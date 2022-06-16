“The Summer I Turned Pretty’ follows the story of a girl named Belly whose life changes drastically over the course of one summer. Belly had a crush on Conrad since she was ten. Now, at the age of almost sixteen, she comes to Cousins Beach to spend the summer with his family. While he had never really paid any attention to her, things change this time around. It gets more complicated when Conrad’s brother, Jeremiah also seems to be falling for her.

The show follows Belly’s burgeoning love life where she deals with the decision of choosing between the two brothers. The story captures the defining moments of her life where her relationships with her friends evolve into something more. The show goes deep into the inner turmoil of teenagers, focusing on their emotional state and how it affects their decisions. The portrayal of the characters and the depiction of teen years makes us wonder if the show is based on a true story. Here’s what we know.

Is The Summer I Turned Pretty Based on a True Story or a Book?

Yes, ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ is based on a young adult romance book trilogy by Jenny Han. The first season of the show is based on the first book in the series, which came out in 2009. The idea to write a story about a girl’s summer romance in a beach house came to Han from her own childhood summers spent in Myrtle Beach and Nags Head. She wanted to explore the feelings that came with coming of age, becoming self-conscious, and seeing things in a new light.

She based the lead character on a teenage girl she used to babysit while in grad school. “She was sort of in that moment in her life when you are in bloom and people see you different and you see yourself differently,” Han said. “I wanted to pay homage to that moment in girlhood.” The characters of the boys were developed by the author on her own. They came fully fleshed on the page and evolved with the story. The name Belly came from the girl’s friend who went by that name.

Originally, Han had thought about getting the entire story in one book, with each chapter being about a new experience in Belly’s life. “But as I started to write that book, it became unwieldy so I asked my editor [Emily Meehan] if I could write two more books because, with more room, the story could be richer,” she told Publishers Weekly. Because Han wanted to bring Belly’s life on the screen in an expansive way, she decided to get it made into a TV show rather than a film, as had previously happened with the highly popular ‘To All the Boys’ trilogy. “I think that novels actually lend themselves really well to TV because you just get a lot more time to really delve into the characters and be with them on their journey,” she told Entertainment Weekly.

Turning the story from page to screen also allowed Han to add and change things about the story to cater to the contemporary audience. “It’s about distilling what are the most important pieces of the story, and I hinged it around those big moments that I thought were really important to the fans,” she says. “I continually asked myself, what do the fans care most about, what do they want to see the most, what are those big tentpole moments and trying to make sure that I deliver those while still allowing myself room to expand and find new ways into the story,” she said to Variety.

She wanted to expand the world by bringing new characters into the mix and also adding more depth to other characters that had otherwise been on the sidelines in the novel. Texting and social media became an important part of the plot, and some of the characters also became more sexually fluid. The writers tried to keep the plot as close to the current teenage experience as possible. So, even though the story is fiction, there are a lot of elements in it that the young audience will find relatable.

