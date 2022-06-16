Where is The Summer I Turned Pretty Filmed?

‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ is a coming-of-age romance drama from Amazon Studios that follows a love triangle between two brothers and their mutual love interest. Conrad and Jeremiah both fall in love with Belly, and a summer of young love and inevitable heartbreak ensues.

The show is based on Jenny Han’s 2009 novel of the same name, which is the first part of a trilogy. The subsequent books are titled ‘It’s Not Summer Without You’ and ‘We’ll Always Have Summer.’ The show is set within a languid setting that gives the delicate love stories a fitting space wherein to develop. The suburban backdrop does the narrative a lot of favors so let’s take a look at the locations used to bring ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ to life.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Filming Locations

‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ season 1 was reportedly filmed entirely in the Greater Wilmington Area in North Carolina over five months. The production team used a number of locations across the city of Wilmington and surrounding areas, apparently employing about 150 local crew members from the area.

The show itself is set in a number of fictional locations, like Cousins Beach, which (according to the author, Jenny Han) is inspired by real-life beach towns, including Cape Cod, the Hamptons, and the Outer Banks. Season 1 of the YA drama was shot between June and October 2021, and there are already plans for season 2 to be filmed in Wilmington as well. Let’s take a look at the specific locations used.

Wilmington, North Carolina

The YA romantic drama is filmed extensively in Wilmington city, using locations like Wave Transit’s Padgett Station on 520 No. Third Street. Incidentally, Amazon and Netflix donated $4,500 to the Making Waves Foundation, a nonprofit that provides fare subsidies to passengers in need.

Some iconic locations around the city are also used to bring the show to life, including the Cape Fear Country Club on 1518 Country Club Road near Oleander Drive. The Cape Fear Club in downtown Wilmington on 206 Chestnut Street also appears in multiple scenes on the show.

Other Locations in Greater Wilmington Area

The show also uses multiple locations in the picturesque Greater Wilmington Area for many of its languid backdrops. Locals might notice recognizable spots like Carolina Beach and Fort Fisher on 1610 Fort Fisher Boulevard South in the town of Kure Beach in New Hanover County.

