Cinema from the East has been gaining popularity amongst international audiences. Be it Japan, Korea, or the Philippines, the viewership for films and TV shows from these places has seen exponential growth in the past couple of years. Netflix has played a big part in bringing their cinema to an international audience, and honestly, once you get hooked, there is no going back. If you’re looking for some great films to start your obsession with Filipino stories, then you have come to the right place.

35. 18th Rose (2026)

Dolly Dulu’s ‘18th Rose’ is a teen coming-of-age drama set in the pre-social-media era. The film revolves around a young Filipina, Rose (Xyriel Manabat), who dreams of her 18th birthday, AKA debut. She has been planning for it for a long time, but subsequent events lead her to make a deal with a lonely newcomer in town, Jack (Kyle Echarri). She shall help him speak to his father, who is far away, via email, and in return, he will help her collect money for her debut. Via this deal, the movie addresses love, expectations, and the perks and perils of coming-of-age. With special focus on Rose, the movie captures the bittersweet transition from girlhood to womanhood in a compelling manner while keeping the narrative character-driven and intimate with the warm touch of tradition. You can stream ‘18th Rose’ here.

34. I Wish You Had Told Me (2025)

‘I Wish You Had Told Me’ (‘Sana Sinabi Mo’) follows a young missionary named Seph, played by Juan Karlos Labajo. Seph is struggling to navigate the pain of his father’s passing. Soon, he discovers that his father kept a secret from him, one that takes him to Spain. To honor his father’s memory, Seph packs his pain in his bag and starts looking for the mysterious individual with whom his father had an affair. There are issues he faces in a foreign land, but none of them seem to be more difficult than being prepared to meet the person his father hid from him. With a soft and intimate take on love and identity, underscored by father-son relations, ‘I Wish You Had Told Me’ is an engaging drama directed by Shaira Advincula. It can be streamed here.

33. Kontrabida Academy (2025)

With her job, family, and love life sending her down the rabbit hole of depression, Gigi (Barbie Forteza) inadvertently finds herself reaching out to Mauricia (Eugene Domingo), who runs the Kontrabida Academy. What does it teach? Villainy, or to speak more properly, turns otherwise broken people into modern Cruellas. As cruel as the training can get at the academy, people come out strong, able to confront life’s emotionally driven obstacles. Will Gigi’s training enable her to take control of her life, which includes her influencer mom, disinterested boyfriend, and stupid and irritating boss? Directed by Chris Martinez, ‘Kontrabida Academy’ blends life and fantasy to provide the viewers with an entertaining flick about a woman taking control of her life. You can watch it here.

32. Uninvited (2024)

Directed by Dan Villegas, ‘Uninvited’ centers on Lilia Capistrano, a mother taking justice into her hands to get revenge for her daughter’s murder. She arrives at a party thrown by a billionaire to find the one responsible, but tracking the person down isn’t easy. With so many powerful and corrupt people around, making any unexpected move will turn heads and raise suspicion. However, vengeance is a must, and Lilia finds herself doing the unexpected after arriving “uninvited” to the party and “slaying.” Starring Vilma Santos as Lilia Capistrano, ‘Uninvited’ is a bingeworthy crime thriller underscored by the often-addressed fact that those in power will find a way to misuse it. The movie can be streamed here.

31. Sosyal Climbers (2025)

Jason Paul Laxamana’s rom-com ‘Sosyal Climbers’ follows Jessa and Ray, who are inadvertently pulled into a scam game. After Ray mistakenly makes his investors put money in a fraud scheme, he and Jessa figure out that the only way to clear the debt they owe is by selling a particular property. As the plot progresses, it becomes clear that doing so isn’t as easy as it sounds, and the two must constantly figure out new ways to persuade/fool people into paying, affecting their own romantic relationship in the process. Starring Maris Racal and Anthony Jennings, ‘Sosyal Climbers’ is an entertaining drama that, despite following regular rom-com tropes, manages to be bingeworthy. You can enjoy it with your partner right here.

30. Maple Leaf Dreams (2024)

Benedict Mique’s romance drama ‘Maple Leaf Dreams’ focuses on a young Filipino couple trying to get a strong footing after shifting to Canada. As exciting as starting over feels, Molly (Kira Balinger) and Macky (LA Santos) soon realize that making a living as migrants is no easy feat. From the sacrifices they make to the racism they face to the unexpected situations they have to deal with, ‘Maple Leaf Dreams’ is much more poignant than it sounds. With only each other for support and courage, can they survive? You can watch the well-performed and bittersweet drama right here to find out.

29. The Lotto Winner (2026)

‘The Lotto Winner’ centers on the strained relationship between Louie (Albert Martinez) and his daughter Aia (Kylie Padilla). After the death of Aia’s mother, Louie got pulled into gambling, putting his and Aia’s lives at risk. Aia leaves him and settles in Australia. Louie, heartbroken and alone, decides to make amends with his daughter and tracks her down. He ends up being her patient at a care home due to his autoimmune disease and even meets his granddaughter. As nice as he is with Aia and her daughter, Aia is unable to forgive him for failing to fulfill his responsibilities as a father. Can Louie reunite with her daughter again? Directed by RC Delos Reyes, ‘The Lotto Winner’ is an emotional drama you can stream right here.



28. Rekonek (2025)

Directed by Jade Castro, ‘Rekonek’ is a Holiday drama in which a global internet outage a few days before Christmas forces different individuals to navigate their relationships and reconnect through traditional, face-to-face methods. Bridget (Carmina Villaroel) and Jordan’s (Zoren Legaspi) family vlogging takes a hit, Wes’s (Gerald Anderson) email to his wife Kate (Charlie Dizon) fails to go through, OFWs in Bangkok, Trisha (Bela Padilla) and Gigi (Andrea Brillantes), are forced to resort to older ways to return home for the holidays following the cancellation of their flights, musician Jasper’s (Kokoy de Santos) meeting with his fan Cheska (Angel Guardian) is delayed, Artist Onyx (Kelvin Miranda) fails to contact home after being wrongfully arrested, and Paula (Alexa Miro), who runs online scams rethinks her life choice in the absence of electricity. The only person unaffected seems to be an elderly widow named Cory (Gloria Diaz), who lives with her helper, Peks (Donna Cariaga), and has no interest in modern methods of living. How each of these people’s lives plays out forms the premise of the movie, which is as intimate as it is funny and heartwarming. You can watch ‘Rekonek’ here.

27. A Journey (2024)

Shane (Kaye Abad), whose cancer has relapsed, decides not to waste time in treatment but to enjoy her remaining time by completing her bucket list of adventures in RC Delos Reyes’ bittersweet drama. In her endeavor, she is joined by her husband Bryan (Paolo Contis) and their mutual best friend Kristoffer (Patrick Garcia). With the celebration of life at its center, ‘A Journey’ explores love, friendship, togetherness, and loss, giving us yet another tear-jerking experience that Filipino movies are experts at. You can watch the film here.

26. This, That and Everything in Between (2026)

‘This, That and Everything in Between’ explores a strained relationship between Joanne (Jodi Sta. Maria), who is about to head to New York to further her scriptwriting dream, and her estranged mother, Paz (Agot Isidro), who returns from New York after 27 years, that too with a 20-year-old son named Mattias (Gabriel Lazaro). Wounds are reopened. And what’s worse is that Paz isn’t back for some heartwarming family reunion. She has come home to die because she has cancer. As death nears for Paz, or so it seems, Joanne deals with her past trauma while trying to forgive her mother and not target her rage toward the brother she has just found out about and met. Intimate, heartwarming, and sweet, ‘This, That and Everything in Between’ is directed by Cholo Laurel. It can be streamed here.

25. Meet, Greet & Bye (2025)

Directed by Cathy Garcia-Sampana, ‘Meet, Greet & Bye’ shows how four siblings work together to fulfill their mother’s wish to meet her KDrama idol Park Seo-joon after she is diagnosed with cancer. In return, she has to undergo chemotherapy, something she has been refusing all this time. However, unresolved feelings among the siblings need to be addressed before they can work together to fulfill what seems to be their mother’s last wish. Starring Piolo Pascual, Joshua Garcia, Belle Mariano, Juan Karlos, and Maricel Soriano, ‘Meet, Greet & Bye’ is a heartwarming family drama told in a humorous fashion, much to the delight of the viewers. It can be streamed here.

24. Only We Know (2025)

In Irene Emma Villamor’s ‘Only We Know,’ Betty (Charo Santos-Concio), a retired English teacher, and Ryan (Dingdong Dantes), a widower in his 40s, find emotional respite in each other. As an unorthodox relationship takes shape, the viewers get to see a bond form, one that has no name but only feelings and emotions. The connection is ambiguous, it is beautiful, and it is true. However, the presence of loneliness is often felt, and it is upto Betty and Ryan to take care of that for one another. In this way, ‘Only We Know’ is about healing, and you can know a lot more about it if you watch it right here.

23. Family of Two (A Mother and Son Story) (2023)

Directed by Nuel Crisostomo Naval, ‘Family of Two’ explores a self-sustaining mother-son dynamic in every way. Maricar (Sharon Cuneta) and her son Mateo (Alden Richards) are happy and satisfied in their little world. However, life moves on, and Mateo decides to shift to another city for work with his girlfriend. Maricar has an issue with this that she can’t put into words while Mateo begins looking for someone who can care for his mom in his absence, unwilling to let her be on her own. Emotional, intimate, and bittersweet, ‘Family of Two’ is the recipient of five nominations at the 2023 Metro Manila Film Festival. You can watch it here.

22. I Am Not Big Bird (2024)

Imagine going on a trip with friends to get over a breakup only to be mistaken for a pornstar. This is what happens to Luis Carpio, who arrives in Thailand with his friends, Macky and July, to reclaim himself as a “man.” However, Bangkok welcomes them in an unexpected manner after people mistake Luis for Big Bird, a famous pornstar who has a lot of fans, haters, and enemies. An escapade-filled sex-comedy directed by Victor Villanueva, ‘I Am Not Big Bird’ stars Enrique Gil, Red Ollero, Nikko Natividad, and Pepe Herrera. You can watch it here.

21. Rewind (2023)

This Mae Cruz-Alviar-directed sci-fi romance shows family man John given a chance to save his wife’s life. She passed away in an accident while the two were arguing in the car that John was driving. After his wife’s passing, he is approached by a guy who resembles Jesus, who gives him the chance to save his wife’s life, but it comes with the condition that someone else has to die on the very day. ‘Rewind’ stars Dingdong Dantes, Marian Rivera, Pepe Herrera, Coney Reyes and Jordan Lim. You can watch the film here.



20. A Very Good Girl (2023)

Directed by Peterson Vargas, this revenge thriller comedy follows Mercy (Kathryn Bernardo), who puts on a new unrecognizable persona, Philo, to return to extract revenge from her boss, business tycoon Mother Molly (Dolly De Leon), who fired year five years earlier. After getting close to Mother, Philo slowly begins to pull the Jenga blocks of Mother’s empire one at a time while getting to a side of Mother she never knew. To find out whether Philo is successfully able to take her revenge, you can watch the film here.

19. The Cheating Game (2023)

Starring Rayver Cruz, Julie Anne San Jose, and Paolo Contis, ‘The Cheating Game’ is directed by Rod Marmol. It tells the story of young professional Hope, who works for an NGO she has built with her boyfriend. But her happiness is momentary as she comes across a sex tape of him with another woman, after which she breaks off her engagement and opts for a new career wherein she meets Miguel, a self-made guy who seems to have none of the red flags that she has to jot down after her heartbreak. However, as time passes and the two come closer, secrets of the past creep up. Is Hope about to have another heartbreak? To find out, you can watch the movie here.

18. BuyBust (2021)

‘BuyBust’ is an action-thriller film helmed by Erik Matti. The film explores corruption, violence, and the war on drugs in the Philippines. The plot follows an anti-narcotics special operations unit led by Nina Manigan as they conduct a buy-bust operation in the slums of Manila. The operation turns into a fight for survival as the team finds itself trapped in the maze-like neighborhood, with residents and criminals alike turning against them. The film’s ensemble cast includes Anne Curtis as Nina Manigan, Brandon Vera as Rico Yatco, Victor Neri as Bernie Lacson, and Arjo Atayde as Biggie Chen. The film provides a critical look at the government’s approach to tackling the drug problem and the impact it has on society. The movie also touches on themes of survival, loyalty, and the moral complexities law enforcement officers face in the line of duty. You can watch the movie here.

17. My Amanda (2021)

Alessandra de Rossi’s ‘My Amanda’ is a romantic drama film that explores the intimate and sometimes overlapping themes of friendship and romantic love. The movie centers upon TJ “Fuffy” and Amanda “Fream,” two unusually close friends who have spent a significant part of their lives with each other. So, it is not a surprise that many feel that they are a couple. Their shared experiences have shaped them over the years, and the duo has become a constant in each other’s lives. But do they take the next step and become a couple as well? You may watch ‘My Amanda’ here and find out.

16. Finding Agnes (2020)

Directed by Marla Ancheta, ‘Finding Agnes’ follows successful businessman Virgilio “Brix” Rivero (Jelson Bay), who arrives in Morocco in the aftermath of her estranged mother Agnes’s (Sandy Andolong) death. She left him 25 years ago, and now he has the chance to find out about her and why she left. In the endeavor, he is joined by Agnes’ adopted daughter (Brix’s adopted sister), Cathy (Sue Ramirez), and we feel Agnes’ presence in the conversations that the two have about their mom. A story of family and familial abuse, ‘Finding Agnes’ offers a unique take on family drama. You can stream it here.



15. The Kingdom (2024)

The politics of a kingdom takes center stage in Michael Tuviera’s ‘The Kingdom,’ which is set in an uncolonized Philippines. The story centers on the royal family of Makisig, king of Kalayaan (Philippines). While Makisig figures out which among his three children should be his successor, one of his daughters is seemingly abducted by secessionist group leader Wigan. As the story proceeds, sibling rivalry and jealousy are revealed, which are all directed toward the throne. The way ‘The Kingdom’ depicts a large conspiracy by blending diplomacy, freedom, romance, interpersonal relationships, and action makes it a must-watch. The movie stars Vic Sotto, Piolo Pascual, Cristine Reyes, Sue Ramirez, Sid Lucero, Ruby Ruiz, and Nico Antonio. You can watch it here.

14. Love You Long Time (2023)

‘Love You Long Time,’ also known as ‘Yung Libro Sa Napanood Ko,’ is a romantic-drama film directed by Jaime Habac Jr. The film follows Ikay, a romance screenwriter who is suffering from heartbreak. Her life takes a turn when she makes an unexpected connection with a man via an old walkie-talkie. Eisel Serrano brings life to the character of Ikay, while Carlo Aquino portrays Uly, the man on the other end of the walkie-talkie. You may watch the movie here.

13. Ex Ex Lovers (2025)

In Jaime Habac Jr.’s ‘Ex Ex Lovers,’ Joy is forced to reach out to her ex-husband, Ced, after their daughter, SC, who lives with her, declares that she wants both her parents to be at her engagement. As conflicted as Joy is about it, she heads to Ced’s place. Though it is clear why they separated, there is an underlying and palpable sense of platonic love between them, something that makes them reconsider getting back together. Can they set aside their differences for the sake of their daughter’s happiness? Starring Jolina Magdangal as Joy, Marvin Agustin as Cedric, and Loisa Andalio as SC, ‘Ex Ex Lovers’ is a heartwarming drama about love and family and how both can coexist peacefully without crossing paths. You can watch the movie here.

12. The Time That Remains (2025)

Directed by Adolfo Alix Jr., ‘The Time That Remains’ shifts between present and past, while revealing the story of Filomena “Lilia” Reyes (Bing Pimentel), an elderly woman admitted to a hospital who reveals the story of her supernatural lover, Matias (Carlo Aquino), dating back to the time of the Japanese occupation, to her nurse, Isabela (Beauty Gonzalez). The man is connected to a string of murders across decades, and police officer Angua Jr. (Bembol Roco) finds Lilia to be his only clue that will lead to the killer, who is still alive. Blending history, romance, and folklore, ‘The Time That Remains’ offers a gripping binge. It can be streamed here.

11. Labyu with an Accent (2022)

This rom-com is directed by Coco Martin and stars Jodi Sta. Maria, Coco Martin, Rochelle Pangilinan, and Rafael Rosell. It follows American carrier-oriented businesswoman Trisha, who travels to her home country, the Philippines, after breaking up with her fiancé/business partner Matt, whom she finds cheating. While looking for a way to mend her heart, she comes across a guy named Gabo, a kind-hearted stripper. The two fall in love and Trisha brings Gabo to America and introduces him as an affluent businessman. This is so that she can keep her cold father from bringing Matt back into the family for the sake of the family business. To see how everything turns out for the couple, you can watch the movie here.

10. The Entitled (2022)

While it seems easy to shift from a hardworking lifestyle to a lavish one where you have others to serve you, this is not the case for Belinda, who suddenly finds herself as a member of the high society, thanks to her estranged father who owns a chain to high-end hotels. She has to learn new ways to live her life as well as help her father run her business. To assist her, there is the charming attorney Jacob, who found her. So how hard can it be? Well, it is one thing to learn new stuff and a whole new ballgame to fit in in a new environment. Directed by Theodore Boborol, the movie stars Alex Gonzaga, JC de Vera, Andi Abaya, Ara Mina, and Johnny Revilla. You can watch the film here.



9. Missed Connections (2023)

Starring Miles Ocampo, Kelvin Miranda, and Chienna Filomeno, ‘Missed Connections’ is a rom-com directed by Jelise Chung. In it, we have a young woman named Mae who falls head over heels in love with a guy named Norman, with whom she has had only one encounter. To seek him out, Mae turns to an app, and this makes her undergo a string of experiences that affect the way she looks at love itself. You can watch the movie here.

8. One Hit Wonder (2025)

Helmed by Marla Ancheta, ‘One Hit Wonder’ follows two people, Entoy and Lorina, whose continuous struggle to make it big in the Filipino music industry is reaping no results whatsoever. Entoy is a songwriter who has a band of his own, while Lorina is a singer who has yet to make a mark. Entoy bumps into Lorina one day, and they decide to work together to create better music. In this way, love seems to bloom between the two, but in the creative world, rises and falls can be nasty and often break the strongest bonds. Starring Sue Ramirez as Lorina and Khalil Ramos as Entoy, ‘One Hit Wonder’ is a bingeworthy musical, perfect for enjoying with your partner. It can be streamed here.

7. Ballot (2024)

Kip Oebanda’s ‘Ballot,’ AKA ‘Balota,’ centers on Emmy, a teacher/Board of Election Inspectors member who gets embroiled in political turmoil during the 2007 Philippines elections while transferring the local election ballot box to the governor. Her secure journey takes a dangerous turn, and she finds herself running from gunmen who want to take the box from her. With a tightly fought election turning into an all-out war, Emmy must reach her destination and hand over the box as soon as possible. Can she do it? Starring Marian Rivera as Emmy, ‘Ballot’ is a compelling drama about a person’s stand for democracy and truth. You can watch the film here.

6. Seasons (2023)

This romantic drama stars Lovi Poe and Carlo Aquino in leading roles. Directed by Easy Ferrer, the movie shows how two platonic adult friends, Charlie (Poe) and Kurt (Aquino), look for a partner for each other after a string of failed relationships. Both of them even get into relationships, but there seems to be more to the friendship between Charlie and Kurt than they thought. Do they know that they have feelings for each other? Or is it just a passable mutual feeling? To know how things turn out for the two people, feel free to check out the movie here.

5. Keys to the Heart (2023)

A remake of the 2018 Korean film of the same name, ‘Keys to the Heart,’ follows Joma, a washed-up boxer who is directionless and thus returns to his estranged mother and autistic brother. He hasn’t seen them in a long time but doesn’t hate them either. Moreover, when he finds out that his autistic brother Jayjay can play the piano really well, he decides to give Jayjay the proper coaching. This, along with Jayjay’s own enthusiasm, helps Joma give himself another chance at boxing. A family drama that is sweet and heartwarming, ‘Keys to the Heart’ is directed by Kerwin Go. The film stars Zanjoe Marudo as Joma, Elijah Canlas as Jayjay, and Dolly De Leon as their mother, Sylvia. You can watch it here.

4. Hello, Love, Again (2024)

The sequel to ‘Hello, Love, Goodbye’ (2019), ‘Hello, Love, Again’ offers a non-linear revisit to Ethan and Joy’s relationship as the lovers meet each other five years after Joy left Hong Kong for Canada to pursue her dreams. However, it becomes clear that distance has brought about changes in them individually. To add to the complexity, the global shutdown resulting from the pandemic takes its toll on their lives, compromising their mutual yearning. Does true love have the scope of a second chance? Starring Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards, who reprise their roles as Joy and Ethan from the first film, ‘Hello, Love, Again’ is a true-to-form earnest sequel custom-made for couple binging. It can be streamed here.

3. Maria (2019)

Directed and co-written by Pedring A. Lopez, ‘Maria’ is an action movie that stars Cristine Reyes, Germaine De Leon, and KC Montero. The titular protagonist is a former BlackRose cartel assassin whose execution orders are given by her allies just because she refused to complete the mission assigned to her. However, in a surprising turn of events, she manages to create a new life for herself by merely faking her death. Sadly, the cartel eventually finds out that she has tried to trick them, and they decide to send their men after her to complete the previous unfulfilled mission. You can stream the film here.

2. Eerie (2018)

Written by Mikhail Red, Rae Red, and Mariah Reodica, ‘Eerie’ is a horror mystery thriller movie directed by Mikhail Red. The Bea Alonzo and Charo Santos-Concio-starrer revolves around an old Catholic school for girls, which experiences the worst tragedy since its establishment when a student dies in mysterious circumstances. Pat Consolacion, who is the school’s guidance counselor, worries about the well-being of the victims’ classmates and gets emotionally attached to them over time. However, it unexpectedly leads her to some shocking discoveries that eventually help her learn all there is to know about the true evil behind the horrific incident. You can stream the film here.



1. Outside (2024)

‘Outside’ is an engaging zombie horror drama directed by Carlo Ledesma. The film follows a family of four who are trying to survive amid a zombie outbreak in the Philippines. However, the abandoned house they have taken refuge in has secrets of its own, which concern the family and pose a greater threat to their bond, which is all they have to use as a shield against the undead. Starring Sid Lucero, Beauty Gonzalez, and Marco Masa, ‘Outside’ blends family drama with a zombie plot in a compelling manner and is an effective addition to the zombie genre. You can watch it here.

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