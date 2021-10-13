‘Halloween Kills’ is a slasher horror film that revolves around mass murderer Michael Myers, the survivor of his previous attack, Laurie Strode, and the small town of Haddonfield. The twelfth installment in the ‘Halloween’ franchise and sequel to the 2018 movie ‘Halloween,’ this David Gordon Green directorial sees Laurie, her daughter Karen, and her granddaughter Allyson gather a mob in order to stop the masked killer once and for all. Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer, Andi Matichak, Nick Castle, and James Jude Courtney star in central roles.

The ‘Halloween’ franchise is known for expertly scaring fans, and it’s the small-town setting of Haddonfield that convincingly captures the horrors of a well-knit community that has a killer in their midst. In ‘Halloween Kills,’ a lot of the tension stems from the unexpected escape of Myers and the constant thought that he might be in any location at any time. Many of you might thus be wondering: where was ‘Halloween Kills’ filmed? Well, we’ve got the answers for you!

Halloween Kills Filming Locations

‘Halloween Kills’ is set in the small town of Haddonfield. However, it was filmed in Wilmington, North Carolina, and Charleston, South Carolina. Filming began on September 16, 2019, and wrapped up by November 3, 2019. Let’s take a closer look at these particular filming locations.

Wilmington, North Carolina

‘Halloween Kills’ was filmed in Wilmington in New Hanover County in North Carolina. With its elegant streets, shop-lined boardwalks, and tidy parks, the port city served as the ideal filming location for Green’s slasher film. Additionally, several other movies in the ‘Halloween’ franchise, too, were shot in Wilmington.

The building that served as Haddonfield Memorial Hospital is located precisely at 411 North Front Street, within the campus of Cape Fear Community College. Several pivotal scenes were filmed at the EUE/Screen Gems Studios located at 1223 North 23rd Street. A few scenes were also shot around Greenfield Lake as well as the historic neighborhood of Carolina Place.

Most of the scenes set in the town were shot in Wilmington, as the green layout and calm exterior of the city work brilliantly when posited against Myers’ gory murders. In fact, many Hallmark movies are filmed in Wilmington because of the city’s pleasant climate, residential atmosphere, tax benefits, and easily accessible locations. ‘Iron Man 3’ was also shot partly in Wilmington!

Charleston, South Carolina

‘Halloween Kills’ was also filmed in Charleston, South Carolina, USA. The psychiatric hospital Myers escaped from is actually the Military Magnet Academy at 2950 Carner Avenue. Laurie’s house — which is on fire at the end of the 2018 ‘Halloween’ and sees the emergence of Myers from its flames in ‘Halloween Kills’ — is located near 8100 Palmetto Commerce Parkway in Ladson, a 25-minute drive from Charleston.

The small-town setting is central to ‘Halloween Kills,’ as it sees terrified residents combining forces in order to take down the masked murderer and protect their small community. The cities of Wilmington and Charleston visually portray a sense of normalcy that most people associate with their everyday neighborhoods. This contrasts sharply with the actions and wanderings of a ruthless killer, succeeding in terrifying fans as visual safe spaces are safe spaces no more. No wonder ‘Halloween Kills’ found Wilmington and Charleston to be ideal filming spots.

