While Trace goes after the guys who killed his wife for revenge, Stem brews its own intentions that will allow it to fully access Trace’s body and mind, almost like an alternate consciousness.

Directed by Leigh Whannell, ‘Upgrade’ depicts the potential threat that we, as humans, can face from AI in the not-too-distant future in a captivating manner. As far as the action is concerned, the film offers authentic action sequences that result from Trace granting Stem control of his body whenever faced with thugs. The camera work adds to the fact that an AI controls the protagonist while goriness stresses the AI’s inhumanity. You can watch the film here.

8. The Equalizer (2014)

Antoine Fuqua’s ‘The Equalizer,’ which stars Denzel Washington as former Marine/DIA agent Robert McCall, is a cult favorite and the first installment of the eponymous trilogy. The film introduces us to McCall, a Mr. Nobody who keeps to himself. Silence is the way to go and be for the recluse until his new friend, Teri (Chloë Grace Moretz), a teenage sex worker, is brutally beaten and hospitalized. This is what leads him to meet the girl’s handlers, who are members of a Russian crime syndicate. After failing to buy Teri’s freedom with money, he decides to put his skills to use and make all those pay for what they did to the young girl. Washington nails his part as the cold-blooded, ruthless man whose method of killing separates him from psychopaths and proves that he is an emotional man trained to kill. You can watch ‘The Equalizer’ here.

7. 6 Underground (2019)

Directed by Michael Bay, ‘6 Underground’ has no dull moments. An R-rated feature, it follows a group of six people, highly talented in their respective fields, who are dead for the world but serve to eliminate world-level threats. Led by Ryan Reynolds’ One (all six members are addressed as numbers and not names as it keeps from developing relations), the squad’s objective is to end the dictatorial reign of Rovach Alimov over Turgistan but toppling his government and making Alimov’s imprisoned brother Murat as the new democratic leader.

Right from the first second, the film goes no-holds-barred on the action in true Michael Bay style, upping the ante to the point of One magnetizing a huge boat per his requirements. Cars blow up, people are killed in a gruesome fashion, explosions occur, and there’s dust and rubble everywhere. These are only some of the things you will see in the film as it heads toward its conclusion, which, despite being predictable, makes you watch it to increase your thirst-for-action meter. Alongside Reynolds, we have Mélanie Laurent, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Ben Hardy, Adria Arjona, Corey Hawkins, and Dave Franco, all of whom play the squad members. You can watch ‘6 Underground’ here.

6. Bad Boys (1995)

The first installment of yet another cult favorite large-scale action-comedy buddy cop film franchise, ‘Bad Boys’ is directed by Michael Bay (the film is his feature directorial debut). Starring Will Smith and Eddie Murphy as Miami narcotics detectives Mike Lowrey (Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Lawrence), the film follows the duo as it frantically searches for $100 million worth of cocaine that was stolen from the police vault. With 72 hours before Internal Affairs shut down the narcotics department for this mishap, they must track down the money quickly.

To make matters more urgent and thrilling, there is also a woman named Julie (Téa Leoni), who is a murder witness whom they need to protect from the French drug kingpin Fouchet (Tchéky Karyo). Adding to the recipe is Smith and Lawrence’s onscreen chemistry laced with humor and impeccable comic timing. Altogether, we get an entertaining, fast-paced, high-stakes action thriller that laid the blueprint for Bay’s stronghold as an action director. You can watch ‘Bad Boys’ here.

5. Extraction (2020) & Extraction 2 (2023)

Starring Chris Hemsworth as highly skilled black-market mercenary Tyler Rake, both ‘Extraction’ films have been directed by Sam Hargrave and produced by the Russo Brothers. Each film sends Rake on a different high-stakes mission underscored by brilliant action sequences, especially one long single-take sequence in each, which has become the franchise’s signature. In the first film, he has to protect the young son of a drug lord in the underbelly of Dhaka, Bangladesh.

In the second film, he has to get the wife and children of a Georgian crime syndicate leader out of a prison where they are held against their wishes. Co-starring alongside Hemsworth in both films, we have Golshifteh Farahani, who plays the role of Nik, Rake’s partner. The films are based on the graphic novel Ciudad by Ande Parks, Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Fernando León González, and Eric Skillman. You can watch them here.

4. Léon: The Professional (1994)

In what is her young and flawless debut, Natalie Portman stars alongside the charismatic Jean Reno. The Luc Besson directorial explores an unlikely friendship between two people, divided by generations but united by their motives. 12-year-old Mathilda (Portman) loses her family at the hands of corrupt Drug Enforcer Norman Stansfield (Gary Oldman). She is taken in by Leon, a highly skilled assassin who trains her to kill those responsible for her trauma. In return, she has to do his chores.

As tough as Mathilda seems to be, pulling a trigger and taking a life is a whole different ballgame. Conscience needs to be bargained with, as consequences are dire. Can the little girl make revenge fruitful? ‘Leon: The Professional’ is considered a cult classic, thanks to its gritty action that is underscored by brilliant performances of all the leads, i.e., Portman, Reno, and Oldman. You can watch the film here.

3. Baby Driver (2017)

“Beyond… (effing)…awesome,” as per Rolling Stone, ‘Baby Driver’ received three Oscar nominations, one Golden Globe nomination, and two BAFTA nominations (winning one), along with many other accolades. Directed by Edgar Wright, the film revolves around Baby (Ansel Elgort), a music-lover/getaway driver whose driving skills allow him to escape even the most unlikely circumstances. His job is to ferry Kingpin Doc’s (Kevin Spacey) thugs to and fro heists.

However, his latest job takes a wrong turn after undercover cops botch an upcoming post office heist, and he is forced to improvise to take his love interest, Debora (Lily James), and escape unhurt. The whole narrative shows Baby putting/showing off his skills as a getaway driver, much to the awe of the viewers. Visually “sound” and action-packed, ‘Baby Driver’ is a rare film co-starring Jamie Foxx, Jon Bernthal, and Eiza González. You can watch it here.

2. Kingdom (2019)

An adaptation of the eponymous manga series by Yasuhisa Hara, ‘Kingdom’ is a Japanese action drama directed by Shinsuke Sato. Set during the Warring States period in ancient China (245 BC), it follows an orphan boy, Xin (Kento Yamazaki), who wants to become Earth’s greatest general. He trains himself for the same and soon meets Ying Zheng (Ryo Yoshizawa), ruler of the Qin kingdom, whose throne has been usurped by his black-hearted half-brother Cheng Jiao (Kanata Hongo). The two thus set off on an action-packed journey, gaining peers along the way to take the fight to Cheng Jiao. Reputed for its impeccable swordplay and characterization, ‘Kingdom’ won seven nominations and five awards at the 43rd Japan Academy Film Prize. You can watch it here.

1. Rurouni Kenshin: The Beginning (2021)

Claiming the top spot on our list is ‘Rurouni Kenshin: The Beginning,’ the fifth and final installment of the popular ‘Rurouni Kenshin’ film franchise. Based on the ‘Rurouni Kenshin’ manga series by Nobuhiro Watsuki, the film is directed by Keishi Ōtomo. The film traces Rurouni Kenshin’s (“Rurouni” means wanderer) origins and how he became the legendary assassin Hitokiri Battōsai. Set during the final years of the Edo period in Japan, it follows Kenshin (Takeru Satoh) as he fights as a part of the revolution to overthrow the Tokugawa shogunate.

Kenshin’s ruthless assassinations, underscored by his political motivations, are pinned against the philosophy of a beautiful woman named Yukishiro Tomoe (Kasumi Arimura). The shape that their intertwined fates take paves the way for Kenshin to abandon his sword and become a wanderer with a no-kill oath. The gripping story, the production, and the fight sequences that authentically showcase Battōsai’s nature as a ruthless killer make ‘Rurouni Kenshin: The Beginning’ a must-watch period action drama. You can watch it here.

