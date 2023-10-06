Ballerina: All Filming Sites of The South Korean Action-Thriller

Written and helmed by Lee Chung-hyun, Netflix’s ‘Ballerina’ is a South Korean action thriller movie that centers upon Okju, a former bodyguard who grieves the sudden death of her best friend, Minhee, once a promising ballerina, whom she failed to protect. At the same time, her desire for vengeance doubles when she finds a letter from Minhee, in which she wishes for sweet revenge. Armed with her unrivaled and relentless skills, Okju embarks on a vengeful mission to find Choi Pro, the charming villain responsible for the tragic demise of her best friend.

As Okju comes face to face with adversaries like Choi Pro and indulges in high-octane action sequences, the stakes continue to get higher along with the suspense. Featuring compelling onscreen performances from a group of talented Korean actors, including Jeon Jong-seo, Kim Ji-hoon, and Park Yoo-rim, the film consists of intensely choreographed action scenes in boldly designed spaces and interesting locations. Thus, it gives rise to some queries regarding the filming sites of ‘Ballerina’ in the viewers’ minds. Well, if you are interested in knowing where the action movie was filmed, here are all the necessary details!

Where Was Ballerina Filmed?

‘Ballerina’ was filmed in different locations across South Korea. According to reports, principal photography for the thriller film got underway in June 2022 and continued for about four months, before wrapping up in late October of the same year. Now, without further ado, let’s navigate all the specific locations that make an appearance in the Netflix production!

Gyeonggi Province, South Korea

The filming of ‘Ballerina’ took place extensively in Gyeonggi Province, also known as Kyŏnggi, in the northwestern part of South Korea. The cast and crew specifically filmed a major portion of the action-packed movie in Yeoncheon County in the province. With Yeoncheon-eup as its county seat, the landscape of Yeoncheon-gun is packed with stunning natural and prehistoric landmarks that make it a popular tourist destination as well as a filming site, thus attracting the attention of filmmakers. It is also known for serving delectable Korean cuisine. Apart from the Lee Chung-Hyeon directorial, another Netflix film, titled ‘Love to Hate You,’ was shot in the County.

From what we can tell, several sequences of ‘Ballerina’ were likely shot in the sprawling metropolis of Seoul, which is encompassed by Gyeonggi Province. It is not news that the South Korean capital is a global filming spot and has doubled up as the shooting site for several movies, television shows, commercials, and music video productions. ‘Past Lives,’ ‘Squid Game,’ ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty,’ and ‘Parasite’ are just some of the gems that were taped in the Land of the Morning Calm.

Located in the center of the Seoul Capital Area, the dynamic city is known for its vibrant appeal and contemporary architecture. It is embellished with impressive skyscrapers, thriving technology, skincare products, a rich food scene, as well as authentic street, food, and night markets. Therefore, it wouldn’t be surprising if the production team of ‘Ballerina’ would’ve set up camp in the stunning city to lens a few scenes.

Read More: Best Korean Thriller Movies of All Time