From featuring in ‘The Mickey Mouse Club’ at the young age of 13 to portraying the “sublime” Ken in ‘Barbie,’ Ryan Thomas Gosling has achieved global success by working in both independent movies and major studio feature films of different genres, showcasing his skills and versatility as an actor. Thanks to his scintillating and captivating performances in critically acclaimed films, such as ‘Half Nelson,’ ‘Blue Valentine,’ ‘Drive,’ ‘The Nice Guys,’ ‘Crazy, Stupid, Love,’ ‘La La Land,’ and ‘Blade Runner 2049,’ Gosling has earned multiple accolades throughout his career, including a Golden Globe Award and nominations for two Oscars. Given his brilliant performances in varying genres, our readers are probably eager to know about his future projects. Lucky for you, we have listed all the upcoming movies of Ryan Gosling!

1. Star Wars: Starfighter (May 28, 2027)

Gosling has entered the Star Wars universe! The actor will star in the upcoming Disney movie ‘Star Wars: Starfighter,’ which Shawn Levy has directed. Jonathan Tropper wrote the screenplay, and the movie will be a standalone project not connected to the Skywalker Saga, which ended with ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.’ The story is set in a rebuilding galaxy, where a solitary pilot becomes entangled in a crucial mission as new threats emerge. Their journey may alter the future of the Force itself. The cast also includes Mia Goth, Matt Smith, Amy Adams, Daniel Ings, Aaron Pierre, and Simon Bird. It is undergoing post-production and will be released on May 28, 2027.

2. Ghost Rider (July 28, 2028)

Gosling has been cast as Johnny Blaze/Ghost Rider in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). ‘Ghost Rider’ will be released in theaters on July 28, 2028. Shawn Levy will direct, based on a story by Jonathan Tropper. It remains to be seen whether the movie shows the origin story or takes a different route. More details about the rest of the cast and characters are awaited.

3. Tough Guys (TBA)

Gosling will star alongside Will Ferrell in the Amazon MGM Studios action comedy movie ‘Tough Guys.’ Written by Daniel Gold, the story revolves around two disposable henchmen who decide to break free from the criminal underworld, write their own rules, and live life on their own terms. The project will begin filming once it gets a director. The revelation of the rest of the cast is also awaited.

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