10 Action Movies Like Rebel Ridge You Must See

Directed by Jeremy Saulnier, ‘Rebel Ridge,‘ digs into a small town locality named Shelby Springs, whose police force is riddled with corruption. The movie follows the exploits of a former Marine, Terry Richmond, whose attempts at posting bail for his cousin Mike are upended when the authorities seize the bag of money he carries into town. Subsequently, with help from a court clerk named Summer McBride, Terry has to confront the conspiracy brewing within the police ranks and find a way to rescue Mike.

The Netflix movie blends intense drama and high-octane action to offer a riveting thriller that is equal parts violence and an exploration of its deeper ideas. The rural backdrop enhances the central themes of corruption and deception, taking on a higher level of stakes as the protagonist faces off against a retinue of bad guys who far outnumber him and his allies. Therefore, to capture the same visceral bone-crunching storytelling, here is a list of action movies like ‘Rebel Ridge’ that you should check out.

10. Trigger Warning (2024)

‘Trigger Warning,‘ directed by Mouly Surya, follows a Special Forces soldier, Parker (Jessica Alba), who is called back to her hometown, Creation, New Mexico, after her father passes away. After sorting through the ownership of his bar, Parker comes face to face with a violent criminal element running around, causing havoc in her town. Like ‘Rebel Ridge,’ ‘Trigger Warning’ confines itself within the boundaries of a rural, small town where dark forces have crept in. However, Parker is just as capable as Terry in her ability to dismantle the gangs that have engulfed Creation’s ordinary existence, setting up an exciting story bursting with action.

9. Walking Tall (2004)

Based on the 1973 eponymous movie directed by Mort Briskin, ‘Walking Tall‘ tells the story of a former Special Forces soldier, Chris Vaughn Jr. (Dwayne Johnson), who returns to his hometown only to discover it in the grips of a powerful casino owner and corrupt police forces. Subsequently, Chris decides to clean up the town’s act by getting rid of the criminal element that has squeezed the life out of it. However, even after being elected as the new sheriff, he has to take matters into his own hands by waging a solo war against those responsible.

Helmed by Kevin Bray, ‘Walking Tall’ shares a similar premise to ‘Rebel Ridge,’ which becomes even more evident when Chris is forced into making the same choices as Terry. Both protagonists take on a personal crusade to save the lives of those affected by the crime surrounding them. The movie explores themes of corruption, conspiracy, abuse of power, and lack of responsibility, which becomes the heart of Chris’ drive to return the town back to its heyday.

8. Hobo with a Shotgun (2011)

In ‘Hobo with a Shotgun,’ an unnamed homeless man arrives in Hope Town and finds it a cesspool of crime, corruption, and tyranny under the rule of a crime lord named Drake. After witnessing the injustice breeding in the town, the homeless man arms himself with a shotgun and starts punishing those who are responsible for the degradation.

The Jason Eisener-directed film may take a more stylistic approach than ‘Rebel Ridge,’ but both films center on protagonists who are compelled to act on behalf of innocents and victims of sinister regimes. The action comedy film is based on the eponymous trailer from ‘Grindhouse,’ which was directed by Jason Eisener, John Davies, and Rob Cotterill.

7. Homefront (2013)

Directed by Gary Fleder from the pages of the eponymous novel by Chuck Logan, ‘Homefront‘ follows a former DEA agent, Phil Broker (Jason Statham), who moves to a remote town with his daughter to escape his past. However, the town ends up being riddled with corruption, drugs, and violence, forcing Broker to choose between a quiet life and fighting for what he values most.

In a similar fashion to ‘Rebel Ridge,’ Phil Broker brushes paths with a sinister entity soon after entering the town as a newcomer, which threatens his and his daughter’s existence. The backwater bayou of ‘Homefront’ is reminiscent of Shelby Springs from the Saulnier directorial and the conspiracy brewing underneath the town’s fragile foundations, which makes for another nail-biting thriller where showdowns are inevitable.

6. Shaft (2019)

The fifth film in the ‘Shaft’ series revolves around J.J. Shaft (Jessie Usher), an FBI cyber security expert, who has to reconnect with his estranged father, John Shaft II (Samuel L. Jackson), to discover the reasons behind his best friend’s death. However, the investigation forces J.J. to confront the truth behind his family’s secrets and learn the ropes from his father himself.

While family dynamics are not the main focus in ‘Rebel Ridge,’ the relationship between Terry and his cousin is tied to the central heartbeat of the narrative. Under the direction of Tim Story, ‘Shaft’ doubles down on the same family dynamics while presenting an action film that is brimming with personality and humor in equal proportion, albeit it might be missing the small-town setting of the Saulnier directorial.

5. Out of the Furnace (2013)

‘Out of the Furnace’ is a gritty action thriller focusing on Russell Blaze (Christian Bale), a steelworker whose brother disappears after returning from his army stint in Iraq. Suspecting that the vicious crime boss, Harlan DeGroat (Woody Harrelson), had something to do with it, Russell takes up arms to find out his brother’s whereabouts and bring him back home.

The Scott Cooper directorial offers a similar intensity in its storytelling that viewers of ‘Rebel Ridge’ may find familiar. Russell’s predicament can be likened to Terry’s, as both protagonists find themselves trapped in a web of corruption around them. While the action is plenty, the film dives into the choices made by ordinary people in extraordinary situations that require unwavering determination to see through until the end.

4. Law Abiding Citizen (2009)

Helmed by F. Gary Gray, ‘Law Abiding Citizen‘ tells the story of Clyde Shelton (Gerard Butler), a family man who witnesses the death of his wife and daughter during a home invasion. When the prosecuting lawyer, Nick Rice (Jamie Foxx), makes a deal with the killer to lighten his sentence, Clyde is disgusted by the corrupt justice system. He launches a crusade of his own to teach people the consequences of their actions. The ‘Law Abiding Citizen’ is a tale of retribution that parallels the injustice suffered by Terry in ‘Rebel Ridge.’ At the heart of both stories lies an exploration of corrupt institutions that have lost track of their responsibility to the common people. While action filmmaking dictates both movies, the underlying themes carry them through the hard-hitting stuff.

3. Bad Day for the Cut (2017)

The Chris Baugh-directed Northern Irish action thriller, ‘Bad Day for the Cut,’ chronicles the story of Donal, a middle-aged farmer whose mother is murdered during a home invasion. With his life suddenly upended, Donal has to take matters into his own hands by finding the ones responsible for her death and making them pay. While Donal’s investigation takes him on a path akin to Terry’s in ‘Rebel Ridge,’ the motivating factor of vengeance keeps them fighting for what they believe in. Although both protagonists are inexperienced when it comes to streetwise matters, it only heightens the tension in the action sequences where they have to showcase their grit, no matter what.

2. Pale Rider (1985)

In ‘Pale Rider,’ an enigmatic man named the Preacher rides into a small gold-mining town under the sadistic rule of a local property owner, Coy LaHood. After witnessing LaHood’s tactics in keeping the townsfolk in line, the Preacher starts retaliating against the enemy using his gunslinging skills. However, LaHood sends in Marshall Stockburn to take down the Preacher and the rebellion he has sparked among the populace.

Directed by Clint Eastwood, who also stars as the Preacher, the thriller is a must-watch owing to its all-action protagonist and the accompanying themes of moral abandonment and blatant corruption. While originally a Western, ‘Pale Rider’ mirrors’ Rebel Ridge’ through its various set pieces and showdowns that are built on suspense and intrigue rather than out-and-out action. The protagonists of both films have a sense of mystery and aura surrounding them at all times, which creates an additional layer of interest throughout the story.

1. First Blood (1982)

‘First Blood’ is the start of the iconic ‘Rambo’ film franchise, centering on Vietnam War veteran John Rambo (Sylvester Stallone). In the first installment, the former soldier finds himself in a battle against an intolerant sheriff, William Teasle, in a small town in the State of Washington. After being pushed into a corner by the sheriff’s tactics, Rambo turns the tables on his aggressors by launching a crusade as a one-person army.

During several interviews, Jeremy Saulnier revealed that ‘Rebel Ridge’ was his version of ‘First Blood,’ citing it as an inspiration for the action thriller film. The parallels between both movies are abundantly noticeable, from the premise of a small town corrupt police force to a lone protagonist who is capable of taking down hordes of enemies on his own. Additionally, both stories feature a Machiavellian sheriff who is too caught up in his own agendas to care about anything else. It’s a well-versed formula that continues to thrill audiences with a good dose of action and emotional investment.

