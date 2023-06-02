Where Was Past Lives Filmed?

Written and directed by Celine Song, ‘Past Lives’ is a romantic drama movie that revolves around two deeply connected childhood friends named Nora and Hae Sung, who got separated two decades ago when the former’s family decided to emigrate from South Korea. Fast forward to 20 years later, their paths cross again but Nora is married to a man named Arthur. Still, the two childhood friends catch up for one fateful week as they explore the notions of love, destiny, and choices while contemplating what kind of relationship they would have if Nora hadn’t walked away all those years ago.

The romantic film features stellar and heartfelt onscreen performances from a talented cast comprising Greta Lee, Teo Yoo, John Magaro, Ji Hye Yoon, Choi Won-young, Min Young Ahn, and Jonica T. Gibbs. The Celine Song directorial opens on the outskirts of Seoul as the 12-year-olds Nora and Hae Sung indulge in long walks home together before Nora moves to Canada with her family. The drama then unfolds in New York City, where the two friends reunite after two decades. The change in locations symbolizes the change that their friendship has gone through. So, if you are interested in knowing where ‘Past Lives’ was shot, we have got you covered!

Past Lives Filming Locations

‘Past Lives’ was filmed in New York and South Korea, especially in New York City and Seoul. Principal photography for the romantic drama movie commenced in August 2021 and seemingly wrapped up around late September or early October of the same year. By shooting most of the movie on location, where the story is based, the makers added a layer of authenticity to the narrative that gives the audience an immersive experience. Now, without much ado, let’s follow Nora and Hae Sung and get a detailed account of all the specific locations where they explore their friendship!

New York City, New York

A major portion of ‘Past Lives’ was lensed in and around New York City, with the production team setting up camp at various different sites across the city. Apart from the iconic aerial shots of the cityscape, the movie also features several specific sites as the two childhood friends roam around the locales of NYC. For instance, Main Street Park at 65 Plymouth Street in the Brooklyn borough is one of the prominent filming sites that appear in the Greta Lee starrer.

Several pivotal sequences involving Nora and Hae Sung were also taped in and around Jane’s Carousel in Brooklyn Bridge Park at 1 Old, Dock Street in NYC’s Brooklyn borough. You can spot Admiral David Glasgow Farragut Monument in the backdrop of a few key scenes as the two friends reunite for the first time in two decades in Madison Square Park at 4-28 Madison Square North in New York City.

Seoul, South Korea

The opening sequences, including the aerial shots of the cityscape involving the 12-year-old friends, were seemingly recorded on location on the outskirts of Seoul. There are various culturally significant landmarks and monuments that you might be able to spot in the backdrop of different scenes, including the Myeongdong Cathedral, Yakhyeon Catholic Church, the National Folk Museum, the Gyeongbokgung Palace, and Bukchon Hanok Village.

Read More: Is Past Lives Based on a True Story?