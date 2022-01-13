Where Was Scream (2022) Filmed?

Directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, ‘Scream’ (also referred to as ‘Scream 5’) is a slasher film that revolves around a serial killer named Ghostface. Billed as a relaunch of the iconic 1996 movie of the same name, the horror drama is a direct sequel to ‘Scream 4’ and explores the harrowing experiences of a bunch of teenagers who become the killer’s new targets. Starring Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Melissa Barrera, Neve Campbell, and Courteney Cox, among others, the film challenges horror tropes while plunging deep into the terrifying past of the characters’ small town.

Like most horror movies worth their salt, the Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett directorial also uses the physical environment of the characters to push the plot forward. As the killer advances, cozy homes become death traps whilst open spaces prove none the safer. Understandably, many are curious about where this serial killer movie was filmed. Here’s everything you need to know about ‘Scream’ filming locations.

Scream (2022) Filming Locations

‘Scream’ is set in the fictional, quiet, and unsettling town of Woodsboro, California. According to several reports, filming began on September 23, 2020, and wrapped up by mid-November 2020. Measures to safeguard against COVID-19 were strictly followed throughout production. Now, let’s take a close look at the specific filming locations!

Wilmington, North Carolina

‘Scream’ was filmed in Wilmington, North Carolina. Known as Hollywood East, the beautiful port city is no stranger to cameras and boasts of an impressive community of film and television industry professionals. Several locations across the city were utilized for filming. Scenes were shot at Williston Middle School, located precisely at 401 South 10th Street, and also at Wilmington Convention Center, located at 10 Convention Center Drive, which was turned into a hospital.

Additionally, filming also took place inside Cardinal Lanes Shipyard, a bowling alley situated at 3907 Shipyard Boulevard. The International Longshoremen’s Union Hall, at 1305 South 5th Avenue, doubled up as the Woodsboro Sheriff’s Department. Several scenes of the horror film were also shot in and around a house located at 1201 Country Club Road. Reggie’s 42nd Street Tavern, a rock club situated at 1415 South 42nd Street, was also used for shooting a few scenes.

The film explores a diverse range of locations as the killer wreaks havoc across the fictional town of Woodsboro. Thus, we see elegant homes and tidy streets being turned into sites of terror. Exterior scenes were also filmed in a neighborhood close to Market Street, not far away from the Wilmington Veterans Cemetery, and at the Wilmington Riverwalk in downtown Wilmington.

The EUE/Screen Gems Studios, located at 1223 North 23rd Street, is another important filming site for the Neve Campbell starrer. The interior of a hospital, a trailer park, and a replica of Stu Macher’s iconic house seen in the original movie were constructed by the production crew at the studio. In fact, a set designer went to check out the original house, located at 3871 Tomales Petaluma Road in California, to get the details of the replica just right.

Movies like ‘Halloween Kills,’ ‘The Black Phone,’ ‘We’re the Millers,’ and ‘A Walk to Remember’ were also filmed in Wilmington. Thus, North Carolina’s Port City served as the ideal filming spot for ‘Scream,’ an entertaining horror film that relies on exaggerated horror tropes and ominous physical environments to depict the thrilling story of a frightening killer.

Read More: Where Was Scream (1996) Filmed?

